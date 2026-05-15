First Tellurium and PyroDelta Energy Gain Media Momentum as Thermoelectric Technology Attracts Industry and Investor Attention

First Tellurium and PyroDelta Energy Gain Media Momentum as Thermoelectric Technology Attracts Industry and Investor Attention

(TheNewswire)

 

Vancouver, BC, Canada, May 15, 2026 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company") reports that its 83% subsidiary, PyroDelta Energy, is gaining media coverage across multiple industry, investor and mainstream outlets, highlighting growing interest in the company's breakthrough thermoelectric power‑generation technology.

Over the past two weeks, PyroDelta's tubular thermoelectric generator and its broader technology platform have been featured in Metal Tech News, AI Invest, International Business Times, and MSN, each publication underscoring the potential impact of PyroDelta's solid‑state energy systems across sectors ranging from drones to data centers, industrial operations and remote power. These stories follow recent articles in IEEE Spectrum, a top global engineering magazine, and Canada's Globe & Mail Newspaper.

This expanding visibility has also led to PyroDelta's first invitation to appear on a drone‑focused technology podcast, where company representatives plan to discuss their participation in the upcoming DARPA competition and the new thermoelectric innovations developed specifically for that challenge.

Growing Industry and Investor Engagement

First Tellurium President & CEO Tyrone Docherty says the recent wave of media attention is translating directly into increased inbound interest.

"Because of this exposure, more and more parties are reaching out to us—either as potential investors or as potential customers," said Docherty. "The level of engagement we're seeing confirms that PyroDelta's technology is resonating across multiple sectors, and that the market is actively looking for the kind of solutions this team is developing."

Docherty noted a recent enquiry from an AI data center operator, who had watched an with Docherty and PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh on Investor TV's YouTube channel.

"They want to explore using PyroDelta's tubular thermoelectric generator in their facilities," said Docherty.  "While the interest from AI data centers is encouraging and key to our long-term business strategy, our focus for now is on drones and winning the DARPA Lift Challenge. In the meantime, we will remain in discussions with the data center industry and move that side of the business forward as much as possible."

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

 

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

 

"Tyrone Docherty"                       

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

 

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

 

X/Twitter:

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

first tellurium corpFTEL:CCcnsx:ftelgold investing
FTEL:CC
The Conversation (0)
First Tellurium Corp

First Tellurium Corp

Keep Reading...
Gold and silver coins.

Precious Metals News: Silver and Platinum Prices Decouple from Gold

Silver and platinum decoupled from gold this week, rallying on supply side challenges as the US-Iran War continues.With the price for energy metal copper hitting a fresh high this week, silver and platinum shook off their precious metals mantles and took a walk on the industrial side. Gold is... Keep Reading...
Q1 2026 Interim Financial Statements

Q1 2026 Interim Financial Statements

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Q1 2026 Interim Financial StatementsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Qtly Activities Report - Q1 26 Mgmt's Discussion & Analysis

Qtly Activities Report - Q1 26 Mgmt's Discussion & Analysis

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Qtly Activities Report - Q1 26 Mgmt's Discussion & AnalysisDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL)

Corcel Exploration

Keep Reading...
A smartphone displays a yellow eagle logo and text reads: AGNICO EAGLE, over a background of stacked gold bars.

Agnico’s US$14 Billion Ontario Bet Anchors Canada’s Push to Deregulate Mining

Canada’s aggressive push to deregulate its mining sector has landed a US$14 billion commitment from Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) in Ontario.Agnico Eagle will deploy approximately US$12 billion by 2030 across its existing portfolio, while an additional US$2 billion is earmarked for the... Keep Reading...
Clem Chambers, gold bars.

Clem Chambers: Gold is for War — But That's Not What I'm Buying Now

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, explains how he's adjusted his strategy since the Iran war began, emphasizing that what works during "normal" times won't work now. "The best protection for what's coming up ... is to be economically active in some way or other — as much as you can — because... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

BriaCell Expands Pipeline to Include an Ovarian Cancer Immunotherapy Candidate, Bria-OVA+

Anteros Metals Reports Gas Occurrence in Drill Hole WM08-27EXT at Seagull Property

Q1 2026 Interim Financial Statements

Qtly Activities Report - Q1 26 Mgmt's Discussion & Analysis

Related News

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Reports Gas Occurrence in Drill Hole WM08-27EXT at Seagull Property

oil and gas investing

Valeura Announces Voting Results

energy investing

Generation Uranium Announces Launch Of New Website

oil and gas investing

Westport Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Canadian Mining Reforms Fuel Surge in New Investment

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Receives RIGI Approval for Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary