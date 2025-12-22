Fiserv Collaborates with Visa to Accelerate Agentic Commerce

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) today announced a strategic collaboration with Visa (NYSE: V) to enable Visa Intelligent Commerce and deploy Trusted Agent Protocol across Fiserv's interoperable agentic ecosystem. This will empower merchants to participate in the rapidly evolving world of Agentic Commerce, where artificial intelligence-driven agents act on behalf of consumers to discover, compare, and purchase products. By combining Visa's authentication and agentic commerce capabilities with Fiserv's extensive merchant network, the two companies are delivering the infrastructure and trust needed for merchants to thrive as commerce becomes increasingly automated.

"Fiserv and Visa are simplifying entry into the Agentic Commerce ecosystem, giving Clover and Fiserv merchants, as well as our ISV and ISO partners, the tools to capitalize on the groundbreaking experiences while fostering trust and safety," said Sanjay Saraf, SVP and Global Chief Product Officer, Merchant Solutions at Fiserv.

"Through Visa Intelligent Commerce and our Trusted Agent Protocol, we are building trust into every layer of the agentic commerce experience," said Rubail Birwadker, Global Head of Growth Products and Strategic Partnerships, Visa. "Partners like Fiserv are essential to scaling these secure, innovative solutions for merchants and consumers worldwide."

Supporting Merchant Acceptance Through Trusted Agent Protocol

As part of this collaboration, Fiserv and Visa are working together to deploy Trusted Agent Protocol across Fiserv's acceptance ecosystem to authenticate, retrieve, accept, and process agentic transactions. The Trusted Agent Protocol establishes a secure framework that distinguishes trusted agents from malicious bots, ensures every interaction is authorized by a consumer with verified intent, and validates that payment information used at checkout remains unaltered. With the Trusted Agent Protocol available within Fiserv's existing products and services, merchants and their customers can engage confidently in automated commerce experiences knowing that every transaction is protected by robust identity and transaction safeguards.

Beyond Acceptance: Enabling Intelligent Commerce

Fiserv and Visa are also looking beyond solely supporting agentic acceptance to enable the full potential of intelligent commerce. Fiserv and Visa deliver the foundational capabilities that make agent-driven experiences possible. This includes providing merchants, ISVs, and ISOs with the infrastructure, tools, and integration frameworks needed to embed AI-driven agentic experiences seamlessly into their workflows without disrupting existing operations.

Fiserv's enabler role extends outside of payments to include secure connectivity that authenticates agents and protects transactions, scalable integration options that allow businesses to adopt agentic capabilities at their own pace, and operational intelligence that automates dispute resolution and optimizes routing in real time. By connecting merchants to Visa Intelligent Commerce's global authentication and tokenization services and enabling issuers and acquirers to participate in shaping agentic experiences, Fiserv acts as the bridge between the traditional payment ecosystem and the agentic commerce ecosystem.

Fiserv and Visa are united in their commitment to innovation and merchant success. Merchants and partners are invited to explore these solutions and learn more about integration and onboarding opportunities at Fiserv.com and Visa.com .

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover ® , the world's smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 ® Index, one of TIME Magazine's Most Influential Companies™ and one of Fortune ® World's Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

Fiserv Media Relations:
Alex Ebanks
Vice President, Communications
+1 718-928-5727

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

VisaVNYSE:VFintech Investing
V
The Conversation (0)
Copper Quest Completes Acquisition of Past Producing Alpine Gold Mine, Appoints New Director

Copper Quest Completes Acquisition of Past Producing Alpine Gold Mine, Appoints New Director

//NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES// Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of November 14, 2025 and December 10,... Keep Reading...
CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 18, 2025. CoTec owns 16.5% of the equity in MagIron on a fully diluted basis.MagIron... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, December 18, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce assay results from the drilling program at the Tungstonia Tailings deposit, which is part of the company's 100% owned... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Engdahl as a Non-Executive Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Engdahl is a professional geologist and the current President... Keep Reading...
Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase

Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase

Cartier Resources Inc. (″Cartier″ or the ″Company″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the results of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on its 100% owned flagship Cadillac Project, located in Val-d'Or (Abitibi, Quebec). The updated estimates include approximately... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Apollo Silver Announces $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Canada One Year-End Review 2025

Shareholders Updates

Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Announces $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Year-End Review 2025

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Copper Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02B and Continues to Confirm Zones of Copper Rich VMS with 66 Meters of Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE livre son premier chargement d'hydrogene propre UHP en Ontario

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario