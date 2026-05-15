First Tellurium and PyroDelta Energy Gain Media Momentum as Thermoelectric Technology Attracts Industry and Investor Attention

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, Canada, May 15, 2026 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company") reports that its 83% subsidiary, PyroDelta Energy, is gaining media coverage across multiple industry, investor and mainstream outlets, highlighting growing interest in the company's breakthrough thermoelectric power‑generation technology.
Over the past two weeks, PyroDelta's tubular thermoelectric generator and its broader technology platform have been featured in Metal Tech News, AI Invest, International Business Times, and MSN, each publication underscoring the potential impact of PyroDelta's solid‑state energy systems across sectors ranging from drones to data centers, industrial operations and remote power. These stories follow recent articles in IEEE Spectrum, a top global engineering magazine, and Canada's Globe & Mail Newspaper.
This expanding visibility has also led to PyroDelta's first invitation to appear on a drone‑focused technology podcast, where company representatives plan to discuss their participation in the upcoming DARPA competition and the new thermoelectric innovations developed specifically for that challenge.
Growing Industry and Investor Engagement
First Tellurium President & CEO Tyrone Docherty says the recent wave of media attention is translating directly into increased inbound interest.
"Because of this exposure, more and more parties are reaching out to us—either as potential investors or as potential customers," said Docherty. "The level of engagement we're seeing confirms that PyroDelta's technology is resonating across multiple sectors, and that the market is actively looking for the kind of solutions this team is developing."
Docherty noted a recent enquiry from an AI data center operator, who had watched an with Docherty and PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh on Investor TV's YouTube channel.
"They want to explore using PyroDelta's tubular thermoelectric generator in their facilities," said Docherty. "While the interest from AI data centers is encouraging and key to our long-term business strategy, our focus for now is on drones and winning the DARPA Lift Challenge. In the meantime, we will remain in discussions with the data center industry and move that side of the business forward as much as possible."
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.
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On behalf of the board of directors of
"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO
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For further information please contact:
Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com
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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.
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