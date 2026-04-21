FIS Levels the Playing Field: New Trading Platform Gives Firms Wall Street-Grade Investment Tools

Key facts
- FIS Cross-Asset Trading and Risk Suite democratizes institutional-grade trading capabilities, enabling buy-side firms to compete with major market participants
- Consolidates front-to-back trading operations on a single platform, eliminating costly legacy systems and reducing total cost of ownership
- Delivers AI-driven automation and intuitive dashboards that enhance decision-making speed and operational efficiency
Global financial technology leader FIS ® today announced strategic advancements to the FIS Cross-Asset Trading and Risk Suite, a single platform poised to reshape how investment firms of all sizes compete when money is at work in today's complex markets. The enhanced platform breaks down barriers that have long kept smaller firms from accessing the sophisticated trading tools used by global trading firms' biggest players.
Investment firms are challenged by disconnected systems, manual processes and limited market access, especially smaller firms trying to compete with deep-pocketed competitors. The FIS Cross-Asset Trading and Risk Suite replaces the need for disparate systems with a single and flexible platform that delivers enhanced order, portfolio, position and risk management capabilities. It also delivers new SaaS capabilities specifically designed for alternative investments.
Its newly enhanced digitalized dashboards significantly improve the user experience, while providing innovative AI tools to help optimize the user experience and drive operational efficiency. The platform's expanded capabilities now seamlessly support both public and private market strategies on the buy side, enabling firms of all sizes to implement sophisticated cross-asset approaches that were previously accessible only to the largest market participants.
Matt Stauffer, Head of Trading and Asset Services at FIS said: "Markets are more complex than ever and buy-side firms need cross-asset strategies to find returns. But legacy systems and manual processes are holding them back. We're eliminating those barriers, helping firms of all sizes put their capital to work more effectively."
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421786583/en/
For More Information
Nicole Alley
Vice President, Corporate Communications
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
Nicole.Alley@fisglobal.com
Melanie Hesketh
Global Head of PR
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com