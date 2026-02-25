Flow Metals: Advancing Gold-Copper Projects in the Yukon and BC, Canada

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
February 25, 2026
Flow Metals (CSE:FWM) is advancing mineral assets in well-established Canadian mining regions. It fully owns three projects, including the Sixtymile Gold Project, and has recently optioned the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon along with the New Brenda Project in British Columbia’s copper-prospective Quesnel terrane.
The company’s strategy centers on advancing assets that have strong geological analogues with proven development histories, helping lower exploration risk, costs, and logistical challenges. Through modern structural modeling and high-resolution geophysical techniques applied to overlooked ground, Flow Metals is targeting the primary bedrock sources behind some of Canada’s most historically productive placer gold and copper districts.
Its leadership and technical specialists bring deep regional expertise in Yukon and British Columbia, alongside a track record of value creation through successful asset transactions, including the divestment of the Wels Gold Project. This experience is reinforced by established local partnerships, highlighted by a 10-year permit secured in cooperation with the Yukon Government and the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation. Flow Metals continues to prioritize shareholder returns through disciplined spending and exploration programs designed for rapid permitting and execution.
Company Highlights
- Discovery-Driven Strategy: Modern geological reinterpretation at Sixtymile has identified a 9-kilometre thrust fault corridor and a fold-controlled orogenic model, narrowing targets for high-grade lode gold sources.
- Strategic Mining Jurisdictions: Focus on high-potential, road-accessible gold and copper projects in the Yukon’s Tintina Gold Belt and British Columbia’s Quesnel Terrane.
- Tier-1 Exploration Upside: Recently optioned the Monster Project in the Yukon, a discovery-stage IOCG (iron oxide-copper-gold) target with surface samples grading up to 22.3 percent copper and 9.6 percent cobalt.
- 10-Year Exploration Permit: Newly secured Class 3 permit at the flagship Sixtymile Gold Project, authorizing up to 100 drill holes annually and enabling long-term systematic exploration.
- Low Overhead, High Ground Impact: Projects feature existing infrastructure, including road access and local placer mining equipment, ensuring exploration budgets are directed primarily into the ground.
- Highly-experienced management team: Chairman Don Sheldon has over 30 years of experience working with issuers, while Director Scott Sheldon brings exploration expertise, credited with the Wels Gold discovery in Yukon and the HSP nickel-copper sulphide project in Quebec.
This Flow Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
