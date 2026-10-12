Five Big Banks, Two Days, One Question: Can Record Trading Offset the Pressure From Rising Yields?

Market Updates News Commentary - Third-quarter earnings season opens Tuesday with four of the largest U.S. banks reporting before the bell and a fifth following on Wednesday. They report after a demanding stretch for bank shares: over the past month the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index has fallen 9.7% while the S&P 500 gained about 1.5%, according to The Motley Fool, as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest level since 2002 and the Federal Reserve delivered its first rate increase in more than three years. The results will show whether the trading and dealmaking strength the banks reported in the second quarter carried through the summer. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS), Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).

Key Takeaways

  • JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Citigroup report third-quarter results on Tuesday, October 13; Morgan Stanley follows on Wednesday, October 14.
  • The September Consumer Price Index is released Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET, in the middle of the bank reporting schedule.
  • In the second quarter, JPMorgan's equity markets revenue rose 86%, Goldman Sachs' equities net revenues rose 72% and Morgan Stanley reported record equity trading revenues of $6.3 billion.
  • Wells Fargo reported average loan growth of 12% year over year in the second quarter, and Citigroup reported a return on tangible common equity of 13.0%.
  • Higher yields can support lending margins over time while reducing the value of bonds banks already hold, which makes net interest income and credit quality central to this quarter's reports.

Why This Quarter Matters

Bank shares have been sensitive to the move in long-term rates. The 10-year Treasury yield closed Friday at 5.24% after recently reaching its highest level since 2002, and the University of Michigan's preliminary October survey showed consumers expect inflation of 4.7% over the next year. Rising yields reduce the market value of fixed-rate securities on bank balance sheets and can push depositors toward higher-yielding alternatives, even as they allow banks to earn more on new loans.

Against that backdrop, the second quarter set a high bar. All five banks reported higher earnings than a year earlier. JPMorgan said revenue in each of its lines of business hit a new record, and Morgan Stanley reported record net revenues and record equity trading revenues. The September Consumer Price Index, due from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday, October 14, will arrive while investors are still digesting the first wave of results and will shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's next move.

CONTINUED... Read the full earnings-week preview in The Roadmap at: stockpreachers.com

The Banks Reporting This Week

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

JPMorgan will release third quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 13, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. In the second quarter, the firm reported net income of $21.2 billion, or $7.70 per share, which included a $4.6 billion net gain on Visa shares; excluding significant items, net income was $16.9 billion, or $6.14 per share. Markets revenue rose 35% to $12.1 billion, with equity markets revenue up 86% to $6.0 billion, and investment banking fees rose 30% to $3.3 billion.

"Performance was strong across the Firm, and revenue in each line of business hit a new record," said Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon at the time.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS)

Goldman Sachs scheduled its third quarter 2026 results for approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 13, with a call at 9:30 a.m. ET. For the second quarter, the firm reported net revenues of $20.34 billion, up 39%, net earnings of $6.63 billion and diluted earnings per share of $20.98, with an annualized return on equity of 23.5%. Equities net revenues rose 72% to $7.42 billion and investment banking fees rose 55% to $3.40 billion.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)

Wells Fargo reports third quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 13, with a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET. In the second quarter, the bank reported net income of $6.41 billion, up 17%, diluted earnings per share of $2.00, up 25%, and total revenue of $22.6 billion, up 9%. Net interest income rose 5% to $12.3 billion, and average loans rose 12% from a year earlier to $1.03 trillion.

"Continued expense discipline drove positive operating leverage," said CEO Charlie Scharf at the time.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)

Citi will issue third quarter results at about 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 13, followed by a webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET. For the second quarter, Citi reported revenues of $24.8 billion, up 14%, net income of $5.8 billion, up 45%, and earnings per share of $3.15, compared with $1.96 a year earlier. Return on tangible common equity improved by 430 basis points to 13.0%.

"Our growing earnings generation will allow us to increase our planned dividend by 12%," said CEO Jane Fraser at the time.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)

Morgan Stanley will announce third quarter results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 14, with a call at 9:30 a.m. ET. In the second quarter, the firm reported record net revenues of $21.3 billion, net income of $5.6 billion and diluted earnings per share of $3.46, with a return on tangible common equity of 26.6%. Equity trading revenues reached a record $6.3 billion, and Wealth Management added $148.1 billion of net new assets.

"We continue to accrete capital, giving us incremental flexibility to invest in our core businesses," said Chairman and CEO Ted Pick at the time.

