Figure Announces Strategic Partnership with Brookfield to Scale AI Infrastructure and Build World's Largest Humanoid Pretraining Dataset

- Figure, a California -based company developing autonomous humanoid robots, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Brookfield one of the world's largest alternative asset managers with over $1 trillion of assets and 100,000 residential units under management. Brookfield will help Figure develop the world's largest and most diverse real-world humanoid pretraining dataset and build critical AI infrastructure for scaling Helix, Figure's proprietary vision-language-action model, and facilitate deployment of humanoid robots in new commercial settings. Brookfield has also invested in Figure's Series C fundraising as part of the broader partnership.

"This partnership marks a major milestone in our journey to build general-purpose humanoid robots," said Brett Adcock , Founder and CEO of Figure. " Brookfield's scale gives us an unmatched platform to capture massive amounts of real-world, humanlike navigation and manipulation data across a variety of household environments necessary to unlock general-purpose humanoid robots."

The partnership reinforces Brookfield's position on the forefront of AI, unlocking deployment opportunities over time for its operating companies and advancing its leadership in the rapidly-scaling AI infrastructure space.

Bruce Flatt , CEO of Brookfield , said, "This approach to collaboration furthers Brookfield's position at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence to drive productivity in real assets and business."

Stewart Upson , Head of Global Strategy for Brookfield , said, "We're proud to be collaborating with Figure on this, unlocking direct deployment opportunities over time with a view to enhancing our operations."

Building the Largest Pretraining Data Set for Helix

The project represents a historic advancement in the development of humanoid intelligence. Brookfield is one of the world's largest real estate owners globally with over 100,000 residential units. In addition, Brookfield has over 500 million square feet of commercial office space and 160 million square feet of logistics space. In partnership with Brookfield , these types of environments are strategic and critical to Figure's data collection project for Helix. Using human video capture in a variety of Brookfield environments, Figure will amass critical AI training data for Helix to teach humanoid robots how to move, perceive, and act across a spectrum of human-centric spaces. Figure has already launched data collection efforts in Brookfield environments and will continue to scale this program in the coming months.

Building the AI Infrastructure of the Future

In addition to data collection, the partnership will explore broader infrastructure collaboration — including support for next-generation GPU data centers, real estate for robotic training environments, and commercial use cases across Brookfield's global footprint.

Accelerating Commercial Deployment of Humanoid Robots

Brookfield and Figure will also explore opportunities to deploy humanoid robots within Brookfield's portfolio over time. Figure has initiated early commercial deployments with select customers, and the addition of use cases within Brookfield's platform will demonstrate the ability to scale utilization across different sectors and applications. Together, Figure and Brookfield are solving one of the most ambitious challenges in AI: enabling robots to perform a wide range of real-world tasks in human environments to improve productivity and efficiency.

About Figure

Figure is an AI robotics company developing autonomous general-purpose humanoid robots. The goal of the company is to ship humanoid robots with human level intelligence. Its robots are engineered to perform a variety of tasks in the home and commercial markets. Figure is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Brookfield

Brookfield is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Asset Management, with over $1 trillion in assets under management; Wealth Solutions, our investment-led insurance business, and our Operating Businesses across infrastructure, renewable power, business and industrial services, and real estate.

We have delivered a 19% annualized compound return for shareholders since 1993, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization.

Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN), and Brookfield Asset Management is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM). For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com .

SOURCE Figure AI Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire

