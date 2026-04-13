Five UBS Financial Advisors in Arizona named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State

UBS Wealth Management US announced today that five financial advisors based in Arizona, as part of the firm's Pacific Desert Market , have been named to the Forbes 2026 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list.
The UBS Arizona-based advisors named to the list are:
- Susan Bailey , Scottsdale, AZ
- Jennifer Loson Lucovich , Scottsdale, AZ
- Jessica Wert , Phoenix, AZ
- Katrina Hanks , Phoenix, AZ
- Jennifer Pope , Phoenix, AZ
"This recognition underscores these financial advisors' longstanding commitment to providing thoughtful, forward-looking counsel to help guide clients toward their financial life goals. We are delighted to congratulate them on this honor," said Ryan Lurie, Market Director at UBS .
The tenth annual ranking of Forbes | SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State highlights more than 2,800 women across the country with proven track records, collectively managing nearly $4 trillion in assets.
Forbes' rankings were compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank candidates nominated by their firms.
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions, and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm operates in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260413136376/en/
Media Contact:
Hilary McCarthy
hilary@clearpointagency.com
774-364-1440
https://www.ubs.com