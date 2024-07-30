Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on value engineering (" Value Engineering ") studies that have improved the conceptual mine plan and facilities of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in central British Columbia . Results of the mine Value Engineering studies have identified improvements to project economics and mine operability, and a significant reduction to Baptiste's greenhouse gas emissions estimate and the resultant carbon intensity.

Highlights

  • Optimization of the Baptiste mine plan and application of trolley-assist haul truck systems has improved operability and reduced overall diesel consumption by approximately 50%
  • The mine Value Engineering program has reduced Baptiste's carbon intensity to 1.2 tCO 2 e/tNi, which is in the lowest decile of current global nickel production and 50% below the amount reported in the 2023 preliminary feasibility study
  • FPX has received funding support from BC Hydro that will enable Baptiste to commence interconnection studies in the second half of 2024, advancing electrification of the project and supporting BC's and Canada's critical minerals strategy

"Our plans to adopt best-in-class mining technologies are expected to enable Baptiste to be one of the lowest-carbon nickel operations in the world.  The optimization of our approach to mine planning highlights our made-in- Canada advantage. British Columbia's clean power underpins Baptiste's potential for responsible production of high-value nickel units that will support decarbonization of the global economy. We are grateful for BC Hydro's support as we move toward entry into the provincial and federal environmental assessment process in 2025."

"FPX Nickel is setting new global standards in responsibly mined high-value nickel, exemplifying British Columbia's leadership in environmental, social, and governance practices. Mining and mineral exploration are a foundational part of our transition to a low-carbon future, and projects like this one will help us build a stronger and more sustainable British Columbia where our hard work benefits everyone. I congratulate FPX Nickel on their progress on this world-class project."

  • The Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

Background

The Baptiste 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") demonstrates the potential to develop a high-margin and low-carbon nickel mine producing an average of 59,100 tonnes per year of nickel over a 29-year mine life (see the Company's September 6, 2023 news release).  Due to awaruite's properties, Baptiste has the unparalleled flexibility to produce either a high-grade concentrate (60% nickel) for direct feed into the stainless steel industry (the " Base Case ") or for further refining into battery-grade nickel and cobalt products for the electric vehicle battery supply chain (the " Refinery Option ").

While the PFS presents robust economics, including a Base Case after-tax NPV 8% of US$2.01 Billion and after-tax IRR of 18.6% at US$8.75 /lb. Ni, FPX continues to strive towards adding further value to Baptiste, focusing on a holistic blend of economics, constructability, operability, risk and ESG considerations.

The key Value Engineering studies pursued by FPX in 2024 are:

  • Mineral processing (see the Company's July 10, 2024 news release)
  • Mine planning and engineering (described herein)
  • Refinery planning (to be completed in the third quarter of 2024)

Baptiste Carbon Intensity

The Baptiste PFS reported life-of-mine (" LOM ") average carbon intensity of 2.4 tCO 2 e/tNi on a Scope 1+2 basis.  Approximately 85% of this PFS carbon intensity is due to diesel consumption, with the remainder from other fuels (propane and gasoline), minor use of limestone for neutralization in the process plant, and minor contribution from BC Hydro's grid electricity emission intensity factor (11.3 tCO 2 e/Gwh in 2023).

Following the Value Engineering work described herein, the Baptiste carbon intensity has been reduced to a LOM average of 1.2 tCO 2 e/tNi, representing a 50% reduction from the reported PFS value.  This value would place Baptiste within the lowest decile of current global nickel production.

Figure 1: Estimated average carbon footprint (tonnes CO2/tonne nickel produced) for selected nickel deposit types. Sources: (1) FPX analysis; (2) "Life Cycle Assessment of Nickel Products" (Mistry et al., 2016); (3) "Assessing the Energy and Greenhouse Gas Footprints of Nickel Laterite Processing" (Norgate et al., 2010); (4) "Ferronickel Life Cycle Data" (Nickel Institute, 2020), (5) "Energy Consumption and Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Nickel Products" (Wei et al., 2020). (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

According to Skarn Associates, a mining sustainability consultancy, approximately 85% of global nickel production in 2023 had a carbon intensity greater than 10 tCO 2 e/tNi, and approximately 70% of global nickel production had a carbon intensity greater than 30 tCO 2 e/tNi.

