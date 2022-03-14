Resource News Investing News
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) ("FAT" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce that field operations have commenced for its ten (10) diamond drill hole ("DDH") 1,500-meter program. This is the first drilling program for the Company since 2018. The focus of this drill program is to test ten (10) new spodumene pegmatite targets on the Zoro project. Gogal Air Services (Snow Lake, Manitoba) has mobilized Bodnar Drilling of Sainte Rose du Lac, Manitoba to the FM-21-064 drill pad by helicopter to begin drilling. Gogal Air Services shall also provide rotary air support, core storage, and preparation facilities for the project. Drill core samples will be shipped to Activation Laboratories (Ancaster, Ontario) for assaying services. Drill and helicopter pads for each of the 10 holes were cut and prepared by Moss Linecutting of Snow Lake. Figure 1 below shows an image of the location of the FM-21-064 drill pad.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/116622_8fa493aa44d3fab4_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Picture from Gogal Air Services helicopter mobilizing crew and equipment to the FM-21-064 drill pad

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/116622_8fa493aa44d3fab4_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/116622_8fa493aa44d3fab4_002.jpg

Figure 2 - picture of Gogal Air Services set-up for core logging and logistical command center.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/116622_8fa493aa44d3fab4_002full.jpg

Table 1 and Figure 3 illustrate the specific drill targets that will be tested for lithium oxide (Li2O%) mineralization. The expected host rocks for the lithium mineralization are spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes. The locations of the drill holes are indicated by the RED STARS on Figure 3.

Table 1- Summary of 2022 Zoro property drill targets. All drill holes dip -50° degrees, trend 65° degrees except DDH FM22-60 which trends 245° degrees. The total depth of each hole is expected to be 150 meters.

Foremost Lithium Drill Hole Collar Location UTM and Coordinates (NAD83 Zone 14)
DRILL HOLE NAME UTM EAST UTM NORTH
1 FM22-64 459306 6081579
2 FM22-65 459175 6081481
3 FM22-66 459114 6081185
4 FM22-67 459997 6080468
5 FM22-68 460234 6079765
6 FM22-69 460176 6079680
7 FM22-70 459334 6079699
8 FM22-62 458931 6079786
9 FM22-63 458753 6079680
10 FM22-60 458597 6080125

 

Foremost Lithium 2022 drilling locationsCannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/116622_8fa493aa44d3fab4_004.jpg

Figure 3 - Map of the ZORO Lithium Project, Snow Lake area, Manitoba. Red stars indicate new 2022 drill targets identified with Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) Technology, a proven advanced soil geochemical exploration technique. Solid black lines are lithium-bearing pegmatites on the property.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/116622_8fa493aa44d3fab4_004full.jpg

Scott Taylor, President, and CEO of Foremost Lithium states: "I'm pleased to confirm that we are now executing our drilling operations on Zoro. Foremost is finally getting back to work for its shareholders. The Company is anxious to test these 10 new high-quality targets for high grade lithium oxide (Li20) mineralization based upon data interpretation by our technical team headed up by Dr. Mark Fedikow. We seek to replicate this proven exploration approach and develop more drill targets for further extensive drilling in 2022. Results of the program will be released once available to keep shareholders fully up to date on any new discoveries."

This 1,500-metre diamond drill hole program on the Zoro Lithium Property is being supported by the $300,000 grant awarded in September to Foremost Lithium from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund ("MMDF"). The MMDF was launched by the Government of Manitoba in August 2020 with the specific goal of jump-starting mineral and economic development initiatives throughout the province. The MMDF is administered through the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce and aims to support new economic development opportunities that capitalize on existing assets and infrastructure across Manitoba.

Technical information contained in the press release has been approved by the Company's VP of Exploration, Dr. Mark Fedikow, P. Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.
Foremost Lithium is an energy technology company focused and committed to become one of the first North American Companies to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Lithium hydroxide is a strategic battery mineral mainly consumed in the production of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. Lithium based batteries power the daily use of consumer electronics, enable electrification of the transportation sector, and provide stationary grid storage, critical to developing a clean-energy economy. The Company is prudently and systematically exploring and building tonnage on its four lithium properties, Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also holds assets in precious commodities with its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

For further information please contact:

Scott Taylor
President and CEO
Foremost Lithium Resource &Technology
scott.taylor@foremostlithium.com
1 604 330-8067
Twitter: @lithiumlane

Follow us and contact us on social media:
Twitter: @foremostlithium
Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/company/foremost-lithium-resource-technology/mycompany
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForemostLithium

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Foremost within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Foremost provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to market conditions, exploration findings, results, and recommendations, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Foremost' s public filings under Foremost' s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Foremost has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Foremost disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

