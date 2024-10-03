Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

SAGA Metals Engages Expert Geologist for Petrographic Analysis and Prepares for Second Tranche of IPO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Energy Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
First Helium (TSXV:HELI)

First Helium: Advanced Stage, high-Value Oil, and Helium-enriched Natural Gas Project in Canada


First Helium (TSXV:HELI,OTCQB:FHELF,FRA:2MC) is a Canadian company developing helium resources in Alberta, Canada. The company’s primary asset is the Worsley project spanning 53,000 acres, including helium-enriched natural gas, oil and other natural resources. First Helium has made significant progress with multiple discoveries, including a helium discovery well and successful oil wells. The company aims to grow its production and cash flow through ongoing exploration and drilling activities.

First Helium targets over $100 million in annual revenue within the next three to five years. Based on current projections, vertical drilling alone could generate over $100 million in annual revenue, with cash flow estimated to reach $70 million annually.

First Helium's Worsley project

The Worsley project is distinguished by its significant helium resources and multi-zone drilling potential for helium, natural gas and oil. Worsley area has produced over 1 Bcf of helium, which was not recovered in previous natural gas operations, highlighting the untapped potential of the region for helium extraction.

The Worsley project area benefits from an existing natural gas gathering infrastructure, expediting the timeline to bring helium to market. First Helium expects the first production to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, positioning it to become a key supplier in the growing North American helium market.

Company Highlights

  • Helium is a critical mineral with steady growth in demand. Major companies like Google, Amazon, SpaceX, Samsung, NVIDIA and Intel rely on it.
  • Helium prices have increased by over 50 percent in the last three years and the market is expected to grow 300 percent by 2030.
  • First Helium’s indicative cash netbacks are three to four times higher than typical Canadian natural gas producers.
  • First Helium offers exposure to helium, natural gas and oil revenue streams, which diversifies risk and increases value.

This First Helium profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with EMP Metals (CSE:EMPS) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockstsxv:heliotcqb:fhelffra:2mcoil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
HELI:CA
First Helium
Sign up to get your FREE

First Helium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
First Helium (TSXV:HELI)

First Helium


Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Reminds Participants of Webinar to Present High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

First Helium Reminds Participants of Webinar to Present High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today confirmed details of a webinar to highlight First Helium's plans to test key exploration targets at the Company's 100% owned Worsley property in Northern Alberta during the fourth quarter of 2024. Based on a thorough evaluation of recently acquired proprietary 3D seismic data, the Company has identified a significant anomaly in the Leduc Formation which it believes to be prospective for oil.

"We are planning to undertake a number of operations later this year, including testing a large 3D seismic anomaly to target Leduc oil, and completing a previously drilled horizontal well to target Blue Ridge helium-enriched natural gas. If successful, these operations will set the stage for immediate cash flow for the Company, coupled with the accelerated development of oil and helium enriched natural gas at Worsley, executed alone or with larger partners," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium to Present Webinar on High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

First Helium to Present Webinar on High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced details of a webinar to highlight First Helium's plans to test key exploration targets at the Company's 100% owned Worsley property in Northern Alberta during the fourth quarter of 2024. Based on a thorough evaluation of recently acquired proprietary 3D seismic data, the Company has identified a significant anomaly in the Leduc Formation which it believes to be prospective for oil.

"Our geoscience team, led by Marc Junghans, worked up the Leduc oil and Blueridge natural gas opportunities. Marc is a relatively new addition to our team but has been involved with numerous start-up oil and gas companies, including Compton Petroleum, where he was instrumental in growing the company from 1,500 boe/d to over 33,000 boe/d in his role as VP Exploration. If successful, these operations will set the stage for immediate cash flow for the Company, coupled with the accelerated development of oil and helium enriched natural gas at Worsley, executed alone or with larger partners," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. "We look forward to presenting these exciting opportunities to showcase the multi-commodity nature of our Worsley asset, and I encourage all current shareholders and other interested parties to join us for the webinar", added Mr. Bereznicki.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Adds Over 500,000 Barrels of Total Proved + Probable Light Oil Reserves at Worsley

First Helium Adds Over 500,000 Barrels of Total Proved + Probable Light Oil Reserves at Worsley

TSXV: HELI    OTCQB: FHELF    FRA: 2MC

Receives $1.2 Million for Oil Deliveries in June

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Commences Drilling "14-23" Helium Target

First Helium Commences Drilling "14-23" Helium Target

TSXV: HELI    OTCQB: FHELF    FRA: 2MC

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC), today announced the commencement of drilling its third exploration well, the "14-23" target, which is located on First Helium's 100% owned, 79,000 acre Worsley landholdings in Northern Alberta, Canada . Targeting multiple helium-bearing formations, successful drilling of the 14-23 well will potentially add incremental contingent resource 1 volumes to those of the successful 15-25 helium discovery well, which has been independently evaluated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Licenses Third Exploration Well at Worsley

First Helium Licenses Third Exploration Well at Worsley

TSXV: HELI    OTCQB: FHELF    FRA: 2MC

Drilling of the "14-23" Helium Target Well Planned for Mid-July

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR)

Jupiter Energy: Sustainable, Long-term, Profitable Oil Exploration and production in Kazakhstan


Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 3, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to have entered into a special consultancy agreement with Enki GéoSolutions Inc. to advise CHARBONE executive team on potential partnership proposals as a co-operator and distributor of this emerging form of clean and renewable hydrogen, known as "white hydrogen or natural hydrogen".

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene etend son expertise grace a un partenariat strategique pour mener le secteur de l'hydrogene blanc

Charbone Hydrogene etend son expertise grace a un partenariat strategique pour mener le secteur de l'hydrogene blanc

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 3 octobre 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'avoir conclu une entente de consultation spécial avec Enki GéoSolutions Inc. pour conseiller l'équipe de direction de Charbone sur des propositions de partenariat potentielles en tant que co-opérateur et distributeur de cette forme émergente d'hydrogène propre et renouvelable, connue sous le nom d'« hydrogène blanc ou hydrogène naturel ».

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR)

Jupiter Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Condor Energy

Appointment of Mr Serge Hayon as Managing Director

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to advise that Mr Serge Hayon has commenced as Managing Director of the Company effective today.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operational update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

First Helium
Sign up to get your FREE

First Helium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Metal Hawk: Gold-focused Exploration in Western Australia’s  Eastern Goldfields Region

Jupiter Energy: Sustainable, Long-term, Profitable Oil Exploration and production in Kazakhstan

SAGA Metals Completes Field Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project and Lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Permit and Commencement of 2024/25 Gold Exploration Campaign

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Field Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project and Lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Base Metals Investing

Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Permit and Commencement of 2024/25 Gold Exploration Campaign

Precious Metals Investing

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF COPPER RIDGE DRILL PROGRAM AT KNAUSS CREEK PROJECT

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Enters Into Agreement to Option South Dufferin and Bolt Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Targets Significant Epithermal Gold System in the Hauraki Goldfield, New Zealand

Energy Investing

Baselode Reports High-Grade Uranium Assays on its ACKIO Prospect

×