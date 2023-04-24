VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Fortuna to attend 121 Mining Investment London Conference

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 121 Mining Investment London Conference, which is being held at etc.venues 133 Houndsditch in London, UK, from May 9 to 10, 2023.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder of Fortuna, will be attending the conference and participating in 1-on-1 investor meetings.

About 121 Mining Investment London

The 121 Mining Investment London Conference will feature 135 mining companies and over 500 investors attending. Participation is limited to investment professionals and mining executives, featuring two days of 1-on-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

Carlos Baca
Director of Investor Relations
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube


silver bar and metal

Top 5 Silver Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

Silver has had an exciting 2023, with banking crises and other economic factors driving it to sustained heights.

After starting the year just below the US$24 per ounce mark, the white metal fell through February and early March to US$20. However, in the time since then the metal has been on a run, crossing US$26 on April 14.

For those looking to get into the sector while the metal and silver companies are running, Don Hansen spoke with the Investing News Network to give his strategies for evaluating precious metals stocks.

Pan American Silver to Announce First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Results and Host Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 10

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") will announce its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Pan American will also be holding its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders Meeting") the same day at 6:00 pm ET (3:00 pm PT).

First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Results Conference Call and Webcast

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Silver Investing

Silver Viper Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche (the "FinalTranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), announced on March 9, 2023, and increased on April 14, 2023. The Final Tranche was comprised of 19,222,200 units of the Company (the "Units") issued at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,922,200. In total, the Company raised $3,299,998 pursuant to the Offering, having previously closed tranches on March 13 and 24, 2023 that raised an aggregate of $1,377,798.

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at the price of $0.20 per Share until April 20, 2025. The Shares and Warrants comprising the Units and any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period which expires on August 21, 2023.

First Majestic Produces 7.6 million AgEq Oz in Q1 Consisting of 2.5 million Silver Ounces and 60,594 Gold Ounces; Announces VP Management Changes

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announces that total production from the Company's four material properties; the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine and the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine reached 7.6 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces in the first quarter of 2023, consisting of 2.5 million silver ounces and 60,594 gold ounces. This represents a 6% increase in total production compared to the first quarter of 2022 and a 1% increase compared to the prior quarter.

Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Endeavour Silver Provides Construction Update on the Terronera Project

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to provide a construction update for its Terronera Project in Jalisco state, Mexico, along with the launch of a photo gallery that will be updated as activity on site progresses. The photo gallery presentation can be found here or on the company website at Terronera Project Progress Photos . All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars.

"Having secured a project financing commitment from Societe Generale and ING Bank N.V, we are rapidly advancing detailed engineering, procurement and construction of the project with initial production scheduled for Q4, 2024", commented Dan Dickson, CEO. "The project is fully permitted to advance major construction and mine development activities and will provide over 750 jobs during the development phase in addition to significant opportunities for indirect and direct business support in the region. With several major contracts now in place, we look forward to regularly updating investors on our achievements at Terronera as construction advances."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Juanicipio Ships First Commercial Concentrates

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been informed by Fresnillo Plc ("Fresnillo"), the operator of the Juanicipio Mine ("Juanicipio") (56% Fresnillo 44% MAG), that concentrate production at the high-grade Juanicipio Mine has commenced with the shipment of its first commercial lead and zinc concentrates in late March 2023. Regular concentrate shipments have commenced and are planned going forward.

Construction activities are now substantially complete, commissioning and start-up of the process plant has gone well, and we look forward to ramping up to design rates over the next few months. During March 2023, milling rates were around 60% of design, delivering an average of 2,476 tonnes per day with rates periodically reaching up to 3,900 tonnes per day. Current mill feed is a combination of mineralized material from underground stopes and lower grade stockpiles that were earmarked for commissioning activities. Mining operations continue to perform as planned and will ramp up high grade feed as the plant approaches commercial production and recovery rates are in line with design.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×