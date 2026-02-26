Investor Insight Flow Metals offers high-leverage exposure to gold and copper discoveries in Canada’s most prolific mining jurisdictions. The fully permitted and drill ready projects are part of a strategic expansion into Tier 1-scale targets in the Yukon’s iconic Dawson Mining District.

Overview Flow Metals (CSE:FWM) is a mining exploration company with assets in established mining districts in Canada. It holds 100 percent ownership in 3 projects, including the Sixtymile gold project, recently optioned the Monster iron-oxide-copper-gold project in Yukon and the New Brenda project in the copper-rich British Columbia Quesnel terrane.

The company’s primary strategy focuses on developing projects with robust comparables demonstrating proven paths to success, significantly reducing exploration costs and logistical barriers. By applying modern structural interpretations and high-resolution geophysics to underexplored assets, Flow Metals aims to identify the bedrock sources of some of Canada's most storied placer gold and copper-rich districts. The company is led by a management and technical team with extensive experience in the Yukon and British Columbia, including a history of successful project divestment, such as the sale of the Wels Gold project. This track record is supported by strong local relationships, including a 10-year permit achieved through collaborative engagement with the Yukon Government and the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation. Flow Metals remains focused on creating shareholder value through a lean corporate structure and aggressive, permit-ready exploration programs.

Company Highlights Discovery-Driven Strategy : Modern geological reinterpretation at Sixtymile has identified a 9-kilometre thrust fault corridor and a fold-controlled orogenic model, narrowing targets for high-grade lode gold sources.

: Modern geological reinterpretation at Sixtymile has identified a 9-kilometre thrust fault corridor and a fold-controlled orogenic model, narrowing targets for high-grade lode gold sources. Strategic Mining Jurisdictions: Focus on high-potential, road-accessible gold and copper projects in the Yukon’s Tintina Gold Belt and British Columbia’s Quesnel Terrane.

Focus on high-potential, road-accessible gold and copper projects in the Yukon’s Tintina Gold Belt and British Columbia’s Quesnel Terrane. Tier-1 Exploration Upside : Recently optioned the Monster Project in the Yukon, a discovery-stage IOCG (iron oxide-copper-gold) target with surface samples grading up to 22.3 percent copper and 9.6 percent cobalt.

: Recently optioned the Monster Project in the Yukon, a discovery-stage IOCG (iron oxide-copper-gold) target with surface samples grading up to 22.3 percent copper and 9.6 percent cobalt. 10-Year Exploration Permit : Newly secured Class 3 permit at the flagship Sixtymile Gold Project, authorizing up to 100 drill holes annually and enabling long-term systematic exploration.

: Newly secured Class 3 permit at the flagship Sixtymile Gold Project, authorizing up to 100 drill holes annually and enabling long-term systematic exploration. Low Overhead, High Ground Impact: Projects feature existing infrastructure, including road access and local placer mining equipment, ensuring exploration budgets are directed primarily into the ground.

Projects feature existing infrastructure, including road access and local placer mining equipment, ensuring exploration budgets are directed primarily into the ground. Highly-experienced management team: Chairman Don Sheldon has over 30 years of experience working with issuers, while Director Scott Sheldon brings exploration expertise, credited with the Wels Gold discovery in Yukon and the HSP nickel-copper sulphide project in Quebec.

Key Projects Sixtymile Gold Project

Flow Metals’ flagship Sixtymile gold project is located approximately two hours west of Dawson City, Yukon. It is situated about 20 minutes from the Top of the World Highway and is road accessible. The company has held ownership of the project since 2018, with a recent 10-year drilling permit from the Yukon government received in late 2025. The permit allows annual drilling of a maximum of 100 holes within the period, alongside five kilometers of trenching and road upgrades. Historically, Sixtymile’s four gold-bearing creeks have collectively produced more than 200,000 ounces of placer gold since the Yukon gold rush of the late 19th century. in 2026 confirmed a fold‑controlled orogenic gold model, with gold‑bearing quartz veins concentrated in antiformal fold geometries, providing a refined structural framework for drill targeting. New Brenda Project Technical updates in 2026 confirmed a fold‑controlled orogenic gold model, with gold‑bearing quartz veins concentrated in antiformal fold geometries, providing a refined structural framework for drill targeting.

The New Brenda Project covers a 51.3 ‑ square ‑ kilometer land package in southern British Columbia’s prolific Quesnel Terrane, one of Canada’s most productive copper‑gold districts. Strategically situated between the past‑producing Brenda Mine and the active Elk Mine, the project benefits from direct road access and proximity to established infrastructure, reducing exploration risk and costs. The Quesnel Terrane hosts a number of porphyry copper-gold with silver and or molybdenum deposits and mineral prospects. New Brenda’s Xenolith Porphyry (XP) target benefits from this scale, with two major anomalous zones outlined: one stretching an impressive 2,000 meters across, and another spanning more than 1,000 meters with elevated copper, molybdenum, silver and arsenic values. Highly anomalous copper samples were discovered 780 meters to the southeast, expanding the mineralized footprint and hinting at a much larger system waiting to be tested. The 2025 exploration program reinforced this potential. Test samples, including drill core collected roughly 80 meters northeast of the N1 showing, returned consistently elevated molybdenum values ranging from 2.2 to 7.4 ppm . These results, combined with kilometer‑scale anomalies, suggest a robust porphyry system with multiple mineralized centers. Monster IOCG project

Located approximately 90 kilometers north of Dawson City, the Monster IOCG project was acquired by Flow Metals from Go Metals as part of its goal to build a premier exploration portfolio. The project is at the discovery stage, with surface sampling already returning high‑grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Grab samples have returned results up to 22.3 percent copper and 9.6 percent cobalt. To date, 45 grab samples across the project met the strongly mineralized threshold. Three priority targets have been identified namely Bloom, Arena, and Beast, each ranging between 1,300 and 3,500 meters in width. Flow Metals believes that the acquisition represents a Tier 1–scale opportunity and positions it with meaningful exposure to both gold and copper, reinforcing its belief in Yukon’s “exceptional mineral potential”.