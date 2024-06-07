Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

FTL to Acquire York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, Newfoundland, Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Entergy and NextEra Energy Resources announce agreement to develop up to 4.5 GW of new solar and energy storage projects

Entergy and NextEra Energy Resources announce agreement to develop up to 4.5 GW of new solar and energy storage projects

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) and NextEra Energy Resources LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE), today announced a joint development agreement that will accelerate the development of up to 4.5 gigawatts (GW) of new solar generation and energy storage projects. The agreement represents significant progress toward Entergy's growing portfolio of renewable generation.

www.nexteraenergyresources.com (PRNewsFoto/NextEra Energy Resources, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy Resources, LLC)

"We're excited about this joint development agreement, which will enable Entergy to provide our customers with low-cost, renewable energy as demand grows across Arkansas , Louisiana , Mississippi and Texas ," said Rod West , group president of utility operations for Entergy.

"We believe the power sector is at an inflection point, and growing electricity demand will be met by low-cost, renewable generation and storage," said Rebecca Kujawa , president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Resources. "We're pleased to reach this agreement because it further strengthens our long-standing collaboration and adds up to 4.5 GW on top of the more than 1.7 GW of renewable energy projects already underway with Entergy."

The five-year joint development agreement is expected to facilitate the development and construction of new solar generation and energy storage projects.

About Entergy
Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas , Louisiana , Mississippi and Texas . We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana , and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

About NextEra Energy Resources
NextEra Energy Resources LLC (together with its affiliated entities, "NextEra Energy Resources") is a clean energy leader and is one of the largest wholesale generators of electric power in the U.S., with approximately 30,600 megawatts of total net generating capacity, primarily in 41 states and Canada as of year-end 2023. NextEra Energy Resources is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun, and a world leader in battery storage. The business operates clean, emissions-free nuclear power generation facilities in New Hampshire and Wisconsin as part of the NextEra Energy nuclear fleet. NextEra Energy Resources offers a wide range of clean energy solutions to help businesses and customers across the country meet their emissions reduction goals. NextEra Energy Resources LLC is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida -based NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE). For more information, visit: www.NextEraEnergyResources.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-and-nextera-energy-resources-announce-agreement-to-develop-up-to-4-5-gw-of-new-solar-and-energy-storage-projects-302166991.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy Resources, LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NextEra Energy Inc.NEE:USNYSE:NEE:US
NEE:US
The Conversation (0)
NextEra Energy to host investor conference on June 11

NextEra Energy to host investor conference on June 11

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) will host an investor conference from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday June 11 in New York City . Members of NextEra Energy's senior executive management team plan to discuss, among other topics, long-term growth rate expectations for NextEra Energy. Beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET investors and other interested parties will be able to access the presentation materials at www.NextEraEnergy.com . A live audio webcast will be available at www.NextEraEnergy.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET . For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for 30 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

The board of directors of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.515 per share. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 3, 2024 .

(PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy, Inc.)

NextEra Energy, Inc.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida . NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America's largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.9 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida , New Hampshire and Wisconsin . A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com , www.FPL.com , www.NextEraEnergyResources.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-board-declares-quarterly-dividend-302154746.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Update on Syracuse Project and Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

Imperial providing energy security while reducing emissions

Falco Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to C$5.0 Million

Lithium Ionic Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed Premium to Market Private Placement With Strategic Shareholders

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Update on Syracuse Project and Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

Energy Investing

Imperial providing energy security while reducing emissions

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to C$5.0 Million

Platinum Investing

Lithium Ionic Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed Premium to Market Private Placement With Strategic Shareholders

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Result of AGM

Resource Investing

Update - Minnie Springs High Grade Cu-Mo Porphyry Targeting

Graphite Investing

First Graphite Concentrate Shipment from the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine

×