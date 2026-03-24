Forge Global Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Forge Global Inc. ("Forge"), a leading private markets platform recently acquired by Charles Schwab, is proud to be honored on Fast Company 's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026 . An honoree in this year's Finance and Personal Finance category, Forge was recognized for its ongoing efforts to build a more transparent, accessible and efficient private market ecosystem, providing qualified investors with access to some of the world's most sought-after private companies.
"Being recognized by Fast Company is a tremendous honor and a testament to the incredible work our team has done to deliver technology and insights that are reshaping the private market," said Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive Officer of Forge and head of private markets at Charles Schwab. "As private markets play an increasingly important role in long-term value creation, the need for access, liquidity, and trusted data matter more than ever. With over a decade of market expertise, we are proud to be at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions that open the private market to investors all over the world."
Forge has continued to build and expand its marketplace platform, enabling a more seamless experience for private market participants. Earlier this month, Forge was acquired by Charles Schwab, further reinforcing the success of its platform, while laying the foundation for expanding private market access to more investors and the advisors who serve them.
"We're proud to see Forge recognized by Fast Company for the meaningful contributions it has made to the financial services industry and to the evolution of private markets," said Andrew D'Anna, head of product and strategy for Charles Schwab. "We plan to build on Forge's strong commitment to innovation as we expand and diversify our alternative investment offerings and increase access to private markets, consistent with Schwab's history of expanding investor access to public markets."
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company 's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company' s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.
"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company . "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."
The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com . It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.
About Forge Global
Forge (NYSE: FRGE), recently acquired by Charles Schwab, is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology and investment solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system. For more information, visit forgeglobal.com.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 38.9 million active brokerage accounts, 5.6 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.3 million banking accounts, and $12.22 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services™. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
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This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the acquisition and integration of Forge and its private markets capabilities. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and objectives as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that may cause such differences are described in the company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on the company's website ( https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports ) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website ( https://www.sec.gov ). The company makes no commitment to update any forward-looking statements.
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Media Contact
Monique Peterson
press@forgeglobal.com