BC Hydro Support

FPX has enjoyed a positive relationship with BC Hydro, working closely through our project development activities to evaluate potential grid connection scenarios.  BC Hydro will provide funding support to FPX as the Company formally enters the grid connection queue in the second half of 2024 with the initiation of a System Impact Study (" SIS ") for Baptiste.

Mine Value Engineering Studies

The mine Value Engineering studies focused on optimization of the PFS mine plan through the following parameters:

  • Design criteria,
  • Equipment selection,
  • Autonomous haulage technology; and
  • Lower-carbon haulage technology.

Design Criteria and Equipment Selection

An evaluation of key design criteria and equipment selection has demonstrated improved economics and tangible carbon intensity reductions through increasing bench heights and haulage equipment size. The now 15 m bench heights (vs. 10 m in the PFS) and 400-ton class haul trucks (vs. 300-ton class in the PFS) have resulted in improved loading equipment efficiency, reduced haul truck counts, and optimization of ore and waste quantities on a year-to-year basis, all without material impact to initial capital costs.

Additionally, further engagement with haul truck vendors on benchmarkable diesel consumption rates indicate the PFS considered an overly conservative diesel consumption rate.  The total impact of these design criteria and equipment selection evaluations improve project economics and mine operability while reducing the average life of mine (" LOM ") diesel consumption by approximately 20%.

Autonomous Haulage Technology

An evaluation of autonomous haulage system (" AHS ") technology has demonstrated reduced mine operating costs along with means to improving Baptiste's post-expansion operating basis.  Two scenarios were evaluated, including (1) implementation of an AHS as part of the initial mine construction (" Phase 1 "); and (2) implementation of an AHS for the planned mine expansion (" Phase 2 ") from a processing throughput of 108,000 tonnes per day (" tpd ") to 164,000 tpd.

With the increased mining rate in Phase 2, the Value Engineering study concluded that the adoption of AHS will reduce mine operating costs without impacting initial capital costs.  Adoption of AHS in Phase 2 will allow personnel serving as haul truck operators in Phase 1 to be uptrained for positions within the expanded Phase 2 operations, thereby providing new opportunities to the Phase 1 mine haulage workforce while also mitigating the expanded work force requirements.

Lower-Carbon Haulage Technology

An evaluation of mine haulage technology has yielded significant carbon intensity reductions.  With 85% of the PFS carbon intensity associated with haul truck diesel consumption, the application of lower-carbon mine haulage technologies is the most direct means to reduce Baptiste's carbon intensity.  This evaluation considered trolley-assist haulage systems, such as that successfully implemented at the Copper Mountain Mine in southern British Columbia , while further evaluations during the FS will also consider battery-powered haul trucks, hydrogen-powered haul trucks, and other emerging technologies.

A series of trolley assist system concepts were evaluated, including in-pit systems, ex-pit systems, and combinations thereof. Ultimately, a scenario adding an in-pit system for operating year 5 and an ex-pit system for operating year 8 results was selected. The net result of the in- and ex-pit trolley assist systems is an approximate 30% reduction in total LOM diesel consumption without impacting the Project's initial capital intensity.

Carbon Sequestration in Mine Waste and Tailings

Due to their ultramafic mineralization, Baptiste's mine waste and tailings have the potential to sequester carbon dioxide through carbonation of brucite, serpentine, and other magnesium-based minerals.  For reference, Baptiste's tailings will contain an average of 1% brucite.  This has been demonstrated through multiple field- and lab-based testwork campaigns in tandem with the University of British Columbia , as well as carbonation modelling work with independent consultants.  FPX continues to pursue means to promote carbon sequestration in the Baptiste tailings facility; however, in line with our conservative approach to project development, no benefit thereof is currently considered within Baptiste's project economics or carbon intensity.  As such, carbon sequestration within Baptiste mine waste and tailings is considered to be a future potential economic and environmental opportunity.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 , west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and the Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of awaruite nickel-iron mineralization.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Email: ceo@fpxnickel.com
Phone: 604-681-8600

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/30/c4553.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelFPX:CATSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
The Conversation (0)
OTXQB: FPOCF

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Reports Value Engineering Studies Outlining Improvements in Mineral Processing Facilities and Validating PFS Project Schedule

