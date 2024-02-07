Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
FPX Nickel Appoints Kim Baird to Board of Directors

FPX Nickel Appoints Kim Baird to Board of Directors

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Baird C.M., O.B.C., Hon LL.D. to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.  Ms. Baird is an accomplished leader and strategic advisor working with Indigenous communities, governments, businesses and other organizations. In her prior role as the elected Chief of the Tsawwassen First Nation, she negotiated and implemented British Columbia's first modern urban treaty, establishing for the Tsawwassen People ownership and governance over their land and resources.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are honoured to welcome Kim to the FPX Board," commented the Company's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw . "Kim is a distinguished expert in Indigenous policy, governance, and economic development and is a highly-regarded advocate for Indigenous peoples. Kim brings expertise in major infrastructure projects and the associated opportunities for economic reconciliation and Indigenous participation in these projects. She will be a tremendous addition to the FPX team as we continue advance our flagship Baptiste Project."

Ms. Baird currently acts as the Chancellor of Kwantlen Polytechnic University and as the interim Chief Administrative Officer for the Tsawwassen First Nation. She previously served on the boards of BC Hydro and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, and currently serves as a director on several boards including the Canada Infrastructure Bank. She is a member of both the Order of Canada and the Order of British Columbia , and has been the recipient of several distinguished awards, including the British Columbia Reconciliation Award (2022) and the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Award (2022).

The appointment of Ms. Baird is subject to receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and the Securities Regulatory Authorities.

Grant of Restricted Share Units

The Company has awarded an aggregate of 3,985,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") under the Company's share compensation plan to officers, employees and non-executive directors. The RSUs will vest in three equal installments on the annual anniversaries and each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value upon settlement.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project.  The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that in connection with the $14.4 million strategic investment by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL ") which closed on January 22, 2024 the Company's three strategic investors have fully exercised their participation rights to re-establish their respective initial ownership interest in FPX's issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares ").

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

In connection with the exercise of the participation rights, the Company has completed an additional private placement (" Private Placement ") through the issuance of a total of 8,981,971 Common Shares of the Company to the three strategic investors (the Corporate Strategic Investor, Outokumpu Oyj, and SMCL) at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $4,311,346 .

On completion of the Private Placement, FPX has a cash position of approximately $45 million , which the Company estimates to be sufficient to fund its planned activities for 2024 and 2025. Details of the participation by each of the Company's three strategic investors are provided below.

Corporate Strategic Investor

On December 1, 2022 , FPX closed a private placement of Common Shares with a Corporate Strategic Investor which provided the Corporate Strategic Investor the right to participate in equity financings to maintain its 9.95% interest in the Company. In connection with the exercise of the participation right, the Company has issued 3,899,053 Common Shares to the Corporate Strategic Investor at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $1,871,545 .

Outokumpu Oyj

On May 30, 2023 , FPX closed a private placement of Common Shares with the major stainless steel company Outokumpu Oyj (" Outokumpu ") which provided Outokumpu the right to participate in equity financings to maintain its 9.9% interest in the Company. In connection with the exercise of the participation right, the Company has issued 4,193,703 Common Shares to Outokumpu at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $2,012,977 .

In accordance with the terms of an amended investor rights agreement (" IRA ") between Outokumpu and the Company, in the event Outokumpu reaches and maintains a minimum ownership of 15% or more of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of FPX on a non-diluted basis, Outokumpu will have the right to nominate one director to FPX's board of directors. Further, the amended IRA includes a covenant from Outokumpu to not vote against management's recommendations on ordinary matters to be approved by the shareholders of the Company, in each case subject to certain customary conditions and exceptions.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd.

On January 22, 2024 , FPX closed a private placement of Common Shares with SMCL which provided SMCL the right to participate in equity financings to maintain its 9.9% interest in the Company. In connection with the exercise of the participation right, the Company has issued 889,215 Common Shares to SMCL at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $426,823 .

