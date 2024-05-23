Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

The board of directors of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.515 per share. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 3, 2024 .

(PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy, Inc.)

NextEra Energy, Inc.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida . NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America's largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.9 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida , New Hampshire and Wisconsin . A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com , www.FPL.com , www.NextEraEnergyResources.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-board-declares-quarterly-dividend-302154746.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

