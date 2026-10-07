FIS Ranks First in 2026 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100

Key Facts
- FIS® (NYSE: FIS) ranked No. 1 in the 2026 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100, the Fortune 500-style benchmark of the world's largest technology providers to the global financial services industry, now in its 24th year.
- The ranking evaluates the top 100 global providers of financial technology to financial institutions based on calendar year revenues for hardware, software, and services.
- FIS processes more than 40 billion transactions annually across more than 75 countries, connecting core banking, payments, and capital markets data in a single infrastructure and giving financial institutions clearer insight across the full money lifecycle.
FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced it ranked first in the 2026 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100. The elite list features the technology companies from around the globe that are focused on providing solutions to the financial services and FinTech industries.
The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be over $1.1 trillion (USD) by 2029.
The recognition marks a significant milestone for FIS and reflects the breadth of technology it delivers to banks and financial institutions of all sizes seeking to modernize and compete across the money lifecycle.
Beyond revenue scale, FIS's No. 1 position highlights the value of connecting banking, payments, and capital markets capabilities to help financial institutions move with greater confidence, speed, and resilience. As the industry modernizes, trusted infrastructure and connected data are becoming essential to how institutions run, grow, and protect their businesses.
"IDC would like to congratulate FIS for its #1 position in the 2026 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100," said Jerry Silva, Program Vice President. "FIS has ranked first in the IDC FinTech Rankings seven times in the past decade and has consistently remained among the industry's leading technology providers. This year's ranking underscores the company's continued ability to deliver innovation, scale and value to financial institutions around the world."
"This ranking reflects the trust financial institutions place in FIS to power the bank-grade infrastructure behind the global financial system," said Stephanie Ferris, President and CEO of FIS. "In today's rapidly evolving environment, banks need a trusted partner that can help them operate more efficiently, protect against growing threats, and grow with greater confidence. By connecting core banking, payments, and capital markets across the money lifecycle, FIS gives clients the scale, perspective, and insight to make faster decisions and better serve their customers. As financial services enters its next phase of modernization, we are positioned to help lead that shift toward more connected, resilient, and data-driven models while preserving the trust the industry depends on."
To view the full list and learn more about the ranking, visit IDC's website at https://www.idc.com/research/industry/fintech-rankings .
About FIS
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and X (@FISGlobal).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007270746/en/
For More Information
Nicole Alley
VP, FIS Global Marketing and Communications
nicole.alley@fisglobal.com
Lauren Pozmanter
US and Corporate PR Lead
lauren.pozmanter@fisglobal.com