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for exploration and development ‎‎activities at its Baptiste Nickel‎ ‎Project, continuance of ‎‎ongoing environmental baseline activities, feasibility study readiness activities, and ‎‎general corporate and administrative purposes. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company has agreed to pay a cash advisory fee in the amount of ‎$17,073 (4% of the amount invested by SMCL) to RCI Capital Group Inc.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain ‎"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws‎, including those describing FPX's future plans, and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and ‎uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the use of proceeds of the Private Placement; potential business synergies as a result of the strategic investors' additional investments in FPX; the nomination and appointment to FPX's board of directors of a nominee of Outokumpu; FPX's current cash position being sufficient to fund its planned activities for 2024 and 2025; and the advancement of exploration and development activities at the Decar Nickel District‎. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new cornerstone strategic investor, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (TSE: 5713) (" SMM "), as previously announced in the Company's January 17, 2024 news release.

Under the terms of the Private Placement, FPX has issued 30,104,488 common shares (" Private Placement Common Shares ") in the capital of the Company to SMCL at a price of $0.48 per Private Placement Common Share, for gross proceeds of $14,450,154 . On completion of the Private Placement, SMCL now owns 9.9% of FPX's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement for a private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new cornerstone strategic investor, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (TSE: 5713 ) (" SMM ").

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Under the terms of the Private Placement, FPX will issue 30,104,488 common shares (" Private Placement Common Shares ") in the capital of the Company to SMCL at a price of $0.48 per Private Placement Common Share, for gross proceeds of $14,450,154 . Upon completion of the Private Placement, SMCL will own 9.9% of FPX's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

"This strategic investment by Sumitomo Metal Mining represents another significant technical validation of FPX's Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "), and underscores our view that Baptiste is a class-leading asset," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "SMM is one of the world's largest nickel producers, with peer-leading expertise in mining, processing and refining products in the stainless steel and electric vehicle battery supply chains. FPX is pleased to be one of SMM's preferred partners as they look to expand their nickel production profile and diversify their supply chain to allied partners in North America ."

Eiichi Fukuda , Executive Officer and General Manager of Mineral Resources Division of SMM stated, "We expect that this investment will establish a strong relationship between SMM and FPX, with the aim to contribute to SMM's long term production target of 150,000 tonnes of nickel per year. We have a long business history in Canada with a variety of partners, and we are excited to be working with FPX."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for exploration and development ‎‎activities at the ‎Project, continuance of ‎‎ongoing environmental baseline activities, feasibility study readiness activities, and ‎‎general corporate and administrative purposes. The Private Placement is expected to close on January 22, 2024 and is subject to certain customary conditions, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as execution of an Investor Rights Agreement and a ROSO agreement (each as described below). The Private Placement Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Transaction Details

Concurrently with the closing of the Private Placement:

  • FPX and SMCL will enter into an investor rights agreement (the " Investor Rights Agreement " or " IRA ") that provides, among other things, SMCL with certain rights in the event it maintains minimum ownership thresholds in the Company, including the right to participate in equity financings. Further, the IRA will include a covenant from SMCL to not vote against management's recommendations on ordinary matters to be approved by the shareholders of the Company, in each case subject to certain customary conditions and exceptions. In addition, pursuant to the Private Placement, SMCL has agreed to a two-year standstill with respect to the acquisition of additional securities in FPX totaling greater than 14.9% of the common shares of FPX then issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis, other than pursuant to exceptions customary for a standstill of this nature and acquisitions pursuant to SMCL's rights under the Investor Rights Agreement. In the event SMCL reaches and maintains a minimum ownership of 15% or more of the issued and outstanding common shares of FPX on a non-diluted basis, SMCL will have the right to nominate one director to FPX's board of directors.

  • FPX will grant a right of second offer (" ROSO ") that ‎provides SMCL the right, so long as it continues to hold all of the Private Placement ‎Common Shares, to negotiate, at market terms, one or more offtake agreements with FPX for up to an aggregate of 60,000 tonnes of nickel from the Project, with the timing and annual volume of such offtake to be negotiated at a later date. SMCL's offtake right will rank secondary to the offtake right previously granted by FPX to Outokumpu Oyj (see the Company's May 30, 2023 news release).

