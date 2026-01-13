First Quantum Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Results

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM,OTC:FQVLF) will release fourth quarter and year-end 2025 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 9:00 am (ET).

In addition, the Company will release 2025 preliminary production and three-year guidance on Thursday, January 15, 2026 after the close of the TSX.

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-715-9871
International: +1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 8111752
Webcast: Direct link or on our website

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

About First Quantum

First Quantum is engaged in the production of copper, nickel and gold, and related activities including exploration and development. The Company has operating mines located in Zambia, Türkiye and Mauritania. The Company's Cobre Panamá mine was placed into a phase of Preservation and Safe Management in November 2023. The Company's Ravensthorpe mine was placed into a care and maintenance process in May 2024. The Company is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring La Granja and the Haquira copper deposits in Peru.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com 


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

First Quantum MineralsFM:CCTSX:FMBase Metals Investing
FM:CC
The Conversation (0)
First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 592,646,424 shares were voted at the meeting,... Keep Reading...
First Quantum Minerals Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

First Quantum Minerals Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023" or the "first quarter") of net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $75 million ($0.11 earnings per share) and adjusted earnings... Keep Reading...
Questcorp and Riverside Make New Gold Discovery in Initial Drill Results from Luis Hill and Famosa Targets at Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Questcorp and Riverside Make New Gold Discovery in Initial Drill Results from Luis Hill and Famosa Targets at Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") along with its partner Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY0) ("Riverside"), is pleased to announce a new discovery of potential Carlin-like gold mineralization at the... Keep Reading...
Further Board Changes and Orion Update

Further Board Changes and Orion Update

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Further Board Changes and Orion UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Copper Quest and i2i Enter Into Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Agreement

Copper Quest and i2i Enter Into Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Agreement

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i"), a Florida-based firm, to provide comprehensive corporate marketing... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a diamond drilling program on its Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project ("Burchell", the "Project" or the "Property"), located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The program... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Commences Drilling at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Commences Drilling at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.Diamond drill rig at the Seagull Critical Minerals... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Technical Appointments

Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Technical Appointments

western copper and gold corporation (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Robert Dirk as Chief Operating Officer and Christian Roldan as Vice President, Technical.Robert Dirk is a proven mining operator with 37 years of experience... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Provides 2026 Guidance and Growth Plan

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q4 2025 Update and 2026 Guidance

Questcorp and Riverside Make New Gold Discovery in Initial Drill Results from Luis Hill and Famosa Targets at Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Further Board Changes and Orion Update

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Provides 2026 Guidance and Growth Plan

Energy Investing

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q4 2025 Update and 2026 Guidance

Gold Investing

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Gold Investing

Doug Casey: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Oil/Gas — My Focus in 2026

Gold Investing

Accelerated Permitting Trends Send Positive Signal for Mexican Mining Projects