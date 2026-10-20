Light jet combines next-generation capability, pilot-focused innovation and added customer confidence to every mission.
Textron Aviation Inc ., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, recently celebrated the rollout of the first production unit of the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3 , an important milestone as the aircraft advances toward entry into service. The rollout represents Textron Aviation's continued investment in the light jet lineup, bringing Garmin G3000 PRIME avionics, Garmin Emergency Autoland and other customer-driven enhancements to the proven Citation CJ4 platform.
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First Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3 advances toward entry into service as first production unit rolls out of the factory. (Photo credit: Textron Aviation)
"This rollout is a visible result of the care, precision and teamwork that move an aircraft from design intent to a production-ready airplane," said Eric Cardinali, senior vice president, Manufacturing Operations. "For our manufacturing teams, it represents the disciplined execution behind every milestone — translating customer-driven innovation into a high-quality aircraft built to perform. I'm proud of the craftsmanship and collaboration that brought the first Citation CJ4 Gen3 production unit to this point."
The CJ4 Gen3 is expected to be the first light jet to market with Garmin Emergency Autoland , a system designed to automatically take control of the aircraft in the event of pilot incapacitation, identify a suitable airport, guide the aircraft through approach and landing and bring it to a complete stop. Featuring Garmin G3000 PRIME avionics, the all-new flight deck in the light jet is designed to simplify pilot workflow and enhance situational awareness through intuitive touchscreen technology, advanced display capabilities and streamlined controls.
Developed in response to customer feedback, the Citation CJ4 Gen3 is designed to elevate the ownership and flying experience through revolutionary technology and the most standard features in its class.
While the aircraft showcases the next generation of Citation innovation, the rollout also highlights the people responsible for bringing that innovation to life. Teams across Textron Aviation collaborated to design, build and advance the first production aircraft as the program progresses toward entry into service. The Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3 represents the next evolution of Textron Aviation's largest Citation light jet and demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that support customers today while helping define the future of flight.
About the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3
The Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3 is the largest Citation aircraft in the light jet segment. The single-pilot certified aircraft combines superior speed, range and operating economics compared to larger aircraft, making it the ideal platform for owner/operators or corporate missions. The CJ4 is valued by customers around the world for luxury and productivity, as well as a wide range of missions including air ambulance, maritime patrol, search and rescue and aerial survey.
The Citation CJ4 Gen3 is expected to feature a maximum range of 2,165 nm and a maximum cruise speed of 451 ktas. With seating for up to 11 occupants and a 6,930-pound useful load, the aircraft offers superior performance and versatility.
For more information, visit: cessna.txtav.com/cj4-gen3 .
About Textron Aviation Inc.
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; the timing of our new product launches or certifications of our new aircraft products; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of our products; volatility in the global economy or changes in worldwide conditions that adversely impact demand for our products; and performance issues with key suppliers or subcontractors.
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Media Contact:
Kate Flavin
+1.316.252.7780
kflavin@txtav.com
txtav.com