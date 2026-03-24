FIS Launches New Cleared Derivatives Solution for Prediction Markets

Key facts

  • FIS has launched FIS CD Prediction Clearing to provide advanced post-trade clearing for regulated prediction markets.
  • Solution provides 24/7 technology and operations to accelerate market adoption.
  • FIS CD Prediction Clearing is fully integrated into the FIS Cleared Derivatives suite.

Global financial technology leader FIS ® today announced the launch of its new FIS CD Prediction Clearing solution to provide 24/7 post-trade clearing for regulated prediction markets.

The growth of prediction markets is continuing at pace, with a new report estimating a five-fold growth by 2030. Andy Ross, Head of Institutional at Kalshi said: "We are at an inflection point for prediction markets. The appetite from both retail and institutional participants is unlike anything we've seen before. To sustain that momentum, the infrastructure underpinning these markets needs to keep pace, and having the right post-trade foundation in place is critical to unlocking the next wave of participation." FIS CD Prediction Clearing helps provide the infrastructure to sustain this momentum by replacing fragmented, batch-processes with real-time clearing, high-volume transaction processing and 24/7 support.

"Prediction markets are demanding real-time clearing, high-volume transaction processing and round-the-clock availability, all of which are capabilities that legacy systems were never designed to deliver at scale," said Andrés Choussy, Head of Capital Markets at FIS. "To address these challenges, FIS CD Prediction Clearing gives existing and new FCMs entering these markets the technology to handle millions of transactions a day with real-time risk updates. At FIS, we're leveraging over 30 years of cleared derivatives expertise to bridge that gap between these fast-moving regulated new markets and the financial infrastructure they require, allowing our clients to compete with confidence."

FIS CD Prediction Clearing builds on the foundation of the FIS CD Books and Records Manager, which provides advanced post-trade clearing for derivatives. The enhanced solution replaces fragmented, batch-based processes with real-time processing and its cloud-native architecture supports middle and back-office functions, scales with volume and reduces infrastructure costs. This marks a meaningful step forward in modernizing post-trade operations for the global derivatives market.

This solution is part of the broader FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite, learn more at Unified Post-Trade Derivatives Processing Platform .

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information
Melanie Hesketh
Global Head of PR
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
melanie.hesketh@fisglobal.com

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