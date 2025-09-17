FIS Redefines Banking Modernization With Client at the Core

Key Facts

  • FIS' proprietary Bank Modernization Framework redefines how banks transform their technology stacks to drive business value and deliver superior customer experiences amid rising regulatory and IT cost pressure demands.
  • Core-agnostic, component-based framework unlocks new modernization pathways for financial institutions of all sizes, enabling banks to modernize at their own pace and starting point.
  • FIS is a recognized leading scaled fintech provider with a modern technology stack supporting back-end core processing and customer-facing channels across 75+ countries.

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced a major leap forward in empowering banks to modernize faster and more effectively than ever before. Rather than limiting transformation to core systems alone, FIS' new Bank Modernization Framework sets its sights on modernizing the full banking ecosystem. This approach empowers financial institutions to tailor their modernization journeys to their current needs, allowing them to begin with any part of their technology stack, whether it's digital channels, data and AI, or open banking integrations.

By emphasizing flexibility and componentization, the framework enables banks to make strategic upgrades where they matter most, delivering comprehensive value and supporting long-term growth across the entire organization.

Why this matters

As banks face mounting pressure from rising IT costs (projected to grow at 9% annually 1 ), new AI compliance requirements and competition from fintech disruptors, traditional modernization approaches are proving too risky and expensive. First introduced at FIS' signature client event, Emerald, FIS' Bank Modernization Framework is grounded by each client's specific needs and strategic goals enabling each institution to have its own unique starting point based on the maturity of its existing technology. It uses data-driven insights to unlock client-centric pathways to modernize technology stacks through incremental upgrades, best-of-breed component adoption or full core transformation – fully aligned with the modernization journey that's right for them.

Accelerating value through coexistence and componentization

Unlike traditional "rip and replace" approaches, the framework's component-based approach allows banks to modernize incrementally, reducing both implementation risk and capital requirements.

"Banks are no longer focused on just modernization of the core, but rather modernization of the bank. Because this involves both back-end core processing platforms and front-end systems, the end goal is not a one-size-fits-all journey," said Peter Boyer, SVP, interim head of Banking, of FIS. "This framework is not just a solution for today, but a strategic investment for the future. Helping our clients define and execute this journey against the specific, personalized outcomes they want to achieve was the genesis for this launch. We're incredibly excited to see the results our clients are already achieving, including measurable improvements in operational efficiency, customer satisfaction and growth."

The Bank Modernization Framework is underpinned by FIS' significant investments in four primary pillars:

  • Digital : Creating frictionless digital experiences for banks and their customers (both internal and external)
  • Open banking and APIs : Enabling a connected banking ecosystem across FIS products and third-party providers
  • Platform transformation : Modernizing the bank's tech stack to enable the next phase of growth while still supporting its needs today
  • Data and AI : Making data accessible so banks can make smarter, more data-driven decisions

This includes the full suite of FIS core banking solutions, Code Connect (API Marketplace) and Digital One. The launch of the framework concludes FIS' year marked by acquisitions, including companies like Amount, Dragonfly Technologies and Everlink Payment Services. By bringing together the full breadth of banking and capital markets solutions – including lending, risk management, and treasury – FIS provides banks and financial institutions with integrated technology designed to address their operational requirements and gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

FIS is the leading scaled fintech provider, with comprehensive capabilities spanning 75+ countries and processing over 40 billion transactions annually.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses and developers. We unlock financial technology that underpins the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients confidently run, grow and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing the power that comes when reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and X .

Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

FIS
×