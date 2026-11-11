FPL doubles Saving Steps funding to $30 million to help more customers save energy and money

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), announced it is doubling funding for FPL Saving Steps from $15 million to $30 million. The program combines energy-saving education with a $200 bill credit for eligible customers.
"We understand that every dollar matters," said Dawn Nichols, vice president of customer service at FPL. "That's why we're expanding Saving Steps to help more customers today and give them practical tools that can help them use less energy over time."
FPL is focused on managing the costs it can control while giving customers more ways to manage their own energy use. By operating more efficiently, FPL helps keep the typical 1,000-kwh residential bill about 37% lower than an average utility. Saving Steps builds on that work by providing eligible customers with help today and practical energy-saving guidance they can continue using to save in the long-term.
"We meet families every day who are doing everything they can to keep up with expenses, and a program like this can mean so much," said Capt. Andrea Israel, acting Florida divisional secretary for program at The Salvation Army. "Many may not realize they qualify for Saving Steps. The bill credit can provide relief, while the energy-saving guidance can help families feel more confident and in control in the months ahead."
FPL has already provided automatic Saving Steps credits to eligible seniors who received assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), as well as qualifying customers following Hurricane Isaias. With expanded funding, FPL can now provide relief to even more eligible households.
Who qualifies for FPL Saving Steps?
Saving Steps is available to eligible customers at or below their county's United Way ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) threshold which includes many seniors and working families such as teachers and first responders who may not typically qualify for assistance. By using this threshold, we can reach a broader range of customers who live above the poverty line but struggle to meet a comfortable level of financial security. Customers are encouraged to visit the FPL Assistance Center to learn more and see if they qualify.
What other FPL programs can help customers save and lower their bills?
Saving Steps is part of the online FPL Assistance Center, a one-stop place where customers can find bill-support options, energy-saving programs and local community resources. Other FPL programs and tools include:
- FPL On Call enrolled customers can save over $90 a year by allowing FPL to briefly pause certain appliances during periods of peak energy demand, even if FPL doesn't need to activate the program.
- The free Energy Manager tool provides personalized insights and recommendations tailored to a customer's home to help them better understand and manage energy use.
- Through the FPL Community Energy Saver program, qualifying households can access free energy-efficient home upgrades that can help lower energy use.
Where can customers find additional support?
The FPL Assistance Center helps customers connect with resources that may support a variety of needs beyond the utility bill, including food, housing and other essential expenses. The goal is to make it easier to find the right help at the right time and connect customers with organizations that can help with these essential needs.
Customers can visit FPL.com/Assistance to explore available programs, community resources and support options in one place.
About Florida Power & Light Company
Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is America's largest electric utility, delivering reliable power to more than 6 million customer accounts, or approximately 12 million people across Florida. With a diverse generation mix that includes natural gas, nuclear, solar and battery storage, FPL operates one of the most fuel-efficient and cost-effective power generation fleets in the United States and has earned the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award eight times in the past 11 years while keeping typical residential customer bills well below the national average. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), the largest electric power and energy infrastructure company in North America. NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, the nation's largest energy infrastructure investor and builder. For more information, visit www.FPL.com.
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SOURCE Florida Power & Light Company