Steadright Announces Expiry of Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)
October 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated July 30, 2026, August 13, 2026, August 27, 2026, September 10, 2026, and September 24, 2026, the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") on July 30, 2026, has expired in accordance with its terms, effective October 7, 2026.
The expiry of the MCTO follows the filing by the Company of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, the related management's discussion and analysis and officer certificates, as well as its interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2026, the related management's discussion and analysis and officer certificates (collectively, the "Outstanding Filings") on September 28, 2026 and October 5, 2026, respectively. Copies of the Outstanding Filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
The MCTO applied only to the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer and did not restrict trading by other shareholders of the Company.
ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has focussed on finding exploration and historical mining projects within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq. km of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project, along with the Copper Valley Project. Steadright also has a binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information, please contact:
Matt Lewis
CEO & Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquires@steadright.ca
Tel: 1-905-410-0587
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such information and statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business activities, mineral exploration and development projects, and future plans and objectives.
Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with mineral exploration and development, commodity price fluctuations, the availability of financing, regulatory approvals, political and economic conditions in Morocco, and other risks inherent in the mineral exploration industry.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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