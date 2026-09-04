First Tellurium Subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Gains Additional Industry Spotlight

(TheNewswire)
Article highlights a potential Tellurium based solution for converting waste heat into clean electricity
Vancouver, BC, Canada, September 4, 2026 - TheNewswire First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) ("First Tellurium" or the "Company") reports that its majority-owned subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Corp. ("PyroDelta") has been featured in a new Metal Tech News article highlighting the importance of tellurium in technology and energy systems, with specific focus on PyroDelta's tellurium-based innovations.
The article, "Extracting Clean Energy from Copper Slime," published August 24, 2026, can be viewed here
PyroDelta has developed tellurium-enhanced thermoelectric generators designed to convert waste heat from AI data centers into clean electricity, helping reduce both energy consumption and cooling demands. While the article focuses on data centers, the technology has far broader applications across transportation, industrial processes, factories, and other settings where significant waste heat is generated.
"We're pleased to see Metal Tech News spotlight how PyroDelta's tellurium-based thermoelectric technology can turn the massive waste heat from data centers into a practical source of clean power," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty.
First Tellurium Extends Strategic Marketing Partnership
First Tellurium also reports that it has extended its engagement with Atlas Digital AI Ltd. ("Atlas Digital") of Hong Kong for an additional one-month period beyond the original six-month contract effective April 17, 2026, as documented in the news release here. Atlas Digital provides digital media, brand awareness, social media management, content creation, and distribution services, and is an arm's-length party to the Company. Under the extension, Atlas Digital will continue delivering targeted content distribution across social media platforms and channels, along with content creation such as ad copy, written materials, video, and advertising assets to further enhance corporate awareness. The Company will pay Atlas Digital a cash fee of US$12,500 for the one-month extension. Atlas Digital does not currently own any shares of the Company.
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.
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On behalf of the board of directors of
"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO
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For further information please contact:
Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com
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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.
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