Based on the Company's 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS "), Baptiste has the potential to produce an average of 59,100 tonnes of nickel per annum over a projected mine life of 29 years. There is no certainty that the conclusions or results as reported in the PFS will be realized (see the Company's September 6, 2023 news release).

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., FPX's Senior Vice President, Projects & Operations, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

Webinar and Presentation

The Company's management will host a live webinar on Wednesday, January 17 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern ( 11:00 a.m. Pacific) to provide a Company update and to answer questions from participants. Participants can access the live webinar at the following link:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-fpx-otcqb-fpocf-2024-01-17-140000

About Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

SMM is an integrated producer covering from mineral resource development, smelting & refining, to the production of battery materials and functional materials in Japan and internationally. SMM's business strategy of partnering with high-quality operators is evidenced by its strong portfolio of joint venture overseas assets, including several large-scale base metal operations held in joint ventures with partners including Teck Resources, Freeport-McMoRan and Lundin Mining. SMM has expertise, deep knowledge and many years of experience in producing various types of nickel products and aims to increase its production capacity of nickel from approximately 82,000 tonnes per annum currently to 150,000 tonnes per annum in the long term.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain ‎"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws‎, including those describing FPX's future plans, and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and ‎uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the Private Placement, including, closing and the timing thereof, including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the timing thereof; the final terms of the IRA and the ROSO and entering into thereof; the use of proceeds of the Private Placement; future acquisition of common shares of FPX by SMCL; the nomination and appointment to FPX's board of directors of a nominee of SMCL; potential business synergies as a result of SMM's investment in FPX; and future off-take agreements pursuant to the ROSO; the advancement of exploration and development activities at the Project; the Project's potential nickel production as set out in the PFS; and FPX's contribution to SMM's long term production goal of 150,000 tonnes; Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Named to Foresight 50 List of Canada's Most Investible Cleantech Ventures

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Named to Foresight 50 List of Canada's Most Investible Cleantech Ventures

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), its majority-owned subsidiary focused specializing in carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") has been named by Foresight Canada as one of the Foresight 50, Canada's Most Investible Cleantech Ventures.

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"This recognition by one Canada's leading cleantech organization validates the progress CO2 Lock is making in advancing its carbon mineralization technology at its SAM project site in central British Columbia ," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "Foresight has a long history of accelerating Canadian cleantech companies through to commercialization with financial and technical assistance, and CO2 Lock will be well-positioned to leverage their network and internal teams to advance its progress."

On March 30, 2022 , FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock as a self-funding subsidiary entity to pursue geoscience-related CCS opportunities. FPX retains 100% of the carbon credits associated with CCS on its own properties, and will retain a right to use, free of charge, any intellectual property developed by CO2 Lock for the benefit of FPX's own properties.

The annual Foresight 50 list is selected by a panel of investors and stakeholders, based on multiple criteria including investibility, potential environmental and employment impact, leadership and team, and probability of success. More information on the Foresight 50, including the selection process and detailed information on each company chosen, can be found here: https://foresightcac.com/2023/11/08/2023-foresight-50

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of awaruite nickel mineralization. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Files Preliminary Feasibility Study for Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Files Preliminary Feasibility Study for Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") announces that further to its news release dated September 6, 2023 it has filed the associated National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") technical report (the " Report ") for the Preliminary Feasibility Study (" PFS ") for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The report is dated October 18, 2023 and can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 7, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces its plans to explore for the upcoming 2024 mineral exploration season in Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) is undertaking a drill program at its Albert Lake nickel property. The 4-week drill program is anticipated to include between five and seven drillholes for a total of 2,000-2,500 meters (see Fathom's news release dated January 16, 2024 ).

SKRR Exploration logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Sherman Dahl , CEO of SKRR commented that: "This is exciting news. The Fathom Lake drill program offers hidden value to all SKRR shareholders as we continue to plan for 2024 developments within Saskatchewan . SKRR continues to hold 2,000,000 common shares of Fathom Nickel and we wish the exploration team success!"