FPX Nickel Reports Value Engineering Studies Outlining Improvements in Mineral Processing Facilities and Validating PFS Project Schedule

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on value engineering (" Value Engineering ") studies focused on the mineral processing and infrastructure facilities for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in central British Columbia .  The mineral processing and infrastructure Value Engineering studies have achieved significant value creation through facility optimization, flowsheet refinement, enhanced operability, and improvements to the project build strategy and execution basis.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Highlights

  • Primary crushing: Changing from a gyratory-type primary crusher to mineral sizers has reduced earthwork and structural quantities, improved Phase 1 operability, and eliminated the need for a second primary crushing circuit in Phase 2
  • Concentrator expansion: A new integrated approach to the Phase 2 expansion has reduced overall quantities, improved Phase 2 operability, and reduced the footprint of process and infrastructure facilities
  • Project phasing: The phased approach and throughput rates in the preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") have been validated, while acceleration of the Phase 2 expansion improves Baptiste's metal production profile
  • Execution schedule has been confirmed, further validating the PFS's estimated three-year construction duration

"Results from our mineral process and infrastructure Value Engineering studies have added significant value to the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Andrew Osterloh , the Company's Senior Vice President, Projects & Operations.  "By reducing quantities, improving operating efficiency, and advancing the project execution plan, we have enhanced Baptiste's potential as a long life, large-scale, low-cost, and low-carbon producer of made-in- Canada nickel units. We look forward to advancing additional engineering studies on the mining and refinery aspects of the Project in advance of commencing a feasibility study."

Background

The Baptiste 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") demonstrates the potential to develop a high-margin and low-carbon nickel mine producing an average of 59,100 tonnes per year of nickel over a 29-year mine life (see the Company's September 6, 2023 news release).  Due to awaruite's properties, Baptiste has the unparalleled flexibility to produce either a high-grade concentrate (60% nickel) for direct feed into the stainless steel industry (the " Base Case ") or for further refining into battery-grade nickel, cobalt, and copper products for the electric vehicle battery supply chain (the " Refinery Option ").

While the PFS presents robust economics, including a Base Case after-tax NPV 8% of US$2.01 Billion and after-tax IRR of 18.6% at US$8.75 /lb Ni, FPX strives to add further value to Baptiste, focusing on a holistic blend of economics, constructability, operability, risk and ESG considerations.

The key Value Engineering studies pursued by FPX in 2024 are:

  • Mineral processing and infrastructure (described herein)
  • Mine planning and engineering (to be completed in the third quarter of 2024)
  • Refinery planning (to be completed in the third quarter of 2024)

Mineral Processing & Infrastructure Value Engineering Studies

FPX engaged Fluor Canada Ltd. (" Fluor ") and Wood Canada Ltd. (" Wood ") to perform detailed reviews of the 2023 PFS and to conduct mineral process and infrastructure Value Engineering studies.  The consultants identified three primary opportunities to add further value, which are described in greater detail hereunder:

  • Primary crushing: application of mineral sizers
  • Phase 2 concentrator expansion
  • Project phasing

As described below, each of the mineral process and infrastructure Value Engineering studies validated several key tenets from the PFS and added significant project value through reduced quantities, improved operability, reduced process operating costs, and reduced process and infrastructure footprint.

Primary Crushing

The PFS considered a gyratory-type primary crusher.  In re-evaluating the Project's geotechnical and communication datasets, the Company has identified an opportunity to use mineral sizers for primary crushing.  Taking advantage of the modest compressive strength and fractured nature of the Baptiste ore, mineral sizers have added significant value through reduced earthwork and structural quantities, increased operating availability, and the complete elimination of the second primary crushing line for the planned mine expansion from an initial Phase 1 processing throughput of 108,000 tonnes per day (" tpd ") to 162,000 tpd in Year 10 (" Phase 2 ").

Phase 2 Concentrator Expansion

The PFS considered the construction of a standalone processing facility for the Phase 2 expansion from 108,000 tpd to 162,000 tpd.  A new approach to expansion is based on an integrated concentrator approach which entails an expansion of the Phase 1 processing facility rather than the construction of a new standalone facility for Phase 2. This integrated approach results in a reduced process and infrastructure footprint, improved Phase 2 operability, and reduced Phase 2 work force requirements.

