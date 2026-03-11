FIS Helps Mizuho Financial Group Navigate New Regulatory Reporting Requirements

Key facts
- Mizuho Financial Group has chosen FIS Balance Sheet Manager to more easily manage compliance with revised domestic accounting standards in Japan.
- FIS Balance Sheet Manager's advanced automation will help institutions to efficiently address the expected credit loss (ECL) model set out in IFRS 9.
- FIS Balance Sheet Manager also provides comprehensive analytical support, as well as flexibility for planning and reporting.
Global financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced that Mizuho Financial Group (Mizuho) has selected its Balance Sheet Manager solution to help the financial services giant navigate evolving regulatory reporting requirements in Japan.
FIS Balance Sheet Manager is a comprehensive balance sheet management solution that offers deep and extensive modelling, scenario and simulation capabilities to implement industry-best practice Asset Liability Management (ALM) processes. The solution will be utilized by Mizuho to support timely compliance with revised domestic accounting standards in Japan.
With the Accounting Standards Board of Japan slated to revise domestic accounting standards to align with global accounting standards, namely International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS 9), Mizuho required a system designed to help ensure regulatory compliance under the updated rules but also offering adaptability to manage growing business requirements.
IFRS 9 requires credit losses on financial assets to be measured and recognized using the "expected credit loss" (ECL) framework. To meet this need, FIS Balance Sheet Manager provides advanced automation capabilities and can help Mizuho seamlessly handle multiple accounting-related processes after ECL calculation without the need for additional customization.
The new standards require banks to use forward-looking analysis to regularly assess credit losses across their loan portfolios, a shift from prior accounting methods. This process involves handling large datasets and complex scenario modeling, which is highly resource-intensive and susceptible to errors without advanced solutions like FIS Balance Sheet Manager. By automating these complex processes, the solution helps unlock insights for more strategic decision making, with a clear understanding of risk exposure and capital allocation.
Yutaro Aiuchi, Deputy General Manager in Credit Risk Management Department at Mizuho Financial Group said: "As we prepare for these significant accounting standard changes, we needed a solution that combines robust compliance capabilities with operational flexibility. FIS Balance Sheet Manager stood out for its ability to handle complex accounting needs with precision. New efficiencies through data integration and reporting will also help us optimize our risk profile and enhance our competitiveness. This implementation represents an important step in our ongoing commitment to regulatory reporting excellence."
Andrés Choussy, President, Capital Markets at FIS said: "Financial institutions in Japan and across the globe face complex challenges especially during times of financial volatility. FIS' technology takes away the burden of regulatory reporting from our clients and enables them to concentrate on their business goals. Our solutions help forward-looking institutions like Mizuho confidently put money to work while maintaining the compliance and clarity needed to grow."
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and X .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260312047022/en/
For More Information
Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com