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the
policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address Fathom Nickel's drilling and future results from drilling, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain or obtain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Samsung SDI Equity Investment

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Samsung SDI Equity Investment

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has completed its previously announced equity investment by Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. ("Samsung SDI") for aggregate gross proceeds of US$18.5 million (see Canada Nickel press release dated January 19, 2024 ). Samsung SDI has subscribed for 15.6 million common shares of the Company at C$1.57 per share. Samsung SDI now holds 8.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

About Samsung SDI

Samsung SDI is a manufacturer of rechargeable batteries for the IT industry, automobiles, and energy storage systems ("ESS"), as well as cutting-edge materials used to produce semiconductors and displays. Samsung SDI's executive managers and staff members focus efforts to develop the next generation's growth drivers in order to secure Samsung SDI's place as a creative leader in the energy and materials industry.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of Crawford; potential size of carbon storage facilities and ability to be a net negative carbon footprint; mineral resource estimates and mineral reserve estimates; ability to realize on projected economic estimates, including EBITDA, NPV, IRR, all-in sustaining costs, free cash flow and C1 cash costs; scale, capital costs, operating costs and life of mine projections; potential to commercialize the IPT Carbonation process; timing of receipt of permits and commencement of construction and initial production; eligibility for Canadian federal refundable tax credits; the ability to sell marketable materials; strategic plans, including future exploration and development results; and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-announces-closing-of-samsung-sdi-equity-investment-302054961.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Intersects Thick Supergene Copper Enrichment Blanket and Extends Primary Cu-Au Mineralization to Depth at Piuquenes, San Juan Province, Argentina

Pampa Metals Intersects Thick Supergene Copper Enrichment Blanket and Extends Primary Cu-Au Mineralization to Depth at Piuquenes, San Juan Province, Argentina

Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to report that drilling to test for lateral and depth extensions below previous high grade porphyry copper-gold intersections at the Piuquenes Cu-Au porphyry project has successfully intersected wide intervals of both secondary and primary mineralization. Excellent progress is being made and drilling is continuing

Diamond drillhole PIU-01 (refer figure 1), designed to extend Cu-Au mineralization to depth on the southwestern margin of the Piuquenes Central porphyry, intersected a 160m thick zone of supergene copper enrichment between 220m to 380m downhole, coincident and overlapping with primary mineralization from 350 meters. PIU-01 has been plotted to approximately 900 meters downhole depth, with primary mineralization continuing from 350m to the current hole depth of approximately 600m.

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Completes Drill Program on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Noble Completes Drill Program on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 6, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report that drilling has been completed on the Kidd2Carnegie Project. Five holes (1,692 meters) were drilled with helicopter support on various targets near the Kidd Creek Mine.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Reports High Grade Intercepts up to 4.45m of 5.17% Cu, 10.47g/t Au and 4.90m of 9.35% Cu, 2.94 g/t Au and Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia

Atico Reports High Grade Intercepts up to 4.45m of 5.17% Cu, 10.47g/t Au and 4.90m of 9.35% Cu, 2.94 g/t Au and Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia

Atico Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) ("Atico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive results for the exploration program initiated in 2023 being carried out in an area of historical mining to expand tonnage at the El Roble mine. In addition, the Company reports the results for seven diamond drill core holes (see first table below), which included 4.45m of 5.17% Cu, 10.47gt Au and 4.90m of 9.35% Cu, 2.94 gt Au.

"We are pleased to report that our mine vicinity drill campaign continues to intercept new mineralization and extend the main historic massive sulphide body at the El Roble deposit. While, this area was mined by operators previous to Atico obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, these results are intercepting additional high-grade mineralization beyond the previously outlined mineralized shell which remains open at depth and along strike," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "These strong assay results continue to increase confidence in our view that additional high-grade copper and gold mineralization remains both within the historically defined bodies and beyond the previously outlined mineralized shell and are open at depth and along strike. Final results for the remaining drill holes from the current exploration program initiated in 2023 will be available within following weeks at which time the Company plans to update the resource estimate. A new drill program is planned to continue exploration in this vicinity during 2024."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
