Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Mali Enforces Gold Seizure at Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Sarama Resources Consolidates Position in Western Australian Goldfields

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Skyharbour Resources

SYH:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Lithium Market Outlook

2025 Copper Outlook Report

2025 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
FPX Nickel Announces Results of Baptiste Nickel Project Economic Impact Study

FPX Nickel Announces Results of Baptiste Nickel Project Economic Impact Study

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of an Economic Impact Study (the "Study" ) completed for the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project "). The Company engaged Mansfield Consulting Inc. to assess the potential regional, provincial, and national economic impact of the Baptiste Nickel Project, based on the findings of the Company's Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS" ) published in September 2023 .

The Economic Impact Study focuses on quantification of the economic impacts that would be created by the development and ongoing operations of the Project, and assesses the regional employment impacts created by the Project; the Study does not replace or alter the findings of the PFS. Amounts herein are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Figure 1 – Baptiste Economic Impact Study Highlights (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"This Study clearly demonstrates the economic value of Baptiste to central B.C., the province, and Canada , positioning the Project as one with not just regional, but national significance for more than 30 years. This includes the significant opportunity for Indigenous leadership and direct economic participation in major projects such as Baptiste. As we progress with Project development, FPX is committed to continuing to assess and define the Project with First Nation communities.  We believe the addition of Baptiste to the established mines operating in this region, including the Mt. Milligan Mine and the Blackwater Mine, will provide much-needed opportunities for local workers and businesses given the anticipated decline in regional forestry activity in the decades to come."

-   Martin Turenne, President and CEO of FPX Nickel

"B.C. is positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for critical minerals. The Province has established a Critical Minerals Office to guide projects and ensure they move efficiently through regulatory processes, and I want to recognize FPX Nickel Corp. for being the first company supported by that Office. The Baptiste Project has tremendous potential, and we are excited to see what the future holds. Together, we are creating opportunities, collaborating with First Nations to the benefit of all, and advancing projects that could be the critical minerals mines of tomorrow."

-   The Honourable Jagrup Brar, British Columbia's Minister for Mining and Critical Minerals

Economic Impact Study Highlights

  • Total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $45.6 billion
  • Total labour income of $17.5 billion
  • Total direct, indirect and induced tax revenues of $15.5 billion , broken down as follows:
    • Federal taxes: $6.2 billion
    • Provincial taxes: $8.5 billion
    • Municipal taxes: $0.8 billion
  • Total employment of 208,000 job-years including direct, indirect, and induced jobs over the life of mine
    • This equates to an average of approximately 1,100 direct and 3,400 indirect jobs created per year from construction to the end of operations
    • Assuming 61% of positions will be filled through regional employment, this equates to over 600 Bulkley-Nechako/ Prince George residents employed per year on average, for over 32 years
    • The Baptiste Nickel Project is projected to create well-paying jobs. Based on data published by the Mining Association of British Columbia , the estimated average annual salary in the B.C. mining industry is $139,000 , which is 26% higher than the median household income in Prince George in 2022, as reported by Statistics Canada.

Summary of Economic and Employment Impacts

A phased development approach is considered in the PFS, with an initial mill throughput rate of 108,000 tonnes per day (Phase 1), followed by an expansion to 162,000 tonnes per day (Phase 2) in Year 8 of the mine life.

The PFS projected the initial development of the mine to take place over three years (Years -3, -2, -1) with a total capital cost of approximately $2.9 billion . Expansion of the mine would take place over two years (Years 8 and 9) at a cost of approximately $1.0 billion . Over the nine-year duration of Phase 1 operations, the PFS projected average annual revenues of approximately $1.1 billion , and over the twenty-year duration of Phase 2 operations, the Project would achieve average annual revenues of approximately $1.6 billion .

Table 1 provides a summary of the economic impact of the Project by phase:

Table 1 – Total Economic Impacts By Phase of Project
Dollar amounts in $ billion, totals may not sum due to rounding

Criteria

Total GDP
($B)

Total
Labour
Income
($B)

Total
Employment
(direct,
indirect, and
induced jobs)

Total Tax
Revenues
($B)

Initial Development
(3 years)

3.3

2.2

19,800

0.8

Mine Expansion
(2 years)

1.1

0.7

6,500

0.3

Mine Operations
(29 years)

41.2

14.6

181,900

14.5

Total

45.6

17.5

208,100

15.6

Table 2 provides a summary of the economic impact of the Project on the municipal, provincial, and federal government revenues, including taxes from direct, indirect and induced activities (thus total taxes are higher than as released in the Company's 2023 PFS).

