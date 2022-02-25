Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. announces that it will release its financial statements and MD&A for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 after the market closes. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. ...

FVI:CA,FSM