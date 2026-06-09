Federated Hermes launches its first fund designed for compliance with the GENIUS Act

  • Federated Hermes Money Market Management Digital Treasury Fund is structured to meet reserve and liquidity requirements supporting collateral management for payment-stablecoin issuers
  • Builds on 50-year legacy of money market innovation

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today introduced Federated Hermes Money Market Management Digital Treasury Fund–Reserve Shares (NASDAQ: OFFXX).

Federated Hermes Money Market Management Digital Treasury Fund seeks to provide current income consistent with stability of principal by investing in a portfolio of US dollar cash and US Treasury investments that mature within 93 days and overnight repurchase agreements fully collateralized by US Treasury securities. In pursuing its investment objective and implementing its investment strategies, the fund intends to comply with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

The fund is Federated Hermes' first product designed to satisfy the requirements for eligible reserve assets that payment-stablecoin issuers are required to maintain under the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act, or GENIUS Act, which was passed in July 2025. The Act provides a regulatory framework for stablecoins, a type of digital asset, to be backed by high-quality liquid assets on a 1:1 basis. While the fund itself does not employ blockchain technology with respect to the Reserve Shares, fund shares are expected to be used primarily by participants in the broader blockchain ecosystem. Reserve Shares of the fund may be purchased and held by individuals, payment-stablecoin issuers, and institutional investors directly or through intermediaries, including intermediaries that use blockchain technology to maintain a record of share ownership for their customers. In the future, the fund may seek to employ blockchain technology to maintain a record of share ownership with respect to the Reserve Shares or additional share classes.

For more than 50 years, Federated Hermes has been a leader in money market innovation, launching the first fund to include "money market" in its name in 1974. Drawing on that experience, the fund is managed by Susan Hill, CFA, senior portfolio manager and head of government liquidity group, and John Wyda, CFA, senior portfolio manager and senior investment analyst. The firm manages a record $684.7 billion in money market assets as of March 31, 2026.

"Liquidity management is a core business of Federated Hermes and we offer one of the largest menus of targeted solutions," said Paul A. Uhlman, president and chief executive officer of the Federated Advisory Companies. "Federated Hermes is proud to advance strategic initiatives that bring together the strength of money market investments and our management expertise. As the industry continues to explore the digital space and tokenized money market offerings, we continue to vet opportunities that employ the efficiency and transparency of blockchain technology."

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active investment management, with $907.1 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

# # #

You could lose money by investing in the fund. Although the fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The fund's sponsor is not required to reimburse the fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the fund at any time, including during periods of market stress. Government money market funds are not required to adopt a liquidity fee framework.

Since the fund's principal investment strategy limits its investments to eligible reserve assets in which payment stablecoin issuers are permitted to maintain under the GENIUS Act, the fund's yield may be lower than other money market funds that are permitted to invest in a wider universe of investments.

Investors should carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus or prospectus containing this and other information, contact us at 1-800-341-7400 or visit FederatedHermes.com/us. Please carefully read the summary prospectus or the prospectus before investing.

Federated Securities Corp. is Distributor of the Federated Hermes mutual funds.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-launches-its-first-fund-designed-for-compliance-with-the-genius-act-302795165.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Federated HermesFHINYSE:FHIfintech investing
FHI
The Conversation (0)
ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

Via InvestorWire -- ROTH MKM ("Roth"), www.roth.com will host the 9th Annual Roth London Conference on June 20-22, 2023, at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK. This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria's Animal Study Examining Next-Generation GLP-1 drugs is Underway.

Lexaria's Animal Study Examining Next-Generation GLP-1 drugs is Underway

LaFleur Announces Closing of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$11 Million

Miivo Closes Acquisition of Tandem Partners

Related News

copper investing

Eldorado Gold Begins Copper Production at McIlvenna Bay

precious metals investing

LaFleur Announces Closing of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$11 Million

energy investing

Generation to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 11, 2026

precious metals investing

Sirios Launches Drilling Campaign at Cheechoo

base metals investing

Steadright To Purchase 80% Of Moroccan Antimony Company

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Outlines Path to Prove Out the Springbok District

precious metals investing

SRANAN GOLD Mobilizes Crews to Lawatino Gold Project While Tapanahony Drilling Continues