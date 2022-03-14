Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. is pleased to announce that field operations have commenced for its ten diamond drill hole 1,500-meter program. This is the first drilling program for the Company since 2018. The focus of this drill program is to test ten new spodumene pegmatite targets on the Zoro project. Gogal Air Services has mobilized Bodnar Drilling of Sainte Rose du Lac, Manitoba to the FM-21-064 ...

FAT:CNX