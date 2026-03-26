FIS Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Banking Payment Hub Platforms

Key facts

  • FIS positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Banking Payment Hub Platforms
  • FIS recognized for its Open Payment Framework (OPF), a cloud-native, ISO 20022–based application
  • Recognition highlights FIS' execution and vision

Global financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced its position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Banking Payment Hub Platforms.

FIS' Open Payment Framework (OPF) is a cloud-native payment hub that enables financial institutions to modernize their payment infrastructure and deliver real-time, cross-border and traditional payment processing through a composable architecture while their money is in motion.

The Gartner evaluation assessed vendors based on criteria including product/service, overall viability, customer experience, innovation and market understanding.

"We believe this recognition from Gartner validates FIS' ability to help financial institutions unlock financial technology across the money lifecycle, specifically the ability to move money in motion with a flexible, future-ready payments infrastructure," said Jim Johnson, Co-President of Banking Solutions at FIS. "OPF provides banks with the agility to adopt cutting-edge payment innovations, while maintaining robust support for established payment rails. Our approach recognizes that modernization isn't one-size-fits-all journey. Whether banks need a fully customizable framework or a streamlined Payments as a Service (PaaS) solution, we're committed to helping them confidently navigate transformation at their own pace."

The OPF platform supports real-time payments, Automated Clearing House (ACH), cross-border Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and is designed to accommodate emerging payment methods. For example, FIS' partnership with Circle for stablecoin integration demonstrates the company's commitment to bridging traditional and digital payment ecosystems.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Banking Payment Hub Platforms, Debbie Buckland , Peter Ryan ., 20 January 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information
Nicole Alley
Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
904.952.1313
Nicole.Alley@fisglobal.com

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