Project Phasing

A Value Engineering study re-evaluated the phased approach to processing throughput and compared it with a series of single-build scenarios ranging from 80,000 to 163,000 tpd.  Following this evaluation, the PFS's phased approach has been validated; however, the Phase 2 expansion has been accelerated to Year 6 from Year 10.  This acceleration in metal production is expected to generate improved economics versus the PFS, with the Phase 2 expansion funded from operating free cash flow following the 3.7 year after-tax payback demonstrated in the PFS.

Project Execution

Both Fluor and Wood were assigned further scope to review the PFS's execution basis, including the permanent facility layout, construction sequence, contracting approach, and overall execution schedule. Note that Fluor and Wood jointly executed the detailed engineering and construction management of the nearby Mt. Milligan Mine, which was commissioned in 2013 and is located 80 km east of Baptiste. Mt. Milligan is of comparable size and complexity to Baptiste, which uniquely positions Fluor and Wood to provide relevant context to the Baptiste project execution plan.

Through this additional execution planning effort, numerous scheduling improvements to the PFS were identified, thereby improving the constructability, operability, and maintainability of Baptiste.  In addition, increased focus on allowances for temporary construction facilities has improved execution scope assurance ahead of the environmental assessment  and permitting processes.  Fundamentally, these robust execution planning efforts further de-risk the Baptiste execution schedule, including the PFS assumption of a three-year construction period.

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., FPX Nickel's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and the Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of awaruite nickel-iron mineralization.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/10/c9969.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Advances Baptiste Project Engagement Initiatives with Opening of Community Office in Fort St. James

FPX Nickel Advances Baptiste Project Engagement Initiatives with Opening of Community Office in Fort St. James

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the opening of a Fort St. James office ( "Community Office" ) and hiring of a locally-based Community Manager to support ongoing and increased engagement with First Nation governments and with local businesses and communities for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project "). These measures are being implemented to support the Company's commitments to collaboration for responsible project development, in particular with the First Nations whose territories encompass the proposed mine project area, including the Tl'azt'en Nation, the Binche Whut'en, the Yekooche First Nation, and the Takla Nation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Re-initiates Exploration at the Mich Property in the Yukon

FPX Nickel Re-initiates Exploration at the Mich Property in the Yukon

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the re-initiation of exploration activities at the Company's Mich property (" Mich "), located 50 km southeast of Whitehorse in the Yukon.  The Company has recently expanded its claims at Mich by over 350% and will conduct a wide-ranging surface sampling program over the summer of 2024 with the goal of advancing Mich to drill-ready status.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 29 2024.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

At the meeting, the shareholders voted to set the number of Board members at seven and elected Kim Baird , Peter M.D. Bradshaw , Anne Currie , James S. Gilbert , Peter J. Marshall , Robert B. Pease and Martin E. Turenne as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year.  The shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and approved the Company's Share Compensation Plan.

The Company notes that William ("Bill") H. Myckatyn , who had served with distinction on the Board since 1999, did not stand for re-election at the meeting.

"Bill's extensive knowledge as a mining engineer has been very important in guiding the Company's growth, from the initial focus on the novel style of awaruite nickel mineralization at Baptiste to the completion of a preliminary feasibility study and all the milestones achieved along the way," said Mr. Bradshaw, Chairman of the Board.  "Bill has always been very generous with his time and contributing the wisdom gained from his very successful career, from being the President and CEO of Princeton Mining and Gibraltar Mines, as the founder and CEO of Quadra Mining, and from over 17 years with Placer Dome.  On behalf of the Company's Board, our shareholders and myself, I would like to extend my very great appreciation to Bill for his many years of dedicated service to FPX Nickel."

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/30/c5917.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces New Leadership for Carbon Capture and Storage Subsidiary

FPX Nickel Announces New Leadership for Carbon Capture and Storage Subsidiary

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Larson as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), the Company's majority-owned subsidiary specializing in carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") via permanent mineralization.  Mr. Larson brings to CO2 Lock over 25 years of combined corporate finance, technology development and entrepreneurial experience.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are very pleased to welcome Scott to lead CO2 Lock through the next phase of growth in pursuit of large-scale, low-cost and permanent carbon capture and storage," commented FPX Nickel's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw .  "CO2 Lock is at a pivotal stage of development.  In late-2023, the company completed a comprehensive field program at its SAM project site in central British Columbia , including the first-ever successful injection of CO2 into a brucite-rich ultramafic deposit.  Scott will be leading CO2 Lock's execution of a large-scale pilot program in early 2025, which will result in the first commercial carbon mineralization project in British Columbia ."

