FIS Leads Core Banking Modernization for Second Straight Year, Everest Group Core Banking Report Finds

Key facts

  • For the second consecutive year, FIS has been ranked #1 in the Everest Group Top 50™ Core Banking Technology Providers 2026 report, the industry's leading independent benchmark of core banking platform scale, innovation, and global reach.
  • In addition to the #1 overall ranking, FIS was recognized among core banking technology providers making agentic AI investments - reflecting the company's commitment to embedding next-generation AI capabilities across its banking platforms.

Banks are modernizing or falling behind, and the institutions responsible for safeguarding trillions in deposits cannot afford to get that choice wrong. For the second consecutive year, FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, has been ranked #1 by Everest Group among the world's top 50 core banking technology providers. The recognition affirms FIS's position as the partner financial institutions trust to navigate one of the most consequential technology transitions in the industry's history.

The recognition comes as banks face mounting pressure to modernize the core systems that safeguard money at rest - the deposits, accounts, and balances at the heart of every banking relationship. Everest Group's 2026 report highlights modular architectures, AI-led automation, and composable, cloud-native platforms as the trends reshaping that journey. FIS's back-to-back #1 ranking reflects its ability to guide institutions through that transformation, across every layer of the money lifecycle.

Beyond the top overall ranking, FIS was recognized among core banking technology providers making agentic AI investments, a distinction that reflects the company's active work to embed AI as a strategic accelerant across its banking platforms, helping financial institutions move faster without disrupting the infrastructure they depend on. FIS also received regional Spotlight recognition in North America and the Middle East and Africa and was acknowledged among providers serving credit unions.

"Being ranked #1 for the second consecutive year reflects what our clients are experiencing every day," said Peter Boyer, SVP, Head of Global Banking, FIS. "Banks are in the midst of one of the most consequential modernization cycles in a generation - one that demands a partner with the scale, technology, and deep expertise to deliver real outcomes. That's the standard we hold ourselves to, and this recognition affirms we're meeting it."

FIS's core banking platforms, including Modern Banking Platform, Profile, Systematics, Integrated Banking Solutions (IBS), and HORIZON, serve over 500 clients across 5 countries, driving activity across ~200M accounts worldwide. Built on an open, API-first architecture and strengthened through decades of strategic investment and M&A, FIS gives financial institutions the breadth to modernize incrementally: connecting core banking with digital, payments, and fraud prevention capabilities, and deploying AI-powered solutions without disrupting existing infrastructure.

About the ranking:

The Everest Group Top 50™ assesses 50 global providers on a weighted composite score, with revenue and customer base carrying the greatest weight at 50%. FIS placed first across all four parameters.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information
Nicole Alley
Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
904.438.6278
Nicole.Alley@fisglobal.com

Lauren Pozmanter
US & Corporate PR Lead
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
631.827.7963
Lauren.Pozmanter@fisglobal.com

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