Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Gold Expert Talks 2024 Outlook, Plus Forecast for Silver, Platinum and Palladium

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Copper Prices Jump as Top Chinese Smelters Agree to Cut Output

Trending Press Releases

Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Lithium Universe Launches Share Purchase Plan

WCNOE Underwriting Completed – A$4.33M Raised

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Coniagas Battery Metals

COS:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Galan Lithium

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. Galan continues its steady progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.

  • Filling of pond 2 has commenced, evaporation process is underway
  • Pond 2 earthworks and liner installation progressing well (65% complete)
  • Pond 3 earthworks construction work well under way (40% complete)
  • Pond 1 evaporation continuing, containing approximately 500t LCE already
  • Ten (10) production wells completed; only six are required for Phase 1
  • The HMW production process uses very little fresh water and considerably less water than subsequent conversion to lithium carbonate or hydroxide
  • Water was never intended to be sourced from the Los Patos River; water for the HMW Project will be sourced directly from in situ dedicated water wells
  • Strategic HMW lithium chloride production plan continues; phase 1 (permits granted) and phase 2 development plans are unaffected by the recent provincial court ruling
  • Low all-in sustaining costs; HMW is expected to be in the 1st quartile of lithium industry’s cost curve with an initial reserve estimate of 40 years
  • Phase 2 Operating cost to LiCl concentrate of $US3,510/t LCE equates to a low Li2O equivalent operating cost of SC6 (Spodumene Concentrate) $US310/t-$US350/t; solid production margins at current spot prices
  • Glencore due diligence process continues to advance, outcomes to be announced upon completion

As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1 2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine sourced from both HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas. The very positive Phase 2 DFS results were announced on 3 October 2023 (https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GLN/02720109.pdf).

Pond 2 filling has commenced

Galan and its lithium chloride strategy

The HMW Project is a tier one project that will produce a premium high grade lithium chloride (LiCl) concentrate of 6% Li, comparable to 13% Li2O or 32% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in H1 2025.

This LiCl product results in 85 times the concentration of contained Lithium compared to raw brines sourced from the Hombre Muerto Salar. Galan’s 6% LiCl concentrate contains more than twice the Li content of Spodumene concentrates exported from Australia.

Galan is confident on the viability of its LiCl production strategy. There is an established market precedent for the sale of liquid LiCl concentrate in the industry, including over 10 years of exports to China by SQM in Chile. Domestically, the potential addition of the premium HMW high grade, low impurity LiCl product is likely to improve the performance of any lithium carbonate plant in northern Argentina. It is expected that there will be up to 10 downstream processing plants operating in Argentina within the next 5 years.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stocksasx:glnlithium investingLithium Investing
GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Further Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Further Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

69m at 1.25% Li2O from 45m returned at Dog-Leg target, outside of current MRE1

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce further broad and high-grade assay results from resource drilling completed at the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan’s HMW Project Phase 1 & 2 Unaffected by Provincial Court Ruling

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) wishes to provide a response to speculation about any impact of the recent court ruling at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. Galan continues its steady progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.

Keep reading...Show less
Avenira Limited

Avenira Completes Placement

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) advises that it has completed a placement of approximately 137 million new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.008 per share, raising approximately A$1 million (before costs) (“Placement”).

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL)

Jindalee Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals

Coniagas Battery Metals: World-class critical minerals project in Quebec for the energy transition


Keep reading...Show less
Premier1 Lithium

CEO Transition Plan

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) today announced a transition plan that will see CEO, Richard Taylor, step down from the role on 31 May 2024 after the completion of the demerger implementation plan, commencement of lithium exploration and Richard’s desire to move into the next phase of his career.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Battery Ready Vanadium Electrolyte Produced

Agreement Signed for the Sale of up to a 75% Interest in the Commonwealth Project, NSW

Further Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Bangemall Ground EM Surveys Outline Multiple Norilsk-Style Drill Targets

Related News

Vanadium Investing

Battery Ready Vanadium Electrolyte Produced

Gold Investing

Agreement Signed for the Sale of up to a 75% Interest in the Commonwealth Project, NSW

Copper Investing

Bangemall Ground EM Surveys Outline Multiple Norilsk-Style Drill Targets

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM $1.5 MILLION TO $2.5 MILLION

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Executive Change and New Board Member

Vanadium Investing

Largo Announces a Proposed Joint Venture with Stryten Energy to Bring Innovation and Scale to North American Vanadium Flow Battery Market

Cobalt Investing

International Cobalt Announces $5.3M Debt Settlement

×