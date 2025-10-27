Fold To Release Third Quarter 2025 Results November 10th

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) ("Fold"), a bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today announced that it will hold its earnings conference call and webcast for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call on the same day.

Conference Call Information:
To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.

  • Date : November 10, 2025
  • Time : 5:00 PM EST
  • Participant Call Links :

Participants wishing to join the conference call by phone should register using the Dial-in Registration link provided above. After completing the registration, the participants will receive an email with the necessary details to access the call including dial-in number, passcode, and PIN.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Fold's website at https://investor.foldapp.com .

About Fold
Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. With nearly 1,500 BTC in its treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card™, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™, and Fold Debit Card™, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Orange Group
Samir Jain, CFA
FoldIR@orangegroupadvisors.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Jessica Starman, MBA
media@foldapp.com


