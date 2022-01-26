Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is pleased to provide an update of its Sunbird exploration program at the Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. In September of 2021, the Company made a construction decision to proceed to build a 3,750 tonnes per day open pit mine at the Séguéla gold Project, with first gold pour expected in mid-2023 . Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, ...

FVI:CA,FSM