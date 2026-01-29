FIS Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced a 10 percent increase to its regular quarterly dividend to $0.44 per common share. The dividend is payable March 24, 2026, to FIS shareholders of record as of close of business on March 10, 2026.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 ® and the Standard & Poor's 500 ® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

George Mihalos
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations
904.438.6119
georgios.mihalos@fisglobal.com

