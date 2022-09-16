Precious MetalsInvesting News

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Gold Forum Americas, which is being held at the Broadmoor Hotel & Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from September 18 th to September 21 st 2022.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Fortuna, will be presenting on Monday, September 19 th at 11:20 a.m. MDT.

About Gold Forum Americas

Gold Forum Americas is the world´s oldest and largest gathering of precious commodity equities and their investors. Presented every year since 1989, the Gold Forum showcases seven-eighths of the world's publicly traded gold and silver companies when measured by production or reserves. The invitation-only 34th Annual Gold Forum is attended by the world's leading specialist precious metal investors as well as generalist institutional investors, private equity, and hedge funds. Buy- and sell-side analysts from around the world make up the balance of the participants.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | Twitter : @Fortuna_Silver | LinkedIn : fortunasilvermines


Galena Mining

Abra Construction 83% Complete At End Of August

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached 83% complete as of 31 August 2022. The arrival of the flotation cells and regrind mill to Australia completes the arrival of all the key construction equipment coming from overseas suppliers.
Pan American Silver Reports Large Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate for its La Colorada Skarn Deposit

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American", or the "Company") today announced an updated mineral resource estimate for its 100% owned La Colorada Skarn deposit in Zacatecas, Mexico . The estimated indicated mineral resource totals 95.9 million tonnes containing 94.4 million ounces of silver, 2.7 million tonnes of zinc and 1.2 million tonnes of lead. In addition, the estimated inferred mineral resource now totals 147.8 million tonnes containing 132.9 million ounces of silver, 3.4 million tonnes of zinc and 1.5 million tonnes of lead. The updated mineral resource estimate is a significant increase relative to our previous mineral resource estimate released on August 4, 2020 .

SilverCrest's Las Chispas Commissioning on Track, Nearing First Metal Sale

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on commissioning activities at the Company's Las Chispas Mine ("Las Chispas" or the "Mine") located in Sonora, Mexico . All currency amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

MAG Silver Provides Juanicipio Commissioning Update

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") reports that it has received communication from Fresnillo Plc (" Fresnillo "), the operator of the Juanicipio Project, that all construction activities related to final tie-in to the electrical grid have been completed and all systems are ready to be energized. Prior to making the final tie-in to the electrical grid, as a precautionary measure to ensure uninterrupted service to the surrounding area, the state-owned electricity regulator, CFE (Comisión Federal de Electricidad), have requested additional testing to verify compatibility between new and updated substation equipment installed by Juanicipio and existing older CFE infrastructure. Specialized start-up protocols and operations controls may also need to be implemented during initial mill start-up to prevent local power fluctuations.

Fortuna extends gold mineralization at Sunbird and identifies new regional prospects at Séguéla, Côte d´Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at the Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, "Drilling at Sunbird has continued to extend the high grade mineralized footprint to at least 400 meters below surface where it remains open with drill hole SGDD102 intersecting 5.1 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 10.5 meters demonstrating the potential upside at depth." Mr. Weedon continued, "Furthermore, results from drill hole SGRD1411 of 13.6 g/t gold over a true width of 6.3 meters highlight the definition of a second shoot to the south which also remains open at depth and along strike." Mr. Weedon concluded, "In addition to the exploration success at Sunbird, regional target generation on the Séguéla property has identified several new high grade prospects, including Kestrel with drill hole SGRC1456 intersecting 24.0 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 2.8 meters."

SILVERCORP RELEASES FISCAL 2022 SUSTAINBILITY REPORT

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc) (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to announce the publishing of its annual Sustainability Report for Fiscal 2022, detailing the Company's commitment and contributions to environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") factors, practices, and management, while delivering long-term value to shareholders.