Table 2 – Taxes Attributable to Mine Development and Operations
Amounts in $ million, totals may not sum due to rounding

Criteria

Federal Taxes

Provincial Tax

Municipal Tax

Initial Development (3 years)

421

338

53

Mine Expansion (2 years)

144

117

19

Mine Operations (29 years)

5,616

8,083

753

Total

6,181

8,538

825

Table 3 provides a summary of the direct, indirect, and induced jobs created by the project per year, by Project phase.

Table 3 – Number of Jobs By Mine Phase (Note 1)

Criteria

Initial
Development

Phase 1
Operations

Expansion

Phase 2
Operations

Average

Direct Jobs Per Year

2,600

700

1,200

1,000

1,100

Indirect Jobs Per Year

2,300

2,700

3,800

3,800

3,400

Induced Jobs Per Year

1,700

1,500

2,400

2,100

1,900

Note 1: Direct impacts are changes that occur in "front-end" businesses that initially receive operating revenues and incur expenditures. During the development or extension of a mine, direct impacts occur with the mine owner and with other businesses that receive a portion of the initial spending on a project (for example, engineering companies engaged to help develop a project). During the operation of a mine, direct impacts occur with the mine owner and with other businesses that may receive a portion of the mine revenues. Indirect impacts are changes that occur with suppliers of the front-end businesses. Induced impacts are changes that occur in the general economy through the spending by employees of front-end businesses and suppliers.

Regional Direct Employment

A substantial portion of direct employment at the mine site is anticipated to be filled by residents of the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District, Prince George and surrounding areas. The 2023 PFS assumed that residents of Bulkley-Nechako and Prince George would fill a combined average of 633 full-time positions or 61 percent of the total employment at the mine, resulting in 283 Bulkley-Nechako Residents and 350 Prince George residents employed per year on average over 32 years.

To place the on-site employment of Bulkley-Nechako residents in context, it was compared with regional employment in other industries. According to census profiles, the largest industry by employment in the main Bulkley-Nechako communities of Burns Lake , Vanderhoof , Fort St James and Fraser Lake is manufacturing (primarily wood product manufacturing), accounting for 655 people out of the total labour force of 4,215 people. As displayed in Figure 2, the average employment of 283 from Baptiste plus other existing mines would make the Mining, Quarrying, and Oil & Gas Extraction sector the largest resource industry employer in the region.

Figure 2 – Bulkley-Nechako Communities Labour Force by Industry (2021 Census, Note 2) --- Note 2: 2021 census data pre-date recent notable Canfor mill closures in Vanderhoof and Fort St. James in 2024, which were reported to impact approximately 500 workers. (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., FPX's Senior Vice President, Projects & Operations, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/13/c8720.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

fpx:catsxv:fpxbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX)

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") to proceed with its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the " NCIB ") previously announced on December 2, 2024 .

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Under the NCIB, the Company may acquire up to 5,000,000 common shares (" Common Shares "), representing approximately 2% of the current public float of the Common Shares, over the 12-month period commencing December 5, 2024 , and ending on December 5, 2025 .

Purchases of Common Shares will be carried out in the open market through the facilities of the Exchange, in compliance with regulatory requirements at the prevailing market price of the Common Shares at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Common Shares that may be purchased for cancellation and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Company and dependent on market conditions. The NCIB will be conducted through Cormark Securities Inc. and made in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

The funding for any purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be from the available funds of the Company. To the Company's knowledge, none of the directors, senior officers, or other insiders of the Company, has any present intention to sell any Common Shares during the course of the NCIB. During the past 12 months, no Common Shares were purchased by the Company.

The Company is commencing the NCIB because it believes that the market price of its Common Shares is undervalued and does not reflect the value of the Company's assets and future prospects and that the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB is in the best interest of the Company, a desirable use of its available cash, and will enhance shareholder value in general.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Email: ceo@fpxnickel.com
Phone: 604-681-8600

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements related to the Company's NCIB, including the dates and duration of the NCIB and the purchases of Common Shares made thereunder, the continued advancement of Baptiste, and driving additional value to shareholders, advancing global exploration joint venture and other statements that are not historical facts. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated April 26, 2024 for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents which can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .  In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will repurchase all or any of the Common Shares referred to in this press release under the NCIB. In particular, the purchase by the Company of Common Shares pursuant to the NCIB will depend, among others, on the prevailing market price from time to time of the Common Shares.  There can also be no certainty that purchases of Common shares under the NCIB will achieve the desired objectives.  In addition, the Company's expectations with respect to Baptiste may be different than anticipated.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/03/c9104.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Leverages Strong Balance Sheet and Intends to Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Leverages Strong Balance Sheet and Intends to Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company's board of directors has authorized a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the " NCIB ") to purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as the Company considers advisable, up to 5,000,000 common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Company, representing approximately 2% of the current public float of the Common Shares. The NCIB is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), and the Company has filed a notice of intention with the Exchange in this regard.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Rock Sampling Program Establishes Mich Property as Compelling Large-Scale Target with Surface Grades Comparable to Flagship Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Rock Sampling Program Establishes Mich Property as Compelling Large-Scale Target with Surface Grades Comparable to Flagship Baptiste Nickel Project

