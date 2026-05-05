Fort Collins Connexion Municipality Drives 20%+ New Subscribers to Business and Residential Experiences in Six Months With Calix One

Municipal provider Fort Collins Connexion deepens their partnership with Calix—including platform innovation and enablement services from Calix Success—to double the reach of differentiated residential experiences, drive 70+ percent branded-app engagement, and deliver secure small business connectivity
Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) announced Connexion is proving how municipalities can compete and win by leveraging the Calix One ™ platform to rapidly deliver differentiated experiences across residential and business markets. The city-owned and city-operated municipal service provider for Fort Collins , Colorado, launched Calix SmartBiz ™ to deliver reliable, secure connectivity to local small businesses. They then expanded into residential, multi-gig offerings with Calix SmartHome ™—more than doubling adoption of enhanced experiences. With over 20 percent of new subscribers now selecting high-performance offers, Connexion is scaling powerful Wi-Fi experiences to homes and businesses while meaningfully increasing revenue.
Like many municipalities balancing growth with lean teams, Connexion leveraged the enablement expertise of Calix Success ™ and ongoing education through Calix University to build a focused go-to-market strategy. With Calix, Connexion created a repeatable municipal model—using role-based onboarding and technical training to deploy managed services faster, drive subscriber adoption, and support steady growth across markets from day one.
Brian Hudson, deputy director of broadband at Fort Collins Connexion, said: "For us, success isn't just about launching new services—it's about making sure our teams are prepared to support our community. Calix gets that. Through collaborative onboarding, training, and continued education, Calix has helped our staff build the confidence needed to deliver new experiences with SmartHome and SmartBiz, strengthening our operations and improving how we support residents and local businesses every day. Investing in our people and working closely with Calix has made a real difference in how we deliver broadband to Fort Collins as a municipal provider."
With Calix, Connexion has advanced growth across residential and small business markets and streamlined their go-to-market transformation through:
- Creating a simplified, repeatable go ‑ to ‑ market model that enables municipal scale. Rather than build a go-to-market program from the ground up, Connexion worked with Calix Success and Calix University to align enablement with execution across operations and marketing—training technicians to activate the branded Command IQ ® mobile app during installs (driving downloads 70+ percent), modernizing their website, and launching campaigns with ready‑to‑use tools via the Calix Electronic Content Builder . As a result, Connexion's teams can quickly deploy and support app‑driven experiences on Calix One.
- Enabling teams to deliver enhanced residential experiences with SmartHome. Following their SmartHome launch, Connexion more than doubled the number of subscribers choosing enhanced, multi-gig experiences by aligning residential offerings to everyday lifestyles. Adoption quickly accelerated, steadily increasing revenue over the past six months.
- Launching SmartBiz to deliver a secure small business offering for their local market. Connexion took a deliberate approach to their SmartBiz launch—delivering secure, purpose-built connectivity to local businesses and exceeding one-third of their sign-up goal in just 30 days. The launch helped develop a clear go-to-market strategy for their managed service deployments.
Connexion is deeply rooted in Fort Collins, with a community-first, hyperlocal approach that extends beyond broadband. They actively support local organizations and events—from FoCoMX (Fort Collins Music eXperiment) festival to Horsetooth Half Marathon —while investing in digital inclusion and affordable broadband for income-qualified residents and celebrating company milestones by awarding one year of free service to select Fort Collins subscribers.
Jonathan Lindsell, chief customer officer at Calix, said: "Connexion proves that municipalities can grow and compete when they lead with experience—not just broadband access. By collaborating with Calix Success, leveraging Calix University, and investing in the Calix One platform, they focused not just on deploying better technology but on enabling their teams with the skills and confidence to bring new experiences to market faster. Fort Collins shows what's possible when municipal providers invest in their people as much as their platform, building a repeatable model that drives adoption, simplifies operations, and delivers measurable value their community can see and trust."
Discover how Calix Success is helping municipalities accelerate managed service deployments through enablement and experience-led strategies leveraging Calix One .
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.
Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.
Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.
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