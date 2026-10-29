Fireweed Intersects 17 m True Width of 17.92% ZnEq at Tom East

TSXV: FWZ,OTC:FWEDF
OTCQX: FWEDF
FSE: M0G
Fireweed Metals Corp. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ,OTC:FWEDF) (OTCQX: FWEDF) is pleased to report massive sulphides at Tom East consisting of laminated, stratiform, and massive zinc-lead-silver mineralization, and successful deployment of muon instrumentation at its Macpass Project1 ("Macpass"), Yukon, Canada.
Tom East Highlights
- Hole TS26-007, an infill hole on the margin of the 2024 inferred resource at Tom East confirmed the known extent of the mineralized zone 50 m down dip and 45 m along strike from previous drilling, and intersected:
- 17 m true width of 17.92% ZnEq. 2, including:
- 3.5 m true width of 38.50% ZnEq.,
- 17 m true width of 17.92% ZnEq. 2, including:
- Successful deployment of muon tomography instrumentation in three holes at Tom East to define laminated to massive sulphides.
CEO Statement
Ian Gibbs, President and CEO, stated, "Tom East is one of the highest-grade zones at the Tom deposit, notable for high ratios of silver and lead to zinc indicating "feeder style" mineralization similar to the best portions of Tom South. Leveraging the successful muon tomography survey at Boundary Zone between the 2024 and 2025 field seasons, we're again deploying this technology at Tom East to better define the geometry of this zone and to guide future exploration."
Summary of Results
The drill holes in this release comprise intervals from Tom East, zinc-primary drilling at the Tom zinc-lead-silver deposit on the Macpass Project. The reported intersections are infill and conversion within the spatial extents of the current Macpass Mineral Resource1.
TS26-007 and TS26-005 are ~45 m from previous drilling, following the orientation of high grade laminated and massive sulphide mineralization at Tom East.
Tom East (Cross Section TJ–TJ')
TS26-007 is an infill hole down dip from previous drilling and intersected one primary interval of stratiform sulphide mineralization:
- A 17 m true width intersection of 17.92% ZnEq. 2 (18.95 m intersected from 191.44 m downhole) grading 5.73% Zn, 10.87% Pb, and 143.5 g/t Ag,
- Including 14 m true width of 20.44% ZnEq. (15.69 m intersected) of 6.57% Zn, 12.39% Pb, and 162.9 g/t Ag, including 3.5 m true width of 38.50% ZnEq. (4.00 m intersected) of 10.71% Zn, 25.27% Pb, and 313.0 g/t Ag.
This interval comprises primarily massive sulphides from 191.44 m to a depth of 210.39 m consisting of massive sphalerite, galena, minor barite, interbedded rarely with black mudstones. Bedding and sedimentary laminae on the periphery are oriented sub-perpendicular to the core axis.
TS26-005 is an infill hole up-dip from previous drilling and intersected one primary interval of stratiform sulphide mineralization consisting of two high-grade intersections separated by black mudstone:
- A 19 m true width intersection of 8.45% ZnEq. 2 (18.75 m intersected from 163.17 m downhole) grading 3.36% Zn, 4.49% Pb, and 61.4 g/t Ag,
- including 1.8 m true width of 21.52% ZnEq. (1.83 m intersected) of 6.30% Zn, 14.34% Pb, and 156.57 g/t Ag,
- also including 3.8 m true width of 24.57% ZnEq. (3.75 m intersected) of 10.65% Zn, 12.08% Pb, and 173.8 g/t Ag
This interval comprises two intersections of footwall mineralization as well as massive sulphides from 163.17 m to a depth of 181.92 m consisting of brecciated sphalerite, galena, and barite, and massive galena and sphalerite separated by an interval of black mudstone. The order of "pinstripe" Macmillan Pass member sediments, footwall mineralization, massive sulphides, black mudstone, followed by intersecting a reversed order of black mudstone, massive sulphides, footwall mineralization and pinstripe sediments indicates parasitic folding of the mineralized zone through this area.
