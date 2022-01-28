Precious Metals Investing News
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. regrets to report that a fatality involving a worker employed by the Company occurred yesterday at the Lindero Mine located in Salta, Argentina. The unfortunate accident occurred at the conveyor stacking system and there were no other injuries associated with the incident. The Company has notified the appropriate government and local authorities and an investigation to determine the cause ...

The unfortunate accident occurred at the conveyor stacking system and there were no other injuries associated with the incident. The Company has notified the appropriate government and local authorities and an investigation to determine the cause of the accident is currently underway. Stacking activities at the heap leach pad have been temporarily suspended for approximately 48 hours and the operation is also taking a safety stop for a day. The Company will provide support, assistance and counseling to the worker´s family as they go through this difficult time.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, CEO and Director of Fortuna, commented, "On behalf of Fortuna, we would like to extend our utmost sincere thoughts and sympathies to the worker's family, friends and colleagues during this time." Mr. Ganoza added, "The health and safety for everyone at our mine sites is our highest priority and we are committed to maintaining our objective of zero harm."

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .





Activities Report for Quarter Ended 31 DECEMBER 2021

Activities Report for Quarter Ended 31 DECEMBER 2021

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX:G1A) reports on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2021 (the “Quarter”), primarily focused on construction of its 60%- owned Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

SILVERCORP REPORTS 2021 DRILLING AT TLP MINE HITS MULTIPLE HIGH-GRADE SILVER AND GOLD ZONES

Trading Symbol

Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Reports Final Assay Results From 2021 Drilling at the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to provide a final update on assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA. The results are from completed assay data in NSC's recent 3,040-meter diamond drilling program at the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit located 80 miles north of Tonapah in southern Nevada

NSC has received analytical results from the last diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 15 and 16) of the company's maiden drill campaign. Highlights of assay data for these holes include:

Fortuna drills 20.2 g/t gold over 18.2 meters at the Séguéla gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update of its Sunbird exploration program at the Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. In September of 2021, the Company made a construction decision to proceed to build a 3,750 tonnes per day open pit mine at the Séguéla gold Project, with first gold pour expected in mid-2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 29, 2021 ).

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, "Exploration results at Séguéla continue to support the high-grade trend we have seen from the recent drilling at the Sunbird Prospect, and with all results now to hand, the Company is looking forward to seeing a maiden inferred resource estimate for Sunbird." Mr. Weedon continued, "Mineralization at Sunbird remains open along strike and at depth, where coarse visible gold seen in diamond drill core is supported by high gold assay grades, with the high-grade core extending more than 250 meters in strike length." Mr. Weedon concluded, "Significant upside remains at depth and additional drilling has commenced to test this potential."

SilverCrest's Las Chispas Construction Update - Tracking Ahead of Schedule and On Budget

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at the Company's Las Chispas Project ("Las Chispas" or the "Project") located in Sonora, Mexico . All currency amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Silver Hammer Mining President Morgan Lekstrom

Silver Hammer Mining President Morgan Lekstrom: Moving at Lightning Speed Towards Potential Exploration Payoff

With confirmed significant gold-silver mineralization at Silver Strand and reported high-grade silver assays from rock samples at the Eliza silver project, Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR,OTCQB:HAMRF) President Morgan Lekstrom is excited to turn these projects into producing assets.