Before joining CO2 Lock, Mr. Larson was CEO and co-founder of SpaceAlpha, an earth observation company building synthetic aperture radar technology and Helios Wire, a satellite company building out a space-enabled IoT/M2M network which was successfully sold.  He was also previously CEO and co-founder of UrtheCast, scaling the Company from inception, taking it public on the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising $200 million , and growing the company to 250 employees with seven offices around the world.

"The opportunity to be part of a technology and process that will allow CO2 Lock to sequester carbon permanently, on a global scale, is very compelling," said Scott Larson .  "I'm looking forward to building value, scaling up, and developing partnerships throughout the carbon capture and cleantech sector."

Mr. Larson has assumed the role of CO2 Lock's CEO from Mr. Cooper Quinn .  On behalf of the Board of Directors, FPX Nickel and CO2 Lock extend our thanks to Mr. Quinn for his commitment and contributions to the company.

Background

On March 30, 2022 , FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock as a self-funding subsidiary to pursue geoscience-related CCS opportunities. FPX retains 100% of the carbon credits associated with CCS on its own properties, and can use any intellectual property developed by CO2 Lock for the benefit of FPX's own properties.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/29/c6618.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

Highlights

  • Testwork demonstrates opportunity for improvements in recovery from the Crawford East Zone
    • Locked cycle test delivered a 60% nickel sulphide concentrate – believed to be world's highest nickel grade sulphide concentrate produced – and a total nickel recovery of 47% exceeding the feasibility study model by 9%
    • Ten new open circuit variability tests demonstrated nickel recoveries averaging 28% higher than the feasibility study model
  • Pilot plant program initiated at SGS Lakefield

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV:CNC) (OTCQX:CNIKF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of further metallurgical testing on Crawford East Zone material.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties Announces Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

Trident Royalties Announces Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $222,000 Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $222,000 Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed a financing for proceeds of $222,000, comprised of 3,700,000 Flow-Through Units with an issue price of $0.06 per unit. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant that is exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.09 per share for a period of two years.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Falco Horne 5 Project in Front of the BAPE

The Falco Horne 5 Project in Front of the BAPE

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) ( "Falco" or the " Corporation" ) is pleased to announce that the Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, Benoit Charette, has given the mandate to the Office of Public Hearings on the Environment ( "BAPE" ) to hold an inquiry and a public hearing concerning Falco's Horne 5 project (the "Falco Horne 5 Project" or the " Project "). This mandate will begin on August 26 and will have a maximum duration of four months.

Falco is pleased with this decision which marks an important milestone for the Falco Horne 5 Project. Falco's team will be supported by expert resources, including the firms A2GC, Sanexen, SoftdB, BGC and WSP in order to respond to questions and requests from the population and the BAPE during the hearings. The inquiry commission will be composed of Joseph Zayed, who will act as President, as well as Martin Lessard and Geneviève Meloche, who will act as commissioners. The curricula vitae of the commissioners can be consulted on the BAPE website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Provides Update at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Provides Update at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V:OM ; OTCQX:OMZNF ; FRANKFURT:0B51 ) is pleased to provide an update on the activities being carried out this summer as part of the development of the Gaspé Copper project.

Mr. Robert Wares, President and CEO of Osisko Metals, commented: "Since the beginning of the summer, significant work has been completed marking key advances in our efforts to eventually re-open the mine. Our 2024 drilling program is progressing well, as is surface water characterization of the mine site and surrounding area, both of which will continue into the fall. Detailed sampling of the pit waters as well as experimental fishing downstream from the mine site are also planned to better understand the health of fish populations and the potential impacts of pit dewatering. Publication of the preliminary economic assessment( PEA) is still scheduled for early 2025. In parallel with our technical work, we are pleased to support local community activities by sponsoring several events."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FPX Nickel
