Fold Becomes First Public Bitcoin Financial Services Company to Operate Nationwide Through BitGo's Federally Chartered Trust Framework

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) ("Fold" or the "Company"), a Bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals to earn, save, and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today announced that it is now available in all 50 U.S. states following its strategic partnership with BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association ("BitGo"), the digital asset infrastructure company, and their approval in becoming a federally chartered bank from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC"). BitGo is now one of the first few digital asset companies in U.S. history to secure this level of federal oversight, establishing a new regulatory pathway for compliant, nationwide Bitcoin access.

Powered by BitGo's Crypto-as-a-Service digital asset infrastructure, Fold will be the first consumer Bitcoin financial services company able to operate across all 50 states under a single, federally supervised trust framework, replacing the fragmented State-by-State rules that have limited consumer access. Fold's users will gain nationwide access to bitcoin exchange and custody services, including in previously restricted markets such as New York. This milestone immediately expands access to Fold's Bitcoin Gift Card™ and strengthens the value proposition of the upcoming Fold Bitcoin Credit Card™.

"BitGo B&T's federal bank charter combined with Fold's Bitcoin financial products gives the U.S. its first true national framework for Bitcoin access, a foundation the industry has been waiting for," said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. "It replaces a patchwork of state rules with a single, regulated structure, creating a clear path forward for both companies and consumers. For Fold, this opens the entire map. We can now reach consumers in all 50 states, providing a straightforward, regulated way to engage with Bitcoin where state licensing requirements previously limited access. It's a shift from navigating barriers to building on bedrock, and it meaningfully expands the market we're able to serve. We've built Fold with this moment in mind, and nationwide availability allows us to deliver Bitcoin in a way that's aligned with the highest standards of U.S. financial oversight and access."

BitGo's federal bank charter strengthens Fold's consumer offering by providing:

  • Nationwide market expansion, including in historically restrictive states
  • A clear, federally supervised compliance pathway for consumer Bitcoin services
  • A scalable framework for future product innovation in rewards, payments, and digital asset access

"This is a meaningful moment for both BitGo B&T and Fold," said Frank Wang, Executive Director of Fintech Sales at BitGo. "Our conversion to a federal bank charter allows us to support consumer platforms at a national level, and Fold is a natural partner in that effort. They've built products people want to use, but access has been limited by geography. With a national framework in place, both companies can now operate the way they were intended, responsibly and across the entire U.S."

Fold is beginning to onboard users nationwide, with additional information on product availability to be shared as rollout continues.

More information on BitGo's federal bank charter is available in BitGo's public announcement.

About Fold
Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. With over 1,500 BTC in its treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card™, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™, and Fold Debit Card™, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Orange Group
Samir Jain, CFA
FoldIR@orangegroupadvisors.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Jessica Starman, MBA
media@foldapp.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fold HoldingsFLDNASDAQ:FLDBlockchain Investing
FLD
The Conversation (0)
Various cryptocurrency coins, including Bitcoin and Ether, arranged in a pile.

Top 5 Crypto News Stories of 2025

While the Bitcoin price was volatile in 2025, the overall crypto sector spent the year moving from the fringes of finance toward formal recognition, regulatory scrutiny and institutional participation.Countries around the world took measures to better oversee the market and integrate crypto into... Keep Reading...
Gavel on U.S. bills and Bitcoin coins, with a flag in the background.

Crypto Market Update: US Congress Target Crypto Scams After US$9.3B in Losses

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (December 17) as of 12 noon UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure:... Keep Reading...
Closeup of US Federal Reserve seal on US bill with partial portrait visible.

Crypto Market Update: Fed Cuts Rates Again, Traders Stay Cautious

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (December 12) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure:... Keep Reading...
Gold Bitcoin coin on a black laptop keyboard.

Crypto Market Update: Strategy Urges MSCI Not to Exclude DATs from Index

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (December 10) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities... Keep Reading...
Floating gold coins with Indian rupee symbols on a dark background.

Global Stablecoin Market Booms, Canada Gets Fully Regulated Token

Commanding hundreds of billions of dollars in market capitalization globally, stablecoins have exploded around the world, with total market cap pushing past US$308 billion as of December 8, 2025. Stablecoins now facilitate over US$4 trillion in annual transaction volume. Functioning as efficient... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Announces November Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Torrent Capital Announces November Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its portfolio and Net Asset Value (NAV) update for November 2025. The results highlight management's disciplined approach to capital management which resulted in the continued strengthening of the company's... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Completes Fall 2025 Surface Exploration at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada