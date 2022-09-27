Base MetalsInvesting News

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) will release third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 9:00 am (EDT).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610
Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


7 Basic Copper Facts for Investors (Updated 2022)

7 Basic Copper Facts for Investors (Updated 2022)

What copper facts are important for investors? The metal’s relationship with human development is longstanding. From its use in plumbing in ancient Egyptian civilizations to being an essential component of power generation, copper has been an “electric” metal for millennia.

Considered a tertiary commodity compared to the shinier appeal of gold and silver, copper is often the third choice for metals-focused investors during economic uncertainty. Today, copper is the third most-used metal in the world and plays a pivotal role in all major economies and in the developing world.

Here are some basic copper facts for investors looking to get into the copper resource space.

Midnight Sun Mining President, CEO & Lead Director Al Fabbro

Midnight Sun Mining Makes Potential "Game-changer" Copper Discovery at Zambia Property

Midnight Sun Mining makes potential ‘game-changer’ copper discovery at Zambia propertyyoutu.be

Trilogy Metals Provides an Update on the Ambler Mining District Access Road

Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement Expected in Q2 2023

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Ambler Access Project ("AAP") the proposed 211-mile, industrial-use-only road from the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") to the Dalton Highway.

Teck Reports Elkview Plant Outage

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that there has been a structural failure of the plant feed conveyor belt at its Elkview steelmaking coal operation in the Elk Valley of British Columbia. Initial estimates are that production at Elkview Operations will be interrupted for 1-2 months as repairs are implemented. Elkview will reschedule planned plant maintenance to take advantage of plant downtime and mine operations will focus on pre-stripping during the outage. Assuming a two-month suspension of plant operations, Teck expects the impact on 2022 steelmaking coal production will be in the range of 1.5 million tonnes.

Northern Dynasty: Pebble Tailings Storage Facility Designed to Protect the Fishery

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") and the Pebble Partnership ("PLP") highlight several design features that enhance the safety of the tailings storage facility ("TSF") for the Proposed Pebble Project to counter negative generalizations repeatedly put forward by project opponents. All currency references are in U.S. dollars

"The failure of a tailings storage facility around the world is rare. When one does occur, however, failure is often caused by the accumulation of too much water," said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. "The tailings storage and management plan for Pebble includes an investment of approximately $500 million in modern water treatment facilities to allow the water to be treated and safely released into the environment, meeting all required standards, instead of accumulated. Because of this and other design features, such as constructing the embankments on bedrock and with flatter slopes than is typical in the industry, the Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") in the 2020 Environmental Impact Statement said that they could not conceive of how a failure could occur. The fact is that Alaska has a very rigorous dam permitting process which will ensure that the facility will be safe before it is built."

American West Metals

Assay Results Confirm Outstanding Growth Potential Of West Desert

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce significant assay results from exploration drilling at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).
