FIS Levels the Playing Field: New Trading Platform Gives Firms Wall Street-Grade Investment Tools

Key facts

  • FIS Cross-Asset Trading and Risk Suite democratizes institutional-grade trading capabilities, enabling buy-side firms to compete with major market participants
  • Consolidates front-to-back trading operations on a single platform, eliminating costly legacy systems and reducing total cost of ownership
  • Delivers AI-driven automation and intuitive dashboards that enhance decision-making speed and operational efficiency

Global financial technology leader FIS ® today announced strategic advancements to the FIS Cross-Asset Trading and Risk Suite, a single platform poised to reshape how investment firms of all sizes compete when money is at work in today's complex markets. The enhanced platform breaks down barriers that have long kept smaller firms from accessing the sophisticated trading tools used by global trading firms' biggest players.

Investment firms are challenged by disconnected systems, manual processes and limited market access, especially smaller firms trying to compete with deep-pocketed competitors. The FIS Cross-Asset Trading and Risk Suite replaces the need for disparate systems with a single and flexible platform that delivers enhanced order, portfolio, position and risk management capabilities. It also delivers new SaaS capabilities specifically designed for alternative investments.

Its newly enhanced digitalized dashboards significantly improve the user experience, while providing innovative AI tools to help optimize the user experience and drive operational efficiency. The platform's expanded capabilities now seamlessly support both public and private market strategies on the buy side, enabling firms of all sizes to implement sophisticated cross-asset approaches that were previously accessible only to the largest market participants.

Matt Stauffer, Head of Trading and Asset Services at FIS said: "Markets are more complex than ever and buy-side firms need cross-asset strategies to find returns. But legacy systems and manual processes are holding them back. We're eliminating those barriers, helping firms of all sizes put their capital to work more effectively."

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information
Nicole Alley
Vice President, Corporate Communications
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
Nicole.Alley@fisglobal.com

Melanie Hesketh
Global Head of PR
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information ServicesFISnyse:fisfintech investing
FIS
The Conversation (0)
Say hello to MacBook Neo

Say hello to MacBook Neo

Apple's all-new MacBook features a durable aluminum design, a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display, the power of Apple silicon, and all-day battery life — all for the breakthrough starting price of just $599 Apple® today unveiled MacBook Neo ™, an all-new laptop that delivers the magic of the... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the new MacBook Air with M5

Apple introduces the new MacBook Air with M5

The world's most popular laptop gets even better with the incredible performance of M5, double the starting storage, and improved wireless connectivity, packed into a thin, light, and durable aluminum design Apple® today announced the new MacBook Air ® with M5, bringing exceptional performance... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

The world's best pro laptop raises the bar again with blazing-fast CPU and GPU performance, plus up to 2x faster SSD speeds and 1TB of starting storage Apple® today announced the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro ® with the all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, bringing game-changing performance and AI... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces iPhone 17e

Apple introduces iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e delivers incredible value with faster performance, an advanced camera system, enhanced durability, the magic of MagSafe, and double the starting storage at 256GB Apple® today announced iPhone® 17e, a powerful and more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. At the heart of iPhone... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

With blazing performance, more memory, enhanced connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, iPad Air is a fantastic value Apple® today announced the new iPad Air® featuring M4 and more memory, giving users a big jump in performance at the same starting price. With a faster CPU and GPU,... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria Expects Oral GLP-1 Pills to Generate Billions in New Industry Sales

Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

CHARBONE Advances Strategic Expansion in Malaysia and Confirms Intent to Participate and Operate in Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

Related News

gold investing

Has Gold Production Peaked?

base metals investing

Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Advances Strategic Expansion in Malaysia and Confirms Intent to Participate and Operate in Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

cleantech investing

CHARBONE poursuit son expansion strategique en Malaisie et confirme son intention de participer et d'operer dans Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

base metals investing

Sun Summit Announces Filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

battery metals investing

Argentina Lithium Signs US$100 Million Heads of Terms and Framework Agreement with Lanshen for Rincon West