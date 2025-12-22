Fold to be included in the Russell 2000 Index

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) ("Fold" or the "Company"), a bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals to earn, save, and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today announced its inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index.

The Russell 2000 Index is composed of a diversified group of small-cap U.S. stocks and represents approximately 5-7% of the market capitalization of U.S. public equities. It is used by mutual funds, ETFs, and other asset managers as a benchmark for the small-cap market.

Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold, commented, "Fold's inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index is a significant milestone that further validates our position as a successful public company. We expect index inclusion to broaden market awareness and increase visibility among institutional and retail investors."

Reeves added, "We are executing against a clear strategy to bring Bitcoin into everyday commerce. With strong early demand for our Bitcoin Gift Card and the upcoming launch of our Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card, we are building a differentiated platform designed for long-term growth. Our focus remains on disciplined execution, expanding distribution, and creating sustained value for shareholders."

About Fold
Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. With over 1,500 BTC in its treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card™, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™, and Fold Debit Card™, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

