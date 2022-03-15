Gaming Investing News
JefeBet.com to become a centralized media hub for Latino-focused sports, gaming, and entertainment Funding led by Sharp Alpha Advisors and Acies Investments, both venture capital firms specializing in the sports-wagering and iGaming industries Fifth Street Gaming Digital today announced the launch of its Spanish language media hub JefeBet.com. FSG Digital is the interactive arm of Fifth Street Gaming, a full-service ...

Fifth Street Gaming Digital today announced the launch of its Spanish language media hub JefeBet.com. FSG Digital is the interactive arm of Fifth Street Gaming, a full-service hospitality and casino management company based in Las Vegas that has catered to the Latino market since 2006, most notably through the operations of the Lucky Club and Silver Nugget Casino. For over fifteen years, FSG has produced hundreds of concerts with Mexican and Colombian artists, Mexican rodeos, and food festivals, making its approach to building an online-based community a natural fit.

"There are 63 million people that identify as Latino in the USA , with 12 million people speaking Spanish as a first language," commented FSG Digital CEO Seth Schorr . "We intend to build the first online media hub in this country truly dedicated to covering sport, gambling, and entertainment in an authentic way for this highly important, yet previously underserved, audience. Our intent is to engage and entertain users through proprietary content personalized for the Latino community."

FSG Digital, led by Co-Founders Seth Schorr, Jeffrey Fine , and CSO Seth Young, raised an initial round of investment from industry veterans to support its growth. The investment round is co-led by Sharp Alpha Advisors and Acies Investments, and supported by Greentube (Novomatic subsidiary), Benjie Cherniak , Bill Powell , Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, Oakvale Capital, Stephen Jurgella , Andrew Costello , and Javier Vargas .

FSG Digital aims to support the iGaming and interactive sports wagering ecosystem by providing valuable and proprietary media content for the Latino community within the United States , through the JefeBet.com portal and its supporting media channels. FSG Digital's content team, residing in Argentina , Chile , and Mexico , is supported by Global Wizards CEO and noted US-based Latino cultural consultant Fernando Polti. Additionally, FSG Digital is advised by iGaming sports book veteran and Bettorview President Javier Vargas .

Throughout 2022, FSG Digital will launch Spanish-language podcasts, streaming video, and other exciting products and features through strategic partnerships as well as the development of proprietary content and technology.

ABOUT FSG DIGITAL

FSG Digital is co-founded by CEO Seth Schorr , an internationally known hospitality and gaming expert, and his partner, Jeffrey Fine . They trace their interactive gaming roots back twenty years to Schorr's development of Wynn Resort's first interactive casino in 2000. Schorr and Fine are joined at FSG Digital by CSO Seth Young, a renown interactive gaming expert with a nearly two-decade track record at the forefront of new online gaming technologies. Schorr, Fine, and Young aim to deepen FSG Digital's position in interactive gaming while introducing innovative products designed specifically for the Latino population within the United States .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Phantom Breaker: Omnia Launches Worldwide Today!

The fast-paced 2D anime fighting game by Rocket Panda Games and MAGES arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

- Publisher Rocket Panda Games and developer MAGES are celebrating the worldwide launch of Phantom Breaker: Omnia today! The game is now available for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 USD .

Keep reading... Show less

Action Face Wins SXSW Pitch® Event

Takes Home the Prestigious Top Prize in the Entertainment, Gaming & Content Category

Action Face the technological leader of 3D scanning and printing action figures, took top prize and was declared the winner in the Entertainment, Gaming & Content category at the 14 th annual SXSW Pitch® held at the Downtown Hilton in Austin, TX. The event, which coincides with the annual South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals, featured 45 finalists within 9 distinct categories with more than 650 entries in all. All finalists presented to a live audience of high-profile media, venture capital investors and a panel of expert judges over the weekend before the determination was made declaring Action Face the winner in its category.

Keep reading... Show less

NEW VIDEO GAME COMPANY DEEPWELL DTx UNITES GAMES VETS & MEDICAL EXPERTS TO HARNESS THE THERAPEUTIC POWER OF INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

New Company from Devolver Digital Co-Founder Mike Wilson & Medtech Innovator Ryan Douglas to Develop, Fund & Publish Games Fortified by Medical Science

Revealed today after months of development, research, and recruiting, DeepWell Digital Therapeutics (DTx) is a first-of-its-kind video game publisher and developer dedicated to creating best-in-class gameplay that can simultaneously entertain and deliver, enhance, and accelerate treatment for an array of globally pervasive health conditions.

Keep reading... Show less

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Launches on PlayStation®4

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones and PC, released on the PlayStation 4 and is available on the PlayStation Store from Tuesday, March 15, 2022 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220315bleach_brave_souls_ps4.html ) for more information.

Keep reading... Show less

Virtual Pangea Upgrades its Hogeman NFT Club for a More Inclusive Experience

Virtual Pangea an innovative blockchain company specializing in all things NFT, is pleased to announce new initiatives implemented to its Hogeman NFT Club Collection and the Hogeman community. The company is introducing an updated version of the Hogeman Club membership, one that is more inclusive and beneficial to its members.

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Appoints Damian Mathews as Chief Financial Officer

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced that it has named Damian Mathews, a member of the Company's Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee, as its new Chief Financial Officer effective April 2, 2022, replacing Dan Marks.

"Damian Mathews brings more than 25 years of global experience, working across banking, private equity and real estate," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "Damian has been a valuable part of the Company's board since 2020 and we're confident Damian's expertise and leadership will make him a critical partner as we execute on our strategic and financial plan for this year and beyond."

Keep reading... Show less

