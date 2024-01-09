Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals


Flynn Gold Limited (ASX:FG1) advances its portfolio of gold and battery metals projects in Tasmania and Western Australia. The company holds 12 tenements spread across 1,475 sq. km. in Tasmania and 24 tenements across 1,140 sq. km. in Western Australia.

The company's flagship Golden Ridge project is located 75 kilometres east of Launceston in Northeast Tasmania with exploration efforts focused on an 8-kilometer-long granodiorite-metasediment contact zone. Flynn Gold successfully completed initial metallurgical tests in November 2023 on 26 drill samples from the Trafalgar prospect. Average gold recovery of 94.5 percent was recorded using conventional bottle roll leaching.

Flynn

Flynn Gold is also building a strategic lithium and gold portfolio in Western Australia, targeting hard-rock lithium pegmatites and intrusive related gold deposits in the Pilbara region and Yilgarn Craton.

Company Highlights

  • Flynn Gold is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of gold and battery metals projects in Tasmania and Western Australia.
  • In Tasmania, the company holds 12 tenements spread across 1,475 sq. km., including three main projects in Northeast Tasmania — Golden Ridge, Warrentinna and Portland — that are prospective for gold and tin. Moreover, it has two projects in Northwest Tasmania: the Henty zinc-lead-silver project and the Firetower gold-cobalt-tungsten-copper project.
  • In Western Australia, Flynn holds 24 tenements across 1,140 sq. km., including lithium-gold projects in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions. The Yilgarn region has three lithium-gold projects: Forrestania; Lake Johnston and Koolyanobbing. The Pilbara hosts two gold-lithium projects: Mt Dove and Yarrie.
  • In addition to these focus areas, the company holds an option to acquire two exploration licences at Parker Dome in Western Australia, situated near the world-class Mount Holland lithium project.
  • The company’s near-term focus is on its Northeast Tasmania gold portfolio due to its geological similarity to the Victorian goldfields.
  • Flynn Gold’s exploration at its flagship Golden Ridge Project in NE Tasmania has focused on an 8-kilometre-long granodiorite-metasediment contact zone with diamond drilling to date intersecting multiple high-grade gold vein intervals.
  • In November 2023, the company announced strong metallurgical test results from the Golden Ridge project, as exploration commenced at two other Tasmanian projects — Warrentinna and Firetower – with results pending.
  • In December 2023, the company announced plans to raise $2.4 million that will help advance its exploration activities including the acquisition of the exploration licences at Parker Dome.
  • The company’s senior leadership team has a proven track record in the mining sector to capitalize on the high resource potential of its projects.

This Flynn Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) to receive an Investor Presentation

asx:fg1asx stockszinc investinglithium investinggold investingGold Investing
FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
Flynn Gold

Flynn Gold


Flynn Gold