TS26-007 and TS26-005 also contain elevated levels of the critical minerals germanium and gallium (see Table 1 for full results of this hole)
Muon Tomography Survey
Three holes, TS26-004, TS26-008, and TS26-010 were drilled at Tom East in support of a muon tomography survey in collaboration with Ideon Technologies. Leveraging the successful imaging program at Boundary zone over the winter of 2024/2025 and subsequent 2025 validation drill campaign, the objective of the muon tomography survey is to identify the high-density signature of stratiform to semi-massive sulphides at Tom East. The survey is designed to run autonomously over the winter, with the objective of better defining the geometry of a high-grade panel in the north of the Tom East area, the Tom East syncline, exploring potential displacement or offset in the mineralized zones, and guiding future targeted exploration. See Figure 3 for details.
Drill Program Update
Fireweed Metals has completed its drill program at Macpass for the 2026 field season. The company has winterized and shut down operations and drill rigs on site, retaining two drills overwintered for use in 2027. The 2026 drill program comprised 9,297 total metres3—of this, 5,401 m was drilled at Tom South in step outs targeting massive sulphide mineralization, and 1,796 m drilled at Tom East in targeting high-grade massive and laminated sulphides and subsequent muon tomography survey. The 2026 Mactung program is now complete, with a total of 2,100 m geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling in support of the ongoing feasibility study.
Next Steps
To date, the company has released all results from TS25-003, TS26-001, TS26-003 at Tom South, and all results from Tom East. Additional results from Tom South will be made available as they are received and interpreted.
Qualified Person Statement
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Fireweed Metals Senior Geologist Ian Carr P.Geo. (BC), a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Carr is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.
About Fireweed
Fireweed Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical minerals projects in Yukon, Canada. The Company owns 100% of the Macpass District, a highly prospective 985 km² land package hosting the Mactung tungsten project and the Macpass zinc-lead-silver-(gallium-germanium) project. As part of the Lundin Group of Companies, Fireweed is well positioned to advance its district-scale assets and establish a Canadian production hub for critical minerals of increasing importance to global supply chains.
Fireweed trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "FWZ", on the OTCQX Best Market under the trading symbol "FWEDF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "M0G".
Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.com
ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals CORP.
"Ian Gibbs"
CEO & Director
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Data Verification
The diamond drill core logging and sampling program was carried out under a rigorous quality assurance / quality control program using industry best practices. Drill intersections in this release are NQ size (47.6 mm/ 1.87-inch diameter) with recoveries typically above 85% unless otherwise noted in the results tables. After drilling, core was cleaned, logged for geology, structure, and geotechnical characteristics, then marked for sampling and photographed on site. Certain cores were selected for core scanning using light detection and ranging (LiDAR), short-wave infrared (SWIR), X-ray fluorescence (XRF), and high resolution RGB image capture. The cores for analyses were marked for sampling based on geological intervals with individual samples two metres or less in length, with one metre samples within mineralized zones. Drill core was cut lengthwise in half with a core saw; half-core was sent for assays reported in this news release, and the other half is stored on site for reference. Bulk density was determined on site for the entire length of each assay sample by measurement of mass in air and mass in water. Sample duplicate bulk density determinations and in-house bulk density standard determinations were each made at a rate of 5%. Since 2017, in-house bulk density that span a range of densities have been used and show acceptable long-term precision. Certified standard masses are used to calibrate the scale balance used for bulk density determinations.
