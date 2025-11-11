FIS Research: Banks Hold the Key to Stablecoin Adoption

Research Highlights

  • New research conducted by FIS revealed that nearly 75% of surveyed consumers would try stablecoins if offered by their bank, while only 3.6% feel comfortable with unregulated providers.
  • More than two-thirds of respondents experienced payment problems in the past six months, with 70.8% willing to switch payment methods to solve their concerns.
  • Despite strong interest in stablecoin features, knowledge gaps persist: 42% believe stablecoins may be volatile, and 52.7% require at least half of all merchants to accept digital currency before they'd consider using it themselves.

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today released new research revealing that traditional banks are well positioned to bring stablecoins to American consumers. Nearly three-quarters (74.8%) of survey respondents would be open to trying digital currency services if offered by their primary bank, compared to just 3.6% who would feel comfortable adopting from unregulated providers.

The research, based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers, found widespread payment frustrations creating demand for alternatives. It also uncovered significant trust and knowledge gaps that established financial institutions appear positioned to address.

"The path to consumer stablecoin adoption runs directly through traditional banking," said Himal Makwana, global head of Corporate Strategy at FIS. "Banks have a unique opportunity to capture a market where 75% of consumers say they'd try digital currency if offered by their bank. Consumers are demanding the speed and efficiency of instant settlement, but only when wrapped in the trust and safeguards that traditional institutions provide."

Payment Friction Drives Consumer Interest

The research revealed persistent pain points in everyday payments that create openness to new solutions. More than two-thirds (67.6%) of surveyed consumers experienced at least one payment problem in the past six months, including slow processing for online purchases (41.9%), high fees for sending money to family and friends (35.3%) and card declines at checkout (30.2%).

These concerns translate into a willingness to experiment. 70.8% of respondents said they would consider switching payment methods to solve their most frustrating payment experience, and nearly nine in 10 (88%) find stablecoin features like instant transfers, lower fees and 24/7 availability appealing.

Trust Gap Favors Established Institutions

Despite strong interest in stablecoin capabilities, the research indicated U.S. consumer adoption hinges on trust and regulatory comfort. 53.9% of respondents view banks offering stablecoins as a positive development, and the majority want traditional financial safeguards applied to digital currency. Notably, 77.4% believe stablecoins should be regulated like traditional payment methods, and 66.3% say FDIC-style insurance would increase their likelihood of use.

Security and privacy concerns emerged as the top barriers to adoption (42.4% each), while nearly half (42%) of respondents expressed concern about value volatility. The latter finding reveals a potential misunderstanding of stablecoins' core value proposition that could be addressed through education.

Merchant Acceptance Critical to Scaling

Beyond trust and understanding, the research identified network effects as a major hurdle, as 52.7% of surveyed consumers require at least half of all merchants to accept digital currency before they would seriously consider using it themselves.

Peer-to-peer payments (45.1%) and online shopping (44.3%) emerged as the primary intended uses for stablecoins, while international money transfers, despite being the current strength of stablecoin infrastructure, attracted interest from only 11.9% of respondents.

"Stablecoins have demonstrated their value for cross-border transactions," said Jon Briggs, global head of Embedded Solutions and Money Movement at FIS. "Our research shows consumers are eager to apply those same benefits – instant settlement, lower fees, 24/7 availability – to domestic transactions. Tokenized deposits, a bank deposit-friendly variation of stablecoins, provide banks an opportunity to move quickly and safely to meet consumer demand while preserving their deposit base and leveraging network effects."

About the research: FIS conducted an online survey in October 2025 of 1,000 U.S. consumers aged 18+; employed fulltime; and across diverse regions, income levels and demographic backgrounds. The survey examined awareness, understanding, concerns and likelihood of adoption for stablecoins and digital payment methods. Results are selfreported and subject to standard limitations of survey research.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and X .

For More Information

Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information ServicesFISNYSE:FISFintech Investing
FIS
The Conversation (0)
Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

The latest version improves performance, display rendering, battery life, and comfort, while offering innovative features with visionOS 26 and all-new spatial apps and Apple Immersive content Apple® today introduced Apple Vision Pro ™ with the powerful M5 chip that delivers a leap forward in... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

The new iPad Pro features the next generation of Apple silicon, with a big leap in AI performance, faster storage, and the game-changing capabilities of iPadOS 26 Apple® today introduced the new iPad Pro® featuring the incredibly powerful M5 chip. M5 unlocks the most advanced iPad® experience... Keep Reading...
Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced Pro models ever

Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced Pro models ever

With an all-new design powered by A19 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro features the best-ever performance, camera systems, and battery life in an iPhone Apple® today introduced iPhone 17® Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a striking new design that delivers a dramatic leap in performance. Both models feature A19... Keep Reading...
Introducing iPhone Air, a powerful new iPhone with a breakthrough design

Introducing iPhone Air, a powerful new iPhone with a breakthrough design

iPhone Air features an impossibly thin and light design that is more durable than any previous model, with innovative camera experiences and remarkable all-day battery life Apple® today debuted the all-new iPhone Air™, the thinnest iPhone® ever made, with pro performance. iPhone Air features a... Keep Reading...
Apple debuts iPhone 17

Apple debuts iPhone 17

iPhone 17 features the innovative Center Stage front camera, a bigger and brighter new display with ProMotion, and the A19 chip for improved performance Apple® today announced iPhone® 17, featuring the new Center Stage® front camera that takes selfies to the next level; a powerful 48MP Fusion... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

InMed Pharmaceuticals: Innovating Cannabinoid-inspired Medicines, Backed by Real Revenue and Clear Path to Value

Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

Related News

Gold Investing

Trump’s Fed Feud: Fears Over Fed Independence Benefit Gold

Copper Investing

Caravel Minerals and Kutch Copper to Fast-Track Caravel Copper Project

Iron Investing

BHP Invests AU$944 Million in Western Australia Communities

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

gold investing

Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

Base Metals Investing

Two Pools Gold Project Update