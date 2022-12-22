First tazarotene lotion treatment for acne vulgaris, ARAZLO , now available to patients through Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and federal NIHB public drug plans

Xander Resources Closes $1,304,575 of Non-Brokered Private Placements

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) (TSX: BHC) and its Canadian dermatology division, one of the largest prescription dermatology health care businesses in Canada, today announced that its new topical prescription treatment for acne vulgaris, ARAZLO TM (tazarotene lotion, 0.045% ww), is now available to patients through the provincial public drug plans of Quebec Ontario Alberta and Saskatchewan as well as the federal government's Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) drug plan, which serves Canada's First Nations and Inuit populations. 1

Bausch Health, Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Bausch Health)

ARAZLO is the first tazarotene lotion treatment approved by Health Canada for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 10 years of age and older. 2 The listings by the four public drug plans are the first for ARAZLO in Canada , with others expected to follow as a result of the successful conclusion of listing negotiations with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance, representing the drug plans of the federal government and all provinces and territories.

"We are very pleased to have achieved agreements for these first public drug plan listings in Canada for ARAZLO," said Cees Heiman , Bausch Health, Senior Vice President, Europe and Canada .  "It is an important further step in helping to provide new treatment options for the approximately 5.6 million Canadians who are impacted by acne. 4 We are very proud to have a large dermatology portfolio to help meet Canadians' needs."

"While tazarotene is not a new retinoid, the vehicle in ARAZLO is a true innovation in topical technology and enhances the tolerability, and thus effectiveness, of this new product for acne patients," said Dr. Jerry Tan , MD, FRCPC, of Windsor, Ontario , President of the Acne and Rosacea Society of Canada , Adjunct Professor, Western University .

ARAZLO is the first tazarotene acne treatment available in a lotion formulated with PRISMATREX TM technology (formulation with known hydrating and moisturizing effects, which may alleviate dryness of skin) 2 and has been shown to provide a good tolerability profile. Retinoids like tazarotene are a core component of acne treatment. Providing the treatment in a lotion form helps limit the dryness and irritation that has historically been a barrier to the long-term use of tazarotene by patients. 3

About Acne Vulgaris
Acne vulgaris ("vulgaris" means "common") is the most common skin problem seen by doctors in Canada . It occurs when the pores of the skin become plugged with oil and skin cells, often causing whiteheads, blackheads, pimples or cysts to appear on the face, forehead, chest, upper back and shoulders. Acne affects about 5.6 million Canadians, or nearly 20 per cent of the population and causes emotional distress and can cause permanent scarring 2 or pigmentation changes. 5 Acne affects about 90 per cent of adolescents and about 25 per cent of teens will still have acne at age 25. 4

About ARAZLO TM
ARAZLO tazarotene lotion, 0.045% w/w is a topical prescription indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris. ARAZLO can be used on affected areas in patients 10 years and older. The safety and efficacy of ARAZLO in children below the age of 10 years has not been established. 2

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Bausch Health, Canada Inc.'s prescription treatment portfolio is focused on dermatology -, gastrointestinal and cardio-metabolic conditions. Bausch Health also has two manufacturing facilities for prescription pharmaceuticals in Canada , in Laval, Quebec , and Steinbach, Manitoba . More information can be found at the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.ca .