A total of 5% assay standards or blanks and 5% core duplicates were included in the sample stream as a quality control measure and were reviewed after analyses were received. Standards and blanks in 2025 drill results to date have been approved as acceptable. Duplicate data add to the long-term estimates of precision for assay data on the project, and precision for reported drill results has been deemed to be within acceptable levels. Samples were sent to the Bureau Veritas (BV) preparation laboratory in Whitehorse, Yukon, where the samples were crushed and a 500 g split was sent to the BV laboratory in Vancouver, B.C to be pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh size pulps. Clean crush material was passed through the crusher and clean silica was pulverized between each sample. The pulps were analyzed by 1:1:1 Aqua Regia digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-ES/ICP-MS) multi-element analyses (BV Code AQ270). Samples that contained greater than or equal to 1,500 ppm Zn were further analyzed for gallium and germanium using hydrofluoric acid (HF) + aqua regia closed vessel digestion and ICP-MS finish (BV Code GC204). All samples were also analyzed for multiple elements by lithium borate fusion and X-ray fluorescence analysis (XRF) finish (BV Code LF725). Over-limit lead (>25.0%) and zinc (>24.0%) were analyzed by lithium borate fusion with XRF finish (BV Code LF726). Silver is reported in this news release by method AQ270, zinc and lead are reported by LF725 or LF726, gallium and germanium are reported by GC204. Bureau Veritas (Vancouver) is an independent, international ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory.
Assay values may appear rounded to one decimal place but are given in full in Table 1, and Cross Sections where zinc, and lead grades are reported to two decimal places.
Results in this news release are length and bulk-density weighted averages as would be used in a Mineral Resource estimate. Length and bulk-density weighted averages have been reported as these most accurately represent the average metal-content of the intersections.
True widths for primary intervals are estimated by measuring perpendicular to strike within the short axis of a stratiform wireframe that has been constructed in 3D around the mineralized intersections at Tom based on assay results, geological logging, stratigraphic correlation, and bedding measurements from oriented core. The massive sulphide mineralization and laminated mineralization at Tom are stratiform (oriented parallel to bedding), therefore the true width, or thickness, of the zone is estimated perpendicular to both the strike and dip direction of bedding. True widths are rounded to the nearest metre for widths over 10 m and to the nearest 0.1 m for widths less than 10 m, as this better reflects the precision of the estimates. True widths should be regarded as approximate as these are derived from an estimation that uses a preliminary interpretation of the geological model. True widths for nested intervals (marked as "Including" in results tables) are estimated using a ratio of included to primary intersected widths to attribute appropriate portions of the true width of the primary interval to the nested intervals.
Cautionary Statements
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to interpretation of drill results, targets for exploration, potential extensions of mineralized zones, and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and laboratory tests, and one-time events. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.
Footnotes and References
1: For Tom, Jason, End Zone, and Boundary Zone Mineral Resources, see the technical report entitled "Technical Report for NI 43-101, Macpass Project, Yukon, Canada" with effective date September 4th, 2024 filed on Sedar+ here Pierre Landry, P.Geo. is independent of Fireweed Metals Corp., and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Pierre Landry, of SLR, is responsible for the Tom, Jason, End Zone, and Boundary Zone Mineral Resource Estimates.
2: Zinc equivalent calculations assume metal prices of US$1.40/lb zinc, US$1.10/lb lead, and US$25/oz silver, zinc concentrate recoveries of 89% Zn, 22% Ag, lead concentrate recoveries of 75% Pb, 59% Ag, 0% payability of Ag in zinc concentrate, 85% payability of Zn in zinc concentrate, 94% payability of Ag in lead concentrate, and 95% payability of Pb in lead concentrate. Germanium and gallium were not included in zinc equivalency calculations. The zinc equivalency formula used is: ZnEq% = ((0.56*Ag g/t)+(16.52*Pb%)+(21.32*Zn%))/21.32. The assumptions used in this zinc equivalency calculation are the same as the assumptions used for zinc equivalency in the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate1.
3:Total metres drilled are not equivalent to the sum of hole depths in table 2 due to un-reported holes, wedging, and completing TS25-003 which commenced in 2025.
