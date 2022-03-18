Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Meta Platforms, Inc. . To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Meta Platforms, Inc. between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022. Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 9, 2022 to petition the court.

Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=24834&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Meta Platforms, Inc. between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 9, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Meta Platforms, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fb-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-meta-platforms-inc-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-9-2022-301505383.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

FacebookFBMobile Investing
FB
dgtl

DGTL Holdings Inc. Builds Strong Portfolio in Digital Media, Martech

NetworkNewsAudio DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Parabolic Growth Curve in Digital Media, Martech Sector Has Tech SPACS and Small Caps Booming."

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CSE:LXX

Lexaria Provides Strategic Update from CEO

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP, CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces the following strategic update. (This is a shortened version of the full Strategic Update from the CEO. For the full version, please go to www.lexariabioscience.com/news/)

“Lexaria’s brightest days lie in the future, not in the past,” said Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Lexaria achieved many things during 2019 – indeed, management feels that it achieved virtually all that it had set out to accomplish and it was its best year ever from an operational perspective. Market forces caused a retreat in valuations across the sector to the point where Mr. Bunka commented that “It is my own opinion that Lexaria shares are dramatically undervalued – more so today than at any time in our history.”

CSE:LXX

Lexaria’s Appoints Former Altria Group Senior Executive and Operating Company Chief to Board of Directors

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Quigley to its board of directors. Mr. Quigley most recently spent 16 years at Altria Group, with 7 of those years spent as President and Chief Executive Officer for U.S. Smokeless Tobacco and Nu-Mark, Altria’s innovation company, during the time that the existing business relationship between Altria and Lexaria was negotiated.

Mr. Quigley is a 20-year Consumer Packaged Goods veteran of managing complex regulatory environments including for novel and innovative nicotine products, with additional deep experience with operations and marketing. In his time at Altria, Mr. Quigley spearheaded harm reduction strategies and worked to deliver results by creating change in the tobacco business in North America. Mr. Quigley has launched dozens of new products, created consumer-focused innovation strategies, and built businesses and cultures that deliver results.

CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Receives Cannabis R&D License from Health Canada

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Lexaria CanPharm ULC., has been issued cannabis Research and Development (“R&D”) license LIC-7NONT76UNW-2019 by Health Canada with a four-year term until August 9, 2023 unless renewed.

Lexaria’s new cannabis R&D license is effective immediately and will allow one of the country’s newest and most advanced formulation laboratories to conduct extensive investigatory work in both THC and CBD delivery using proprietary, optimized formulations and techniques. The laboratory was purpose-built, is permitted at local and federal levels, fully outfitted with equipment required to produce DehydraTECHTM infusions as well as including two different methodologies by which the Company can create nano-sized molecules when deemed beneficial and is currently operational.

CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Enters CBD License Agreement with Universal Hemp

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces that it has entered a definitive 5-year agreement, via its subsidiary Lexaria Hemp Corp., to provide Lexaria’s patented DehydraTECHTM technology to Universal Hemp LLC, a B2B manufacturing company of high-performing hemp-derived bulk ingredients to the nutraceutical and consumer packaged goods industries, for utilization into many CBD-based food ingredients to be produced and sold across the USA immediately, and in Canada when regulations permit.

Competitive financial details including royalty rates remain confidential and undisclosed although the companies have agreed to disclose minimum payments over the life of the agreement of US$3,750,000.

BlackBerry to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 31, 2022

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday March 31, 2022.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (855) 761-5600 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.comInvestors .

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on March 31, 2022 , by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 and entering Conference ID #1566649.  It will also be available at the link above.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for Fiscal Year 2023.


Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Quarter start

Mar 1, 2022

Jun 1, 2022

Sep 1, 2022

Dec 1, 2022

Quarter end

May 31, 2022

Aug 31, 2022

Nov 30, 2022

Feb 28, 2023

Planned Earnings Date

Jun 23, 2022*

Sep 27, 2022*

Dec 20, 2022*

Mar 30, 2023*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-fiscal-year-2022-results-on-march-31-2022-301505052.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TAL, ERIC and FB

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Tal Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
Class Period: April 26, 2018 - July 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST ELMS, FB and AKBA - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Sierra Wireless Strengthens Wholesale Partnership with T-Mobile

Adds 5G and other LPWA enhancements to Smart Connectivity service in the US

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading MVNO and IoT solutions provider, today announced an expanded agreement with T-Mobile , the 5G leader, with the largest and fastest nationwide 5G network in the United States, bolstering its global Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) connectivity offering via its Smart Connectivity service. The partnership also enables customers in the United States to access T-Mobile's multi-band 5G connectivity, as well as 4G LTE ultra-high data offers for fixed applications that require high throughput and low latency such as commercial security/video surveillance, telehealth services, digital vending, signage and others.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

FB LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Meta Platforms, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta Platforms, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FB) of a class action securities lawsuit.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP)

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Meta Platforms, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022 . Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24769&wire=4

FB investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Meta Platforms, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until May 9, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States .

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fb-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-meta-platforms-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301504603.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST EDU, TASK and FB - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholder Claims

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

