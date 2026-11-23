Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), was recognized by PA Consulting as the recipient of the 2026 ReliabilityOne® Reliability Value Award, marking the second consecutive year it has earned this accomplishment.
The award recognizes utilities that demonstrate excellence in prudent grid investment, operational efficiency and innovation to improve system performance while managing the cost of delivering increasingly essential service to its customers. The company was also named as the recipient of the 2026 ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance in the Southeast region.
A word from Scott Bores, FPL president and CEO: "At FPL, we put our customers first in everything we do, making smart investments to build a more resilient energy grid and deliver reliable service while keeping bills as low as possible. We are grateful for the Reliability Value Award because it demonstrates these efforts are paying off for our customers, who benefit from service reliability that's among the best in the nation and bills that are 37% below the national average."
What does FPL do to maintain reliability and resilience?
FPL is building a stronger, smarter and more storm-resilient electric grid for its customers. We've invested in smart, self-healing grid technology that helps prevent outages and restore power faster, while stronger overhead power poles and underground neighborhood power lines help the grid better withstand hurricanes and severe weather. As a result, FPL's service reliability is more than 60% better than the national average.
What does FPL do to keep bills as low as possible?
FPL works every day to provide reliable service during good weather and bad as efficiently as possible. The company's operational efficiencies help keep the typical 1,000-kWh residential FPL customer bill:
- ~$24 per month lower than the average utility.
- ~20% lower than they were 20 years ago, when adjusted for inflation.
At the same time, we know for some of our customers, making ends meet can be a challenge. That's why FPL launched its Assistance Center to make it easier for customers to find programs that can help with their electric bills today, learn how to lower their future electric bills and find help with their other bills through community resources. This includes FPL Savings Steps, a new program that helps income-qualified customers reduce everyday energy use. Eligible participants who complete the program can receive a one-time $200 bill credit toward a future bill.
A word from Patrick Graves, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® Program Director: "As costs have risen, pressure on utility rates has intensified. Organizations recognized by PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® program are celebrated for delivering exceptional reliability, resiliency, and customer experience, without compromising affordability. Navigating this challenge requires a deep understanding of the costs and benefits of investment decisions, supported by robust data and analyses to ensure resources are directed where they'll have the greatest impact. FPL has consistently improved and delivered system reliability and customer satisfaction, all while managing cost effectively and keeping rates as low as possible."
About Florida Power & Light Company
Florida Power & Light Company is America's largest electric utility, delivering reliable power to more than 6 million customer accounts — serving approximately 12 million people across Florida. By leveraging a diverse energy mix, including nuclear, natural gas, solar and battery storage, FPL operates one of the most fuel- and cost-efficient power generation fleets in the U.S. and has earned the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award for seven of the last ten years. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), which is one of the largest electric power and energy infrastructure companies in North America and is a leading provider of electricity to American homes and businesses. NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is advancing America's energy future with one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of power generation and infrastructure solutions. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.
About PA Consulting
PA Consulting believes in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future. As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams combine deep expertise, innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to help clients adapt, transform and achieve enduring results across consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport. As a Jacobs company, we combine strategic advisory, design and delivery as a single partner across the full program lifecycle. Together, our global team of approximately 47,000 help clients shape investment decisions, solve complex challenges and deliver lasting outcomes. Discover more at paconsulting.com and connect with PA on LinkedIn. PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.
PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® Awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. As a group, customers of ReliabilityOne® participants on average experienced over 56% fewer sustained outages, and their collective system saw 64% shorter outage durations than the average US investor-owned utility. PA Consulting has been analyzing electric utility performance since 1987. For more information about PA Consulting, visit https://www.paconsulting.com/industries/energy-and-utilities
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SOURCE Florida Power & Light Company