Track Earnings Week as It Happens

Stock Preachers publishes The Roadmap, an in-depth market report every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. This week's editions cover bank earnings, the September inflation report and what both mean for the broader market. Access is free during the public beta at stockpreachers.com.

Contact Information:
Market Updates
Media Contact: info@marketupdates.com

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a market commentary and is not a paid advertisement. It is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

This article is being distributed by Market Updates, which is wholly owned and operated by Market Equities Limited ("MEL"), a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland. This is an independent market commentary published on a non-paid basis. MEL has not been paid any fee by any company mentioned in this article for its production or distribution, and MEL has no advertising or digital media agreement with any company mentioned in this article. The companies mentioned have not reviewed or approved this article.

Market Equities and its owners, operators, directors, and affiliates may, from time to time, hold positions in securities mentioned in this article or in the broad-market index funds that track them, and reserve the right to buy, sell, or hold such securities at any time without further notice.

Information in this article was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, including company news releases and SEC filings, government release schedules and public reporting on market prices, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Investing in securities involves risk, including the possible loss of some or all of your investment.

References to the companies named in this article are provided solely as market and sector context and as summaries of each company's own public disclosures. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied, and nothing in this article is a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Quotations attributed to company executives are reproduced from those companies' second quarter 2026 news releases. Financial results cited are for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as reported by each company. Scheduled release dates and times are as announced by each company and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and are subject to change. Past results are not indicative of future results.

Stock Preachers Disclosure. Stock Preachers, including its market report The Roadmap, is a market-commentary publication owned by MEL, and references to it in this article constitute promotion of an affiliated product. Stock Preachers is not a broker-dealer, and nothing on its website, in The Roadmap or in this article is financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Its content is for informational and educational purposes only. Always do your own research before making any investment decision.

Forward-Looking Statements: This article may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements made by the companies mentioned in their own news releases. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Readers should review each company's filings with the SEC.

SOURCE Market Updates


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GSnyse:gsfintech investing
GS
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
FluroTech Ltd. Announces Application for Resumption of Trading, AGM Deficiency Update, and CFO Appointment

FluroTech Ltd. Announces Application for Resumption of Trading, AGM Deficiency Update, and CFO Appointment

FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST.H) ("FluroTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the resumption of trading of its common shares. The Company's shares were halted on December 20, 2023, pending completion of a... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Receipt of a Competitive Budgetary Offer for Latin America's First Dedicated Solar Glass Manufacturing Facility

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Receipt of a Competitive Budgetary Offer for Latin America's First Dedicated Solar Glass Manufacturing Facility

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of a second budgetary offer to build Latin America's first dedicated solar glass manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day of low-iron solar... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 16.3 gpt Au at its Wilcorp Property

Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 16.3 gpt Au at its Wilcorp Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has received assays ranging from The 16.3 gpt Au sample corresponds to a 10 cm quartz vein in an old pit and stripped area, 35 meters northeast of a 2012 sample which returned 14.4 gpt Au. Additional sampling 100 meters... Keep Reading...
Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to advise it has secured via low-cost staking 100% of the rights to an additional eleven (11) multi-cell claims, referred to as the Blind River Block, adding a further 51km2 of highly prospective ground to its Elliot Lake Uranium... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has received gross proceeds of CAD$35,073,967 from the exercise of warrants.In January 2026,... Keep Reading...

Visa Expands Fan-First Strategy with New and Renewed Team Partnerships Across Pro Football

Visa's portfolio of 13 team relationships brings fans closer to pro football culture in some of the sport's most passionate markets Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, is building a fan-first pro football platform designed to connect more directly with fans, teams, communities,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Excellent RC drilling intercepts returned across Snook, Cobia, and Alma May, including 44m @ 5.08g/t Au at Snook

Operational Update September 2026

Steadright Announces $800k Private Placement

Steadright Announces Expiry of Management Cease Trade Order

Related News

gold investing

Excellent RC drilling intercepts returned across Snook, Cobia, and Alma May, including 44m @ 5.08g/t Au at Snook

critical minerals investing

Operational Update September 2026

chromium investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Canadian Chrome Company gains 100 Percent

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Bounce, Expert Outlines Fed "Doom Loop" Scenario

base metals investing

Steadright Announces $800k Private Placement

base metals investing

Steadright Announces Expiry of Management Cease Trade Order

base metals investing

Notice of Second Court Hearing