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of a grid-based rock sampling program at the 100% owned Mich property in the Yukon territory.  This program has both expanded the footprint of known awaruite mineralization and identified new areas of awaruite mineralization beyond the previous claims boundary. Based on the expanded database of Mich rock sampling results, the grade profile of surface rock samples at Mich is now considered comparable with similar samples at FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in British Columbia .

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Expands Land Packages at the Decar Nickel District and Klow Project in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Expands Land Packages at the Decar Nickel District and Klow Project in Central British Columbia

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce an expansion that almost doubles the mineral claims package at the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "), located within the Company's wholly-owned Decar Nickel District (" Decar ").  The total area of the Decar claims package is now approximately 451 km 2 providing several benefits to the development of Baptiste, including geological potential, project development flexibility, and simplification of the regional engagement landscape.

Decar Nickel District Expansion

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Produces Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate and Successfully Completes Pilot-Scale Refinery Testwork

FPX Nickel Produces Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate and Successfully Completes Pilot-Scale Refinery Testwork

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed pilot-scale hydrometallurgy refinery testwork and produced battery-grade nickel sulphate from its Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ").  Following on the Company's successful 2023 bench-scale hydrometallurgy refining testwork program, the 2024 pilot plant represents a significant step forward in demonstrating the technical maturity of refining Baptiste's awaruite concentrate.  This milestone marks completion of the campaign funded in part by a grant from Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") under the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program, which is advancing the commercial readiness of processing technologies to support the development of Canada's EV battery material supply chain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized its team to begin work at the Company's Princeton Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada. The Princeton Project is an 11,500 hectare property located between the Hudbay Minerals and Mitsubishi owned Copper Mountain Mine and the town of Princeton, British Columbia.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10393/237394_f37b4a9ab4d1babb_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High-Grade Magnetite Deposit Emerging at Remorse - Amended

High-Grade Magnetite Deposit Emerging at Remorse - Amended

Tempest Minerals (TEM:AU) has announced High-Grade Magnetite Deposit Emerging at Remorse - Amended

Download the PDF here.

Quetzal Copper Announces Extension of Private Placement

Quetzal Copper Announces Extension of Private Placement

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces that further to its news releases dated December 13, 2024 and December 27, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has granted the Company an extension to complete its previously announced non-flow-through portion of its non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of C$0.15 per Unit (the "Offering"). The Company now has until February 17, 2025 to complete the Financing.

The Offering

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Thanks the Rouyn Noranda Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Its Support

Falco Thanks the Rouyn Noranda Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Its Support

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Company ") acknowledges the press release issued by the Rouyn-Noranda Chamber of Commerce and Industry (" CCIRN ") entitled " BAPE Report The Horne 5 Project: A Lever for the Local Economy and a Commitment to the Community " and thanks the CCIRN for its support.

After reviewing the BAPE report, the CCIRN indicates that, although challenges have been raised, it sees the Horne 5 Project as an exceptional opportunity for Rouyn-Noranda and the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. The CCIRN is encouraged by Falco's efforts to meet community expectations and maximize local economic impacts. The CCIRN adds that by working together, we can make this project an engine of economic growth and sustainable development that will benefit everyone.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Exhibiting at Booth 704, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 19-20, 2025

Prismo Metals Exhibiting at Booth 704, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 19-20, 2025

Prismo Metals (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #704 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 19 - Monday January 20, 2025.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2025 will feature over 120 expert speakers, including globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Highlights Elevated Germanium Grades from Recent Drilling at Ballywire; Provides Drill Update

Group Eleven Highlights Elevated Germanium Grades from Recent Drilling at Ballywire; Provides Drill Update

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest germanium assays from recent drilling at the Company's 100%-owned Ballywire zinc-lead-silver discovery ("Ballywire"), PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

New Germanium Assays

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Related News

uranium investing

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Gold Investing

Horizon Minerals Achieves First Gold Pour at Boorara

Manganese Investing

Element25 Secures Key Approval for Butcherbird Manganese Mine Expansion

Copper Investing

Lundin Mining and BHP Close Filo Acquisition, Launch Vicuña Joint Venture

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Energy Investing

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

×