Table 1: Tom Drill Results
|
Drillhole
|
Interval
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval Width (m)
|
Est. True Width (m)
|
Zinc (%)
|
Lead (%)
|
Silver (g/t)
|
Gallium (ppm)
|
Germanium (ppm)
|
Bulk Density (t/m3)
|
TS26-005
|
Primary
|
163.17
|
181.92
|
18.75
|
19
|
3.36
|
4.49
|
61.42
|
8.78
|
5.20
|
2.98
|
TS26-005
|
Including
|
163.17
|
165.00
|
1.83
|
1.8
|
6.30
|
14.34
|
156.57
|
13.82
|
10.29
|
3.38
|
TS26-005
|
Including
|
176.67
|
180.42
|
3.75
|
3.8
|
10.65
|
12.08
|
173.83
|
8.72
|
14.25
|
3.41
|
TS26-007
|
Primary
|
191.44
|
210.39
|
18.95
|
17
|
5.73
|
10.87
|
143.46
|
9.87
|
8.76
|
3.62
|
TS26-007
|
Including
|
193.41
|
209.10
|
15.69
|
14
|
6.57
|
12.39
|
162.87
|
10.02
|
9.45
|
3.79
|
TS26-007
|
>Including
|
195.74
|
199.74
|
4.00
|
3.5
|
10.71
|
25.27
|
313.02
|
11.76
|
14.37
|
4.19
‡ See "Data Verification" for a description of true width calculations
* Denotes intersects with recovery below 85%
Table 2: Macpass Drill Hole Collar Information
|
Drillhole
|
Zone
|
Length (m)
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation (m.s.l)
|
Azimuth (°)
|
Dip (°)
|
TS25-003
|
Tom South
|
1320.00
|
442396.15
|
7002787.36
|
1758.79
|
316.72
|
-87.30
|
TS26-001
|
Tom South
|
1037.00
|
442290.05
|
7002908.46
|
1744.55
|
340.40
|
-85.46
|
TS26-002
|
Tom South
|
80.00
|
442489.12
|
7002977.03
|
1759.40
|
256.42
|
-89.52
|
TS26-003
|
Tom South
|
1139.00
|
442489.12
|
7002977.03
|
1759.40
|
340.00
|
-88.57
|
TS26-004
|
Tom East
|
455.50
|
442265.88
|
7004239.24
|
1807.00
|
294.07
|
-71.07
|
TS26-005
|
Tom East
|
204.00
|
442225.89
|
7004224.03
|
1787.83
|
262.00
|
-49.01
|
TS26-007
|
Tom East
|
230.00
|
442224.04
|
7004223.86
|
1786.96
|
262.00
|
-63.07
|
TS26-008
|
Tom East
|
454.00
|
442229.05
|
7004657.49
|
1655.28
|
239.00
|
-78.49
|
TS26-010
|
Tom East
|
452.00
|
442077.75
|
7004511.53
|
1603.33
|
103.50
|
-85.00
Coordinates listed in NAD83 UTM Zone 9N.
Table 3: Tom Drill Results
|
Drillhole
|
Length (m)
|
Zone
|
Significant Intersection
|
Type
|
TS25-003
|
1320.00
|
Tom South
|
Results disclosed 2026-08-10
|
Step Out
|
TS26-001
|
1037.00
|
Tom South
|
Results disclosed 2026-08-10
|
Step Out
|
TS26-002
|
80.00
|
Tom South
|
Abandoned
|
Step Out
|
TS26-003
|
1139.00
|
Tom South
|
Results disclosed 2026-09-15
|
Step Out
|
TS26-004
|
455.50
|
Tom East
|
Results disclosed this release
|
Muon
|
TS26-005
|
204.00
|
Tom East
|
Results disclosed this release
|
Infill
|
TS26-007
|
230.00
|
Tom East
|
Results disclosed this release
|
Infill
|
TS26-008
|
454.00
|
Tom East
|
Results disclosed this release
|
Muon
|
TS26-010
|
452.00
|
Tom East
|
Results disclosed this release
|
Muon
SOURCE Fireweed Metals Corp.
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