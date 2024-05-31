Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Tempest Minerals

FiveWheels Update - Heritage Agreement And Exploration Plan

Summary

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to provide information on progress at the FiveWheels Project. TEMhas finalised heritage and land access agreements for all granted tenure at the project with the Traditionalowner corporation, Mungarlu Ngurrarankatja Rirraunkaja Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC (MNR).TEM has also completed a strategy planning session for the project and finalised an exploration plan for thenext financial year 2024-25 that includes: geochemistry, geophysics and target generation.

Key Points

  • Heritage agreements for all granted tenure completed
  • Collaborative exploration plan for FY 2024-25 completed
  • Upcoming exploration plans include geochemistry, geophysics and drill target generation

FiveWheels Project

Background

In July 2023, Tempest announced theacquisition of the FiveWheels Project.

The FiveWheels Project is 266km2 ofgranted tenure on the Earaheedy Basin'snorthern edge. This is located ~146 kmnorth of the Western Australian miningtown of Wiluna.

This region was reinvigorated in 2021 bythe major discovery of base metals byRumble Resources (ASX:RTR) 2 and in2023 with a globally significant inferredMineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of94Mt @ 3.1% Zn + Pb and 4.2g/t Ag (ata 2% Zn + Pb cutoff)] 3. NeighbouringStrickland Resources Ltd (ASX:STK)also announced the discovery of similarmineralisation in 2023.

The FiveWheels Project is approximately36km north of these projects and isconsidered to exhibit similar geology.This is highlighted by historicexploration near the FiveWheels Projectexhibiting soil geochemistry up to 1,130ppm (~0.1%) Copper and 847 ppm Zinc.

Similarly, key geological unitsincluding the Yelma Formation and theFrere Formation have been intersectedin legacy drilling but not assayed 6.

Figure O1: Five Wheels Project Location

Heritage Agreements

TEM is pleased to announce the signing of a land access for exploration deed of agreement with MNR. Anexisting Land access agreement for exploration and prospecting already exists with the Marputu AboriginalCorporation RNTBC.

This is an excellent outcome as all granted tenure now has heritage agreements. TEM is looking forward toworking together with the traditional owners to progress the exciting exploration potential at the FiveWheelsProject.

Figure 02: Five Wheels Project Native Title Map


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper investinggold stocksasx stocksasx : temGold Investing
TEM:AU
Warriedar Resources

Update on acquisition of Deferred Assets

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on the Deferred Assets arrangement announced to the ASX on 28 November 2022.

The Company acquired subsidiary DC Mines Pty Ltd (DC Mines) in February 20231 . DC Mines had acquired the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects from Minjar Gold Pty Ltd (Minjar) in 2022. Under the 2022 Asset Sale Agreement between Minjar and DC Mines, completion of the acquisition of four tenements the subject of the acquisition (E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets)), was deferred pending the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent related to consents or approvals from third parties.

Tempest Minerals

Entitlement Issue to underpin next phase of exploration in Western Australia

Tempest Minerals Limited (ASX: TEM) (“Tempest” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will undertake a non-underwritten non renounceable 1-for-5 pro-rata Entitlement Offer (Offer) of shares (New Shares) to raise up to $0.83 million to progress the next phase of exploration at its exploration projects in Western Australia.

Key Points

Chris Ritchie, silver bars.

SilverCrest Metals: Gold, Silver vs. Fiat — We Want "Real Money" on our Balance Sheet

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Chris Ritchie, president of SilverCrest Metals (TSX:SIL,NYSEAMERICAN:SILV), shared his thoughts on how inflation continues to impact gold and silver miners, and explained why his company has chosen to hold precious metals on its balance sheet in this environment.

SilverCrest's Las Chispas operation in Mexico went into production about two years ago, and Ritchie said that after paying back all of its debt in seven months the company had to decide what to do with the cash it had coming in.

"Some of the knee-jerk responses were, 'Let's go build a new mine.' And collectively as a team we said, 'Okay, let's slow down. Let's actually see how we performed on this one," he said during the interview.

Ora Gold Limited logo

Ora Gold Limited - Investor Presentation

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU), is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Advanced Murchison Gold Explorer

Cerrado Gold Povides Update on Cease Trade Order

Cerrado Gold Povides Update on Cease Trade Order

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is providing this update on the status of the cease trade order (the "CTO") imposed on May 7, 2024 by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), under National Policy 11-207, following the Company's failure to file its audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 and related filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). Under National Instrument 51-102, the Annual Filings were required to be filed by April 29, 2024

Company management continues to work diligently with its auditors, KPMG LLP, to complete the Annual Filings. The Company currently expects the Annual Filings to be completed and filed on or about June 6, 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends that Mayfair Gold Shareholders Vote FOR All Company Nominees

  • Glass Lewis observes that Muddy Waters' claims "appear to be deceiving" and its approach "shows a lack of respect for basic governance principles"
  • Existing Mayfair Board and management "possess the right skills, experience and vision to guide the Company toward success"

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has issued a report recommending that Mayfair shareholders vote the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form FOR the management slate and all management resolutions at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting ").

Glass Lewis becomes the second proxy advisory firm to recommend in favour of all management resolutions, following a similar report issued last week by ISS. Glass Lewis recommends that shareholders vote FOR each of Mayfair's highly qualified director nominees: Harry Pokrandt, Patrick Evans, Christopher Reynolds and Douglas Cater, and AGAINST all proposals and nominees put forward by Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×