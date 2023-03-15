FireFox Gold Chairman Wants Mining Industry to "Get Back to Recruiting" Young Professionals
“I think every day about succession planning, it's just one of the passions of my career. And with FireFox I get to invest real time in that,” FireFox Gold Chairman Patrick Highsmith said.
Faced with an aging workforce, the mining industry needs to get back to recruiting and attracting a younger generation of skilled workers, according to FireFox Gold (TSXV:FFOX,OTCQB:FFOXF,FWB:A2PDU7) Chairman Patrick Highsmith.
“Geologists and the mining industry, in general, we've done a poor job of bringing in young talent,” Highsmith said. “The best and brightest, in the US in particular, used to go into mining, if you go back to the early 1900s … then fast forward to today, the best and brightest are often choosing tech.”
Succession planning has been a passion for Highsmith, and Firefox Gold’s team of young executives and mining professionals is evidence of that.
“(Mining) still is an amazing industry with an incredible skill set. And you still get to see the world, much more so than many industries,” Highsmith said.
Watch the full interview with FireFox Gold Chairman Patrick Highsmith above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by FireFox Gold (TSXV:FFOX,OTCQB:FFOXF,FWB:A2PDU7). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by FireFox Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. FireFox Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with FireFox Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1919.88
|+16.86
|Silver
|21.80
|+0.12
|Copper
|3.89
|+0.04
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|68.22
|+0.61
|Heating Oil
|2.52
|+0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.49
|+0.05
