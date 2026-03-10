FIS to Present at Upcoming Conference

FIS® (NYSE: FIS) , a global leader in financial technology, will present at 12:00pm ET on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at Wells Fargo's Annual Payments & Fintech Symposium.

A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com .

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information
Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

George Mihalos
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations
904.438.6119
georgios.mihalos@fisglobal.com

